Edmunds’ Compares The Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt EV
Now, after having a good deal of time with all three vehicles, how does the ‘electric trio’ stack up according to Edmunds.
This 3-way comparison focuses on today’s top-selling BEVs in the United States: the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Chevrolet Bolt EV. Note that we didn’t use the words “mainstream” or “affordable,” though it’s important to mention that the Tesla Model S and Model X are also “top-selling” but not in this comparison due to the much higher price point. Also, these three smaller electric cars aren’t necessarily direct competitors, but that’s not the point.
For people looking for a fully electric vehicle today in the U.S., these are arguably the primary choices. This also doesn’t speak to availability. Rather, the features, strengths, and weaknesses of each vehicle when compared to the others.
What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below or start a new thread on our InsideEVs Forum. If you’re looking to buy a used BEV, check out MYEV.com.
Hat tip to FFBJ!
Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube:
As battery electric vehicles become an established part of our automotive landscape, we took this opportunity to put the three most popular EVs — Chevrolet’s Bolt, Nissan’s Leaf and Tesla’s Model 3 — through testing to re-examine each model’s strengths and weaknesses.
As a group, how have electric vehicles changed from when they first hit the road? Which is the best all-around EV? Watch to find out about the latest crop of battery electric cars.
TESLA MODEL 3
Nissan LEAF US
Chevrolet Bolt EV
77 Comments on "Edmunds’ Compares The Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt EV"
They claim the Leaf wins due to the price/value aspect, but the lack of active TMS and overall battery issues with the Leaf significantly hamper the value proposition IMO. Part of the reason why they are hit so hard with depreciation so quickly, which can erase most or all of the cost savings when it comes time to sell.
“If” it comes time to sell.
The primary reason why EVs have been leased is the way our 7500 credit is structured. Lease becomes cheaper than buying. That will go away next year when the credits phase out.
Most Americans buy and hold onto cars. The average American car is 11 years old…which means that about half the cars on the road are even older than that. If EVs are to emerge out of the small corner of the market of upper middle class lease drivers, they need to look at the bottomline issues more closely. The Leaf’s tradeoff towards price as opposed to range is one to closely watch once the tax benefits disappear.
Haha! Thats exactly what I said when I test drove Bolt and Leaf over the weekend, my buddy bought the Leaf, $30,550 final price, and 0% financing incl the Tech Package, Pro Pilot, its a great value… Take off the $7500 tax rebate and its 24K for a new EV with Driver Assist, Apple CarPlay , etc… Hard to beat.
It also shows that the 200 mile range threshold is not as important as price to these reviewers. The 200 mile range seems important threshold for longer range EV, in which case you need faster charging than Leaf or Bolt EV offer. This is the reason the Bolt EV isn’t selling in huge numbers. Buyers paying more want the performance, fast charging, and style, and buyers looking at a Bolt EV want to pay much less. The Bolt EV sells fairly well when it is discounted heavily, the vehicle is nice, but the price doesn’t match the potential customers very well. The i3 is similar, only sells well when heavily incentivized.
I am a car guy, and a GM fan, and want over 200 mile range… All that said I would buy the Leaf over the Bolt, Both are economy style cars mainly intended for short drives, Nissan just offers it in a more cost effective and tech loaded package. That being said, you cannot pay retail for either car, and have to beat the dealers down hard to make the value better, we got $5800 off sticker on my buddies…. That helps a lot, shopping on the last day of the quarter, and negotiating hard.
In your area, would you say it’s easier to get a 20% off msrp on the Leaf or on the Bolt?
I think the Leaf is easier to get down 20%, but we also got 0% financing which really sweetens the deal, because my buddy was planning to pay cash. I told him to throw that cash, and the 7500 tax rebate in a 3% CD and make another $4K over the life of the loan. We did not even try to negotiate on the Bolt, my buddy did not like it, he is asian, they typically do not buy Chevrolet.
I think if you put the Bolt’s drive-train battery system, into the Leaf body, you would have a winner there. Alone, neither is all that appealing, though I would choose the Bolt.
Thats probably true… The Bolt has better drive train, the Nissan arguable better looks and features, mainly Pro Pilot…
Chevy dealer is advertising $29.8K for BoltEV without beating them down.
Does it have Pro Pilot, and 0% financing? If so, that is a great deal..
It does have all of those. It also has a Nissan logo and a different name.
Yeah. The Leaf is a (relatively) cheap car in every sense of the word, and that is reflected in its very low resale value. The upside of that is that it’s an attractive deal for used car buyers… assuming they live where it never gets very hot during the year, and that they don’t need more range than the Leaf comes with.
Yep. I did an extensive comparison of the Leaf and Bolt a few months ago, including talking to multiple dealers and doing repeated test drives. I bought the Leaf, even though I lusted after the Bolt’s range and TMS. The 2018 Leaf is simply a much more “normal car” that just happens to be an EV, and it’s sitting in my garage as I type this.
And let me say, yet again: the “Leaf batteries will degrade right before your eyes” notion is very highly dependent on how the car is used. I had a Leaf from 2013 to 2018 and never lost a bar. But I also never ran it in very high temps (which basically don’t happen where I live), and I always recharged it via the Nissan-supplied 110v EVSE.
Exactly… The Leaf is a GREAT CAR if you use it as intended, and live in an area with mild climate. My wife even liked it… We have an I-Pace on order, which she has never seen, but I think she would be more excited if I said lets go get a Leaf tonight, and cancel the Jag…
I had the same experience with the same year/model. The degradation is overrated.
It does seem that the 2018 Leaf is running up against supercharger limitations due to lack of thermal management. Its really stunning that they maintained this design defect into a new model issue…
I do not believe the Leaf (or, for that matter, any non-Tesla EV) can use superchargers
who needs superchargers? Leaf is a commuter car, should be charged at home.
This new Leaf may surprise you if you give it a chance.
Exactly.. its night and day better then Gen 1, but it is a commuter car, not a road tripper…
Ohio
Great lease, Good buy on value will be a Bolt EV Lt
When I was looking for a replacement for SparkEV, Leaf didn’t enter into the picture due to no battery TMS. 3 did not enter, either, due to unavailable for “decade”. However, IoniqEV and KonaEV did make the list.
Can you actually get the Kona and ioniq in the US or are they just paper launches?
They had 3 IoniqEV in local dealers when I was looking. KonaEV meant waiting 6 months, but not almost 2 years like with 3.
In what state did the local dealers have 3 IoniqEV and claimed a 6 month wait on the Kona? Actually….wait don’t tell me….let me guess…well just tell me to see if I’m right – I am not going to say the name but its initials are CA…
Yes, he is in CA. In my area there are over 20 on sale right now. Unfortunately they don’t discount them enough for me to jump in. With its super fast charging and stellar efficiency, the Ionic is above the Leaf and Bolt in my book.
I would imagine that the Kona and the Bolt occupy very similar spots on the spectrum both price and what you get. You wouldn’t go wrong with either.
Can’t say 100% sure, but I suspect KonaEV will be bit better value from MSRP standpoint being late entry to market. Even if same MSRP, KonaEV will probably offer more stuff. But also being so new, demand will far greater and unable to get much lower than MSRP while BoltEV has “plummeted”, at least for Q2 sales push.
Yeah, I would guess you would be out of luck trying to negotiate a below-sticker price for the Kona, if you can find one to buy. Just like the Bolt EV in the first month or two of sales, when some dealers were putting a $5000 surcharge on the car.
The biggest lesson of this review is just how much individual taste and preferences matter when choosing a car. There will never be just one car for everybody, and the saying “Your mileage may vary” applies to EVs just as much as it does for gasmobiles!
Odd that at the conclusion of the video, all three reviewers wound up recommending the Leaf over the other cars, despite all the comments about it having less range, less ability, and lower quality in just about every way, other than the quality of the interior materials, which (according to these reviewers — don’t hate me!) is significantly better than that of the Bolt EV.
I guess the lesson here is “The Leaf will give you a better value if your needs are within its limited capability.” But no mention of the problem with premature battery fade, or the limitation on fast-charging more than once during a trip! The Leaf reviewer did mention repeatedly that the car had range limitations, but this should have been underscored by at least a mention of the fact that the other two cars do much better for extended range driving.
Absolutely, if you need a commuter car, go for the Leaf, if you need more range, or make road trips, get the Model 3 or the Bolt as both give a more satisfactory experience then the Leaf (although I think Leaf drives better then Bolt, and seems more roomy)
Leaf does not have battery loss unless you abuse it… fast charging or deep cycling. Leaf also comes with a 240V EVSE, so all you need at home is a NEMA 14-50 outlet in the garage and you are set. That is a nice bonus, no need to buy a wall box.
I bought less then $50 in parts at Home Depot and installed my buddies outlet in less then 2 hours including patching the drywall…
“Leaf does not have battery loss unless you abuse it… fast charging or deep cycling.”
That is factually incorrect. I’ve even seen reports from Leaf owners who say their first Leaf had no premature range loss, but their second Leaf did even though they did not change driving habits.
From many, many reports from owners, whether or not any individual Leaf will experience premature loss of capacity seems to be a crap shoot. This should be a lease-only car, never purchased outright.
I have not seen those reports on the 2018 leaf, as they have not been out long enough to get any real data.
Only thing I see the Leaf winning in a heads up contest with the Model 3 and Bolt is lease pricing. 1) You can’t even lease a Model 3, and 2) the Bolt lease incentives aren’t great currently. Leaf sorta wins by default for leasing.
On that same note, NO ONE in their right mind should be purchasing a Leaf. It’s pretty much a lease only car, especially with the 2019 Leaf with the rumored 60 kWh battery and active TMS.
Leasing the leaf will cost you more then buying… do the math… there is no more cheap Nissan leases…. When the 60Kwh Leaf comes out, Bolt will be toast, its just not as good of a car for the money. Thats hard for me to say as a GM fan, but its true.
Much like negotiating msrp when buying same applies for leasing. You negotiate the msrp to get your lease down before adding any incentives. It may be a bit early in the cycle to see fire sales from Nissan on the new Leaf but i’m sure it will come.
When the 2018 Leaf SV Lease rates come down later this summer, reduced down to or below, at least $2,500 down (+T&L fees) w/ 36mo. @ $199.oo/ mo., for a typical 3yr/36k Leaf Lease, then the current 40 kWh Leaf crop, will find its way off the Stealership asphalt, to make way for the much more sought after 60 kWh 2019 Leaf w/ active TMS.
$200/month, no down and they got me. It’s all about waiting for the right time.
Americans cannot do math.
That’s insulting.
…and true for the most part.
I just don’t think that Nissan would sell you a car with battery that will degrade quickly having sold 300k electric vehicles in the last decade. I think everyone here is doing a disservice to the movement towards affordable EVs by claiming lack of active TMS will lead to lower useful battery life. I’d like to see the proof for that claim. I fully acknowledge that it prevents you from doing frequent fast charges on road trips.
Well this is all well known. Why don’t you look it up. Make your own determination:
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=leaf+battery+degradation&qpvt=leaf+battery+degradation&FORM=IGRE
Where is the 2018 Leaf? Its a new battery, need to wait for real data to see if there is an issue…
The new Leaf is coming in the Fall of this year the 60kWh one.
I’ve said it would have Active Liquid TMS & LG Chem batteries. If it doesn’t I wouldn’t buy it.
https://electrek.co/2018/01/04/nissan-leaf-2019-specs-range-charging/
We’ve all seen/read the horror stories of EVs without a TMS over the last 6+ years (primarily the early Leaf). And we’ve seen that Nissan will sell you a car with a battery that will quickly degrade. So, this falls into the “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me” category.
Leasing is going to fade away among EVs next year once the tax credit is phased out. Most regular people don’t lease.
“If I really wanted to drive an EV…”
…But you obviously don’t so of course you just rant about them. In the states the leaf and the Bolt ARE $20K CARS!!! The Leaf may actually be under 20 after credits in some states. The fact that you bring up depreciation without talking about the credits shows your ignorance.
If asdfasdf thinks BoltEV is $20K car, which $20K car does 0-60 MPH in 6.5 seconds, never mind the 119 MPGe efficiency? BoltEV is actually $25K car like VW GTI, which is possible with today’s sale prices.
Bolt & Leaf suck. Wait for lower price M3 or save up to buy the LR version.
My buddy bought a Leaf this weekend for $30550, including Tech package has Pro Pilot and Apple Car Play, and 0% financing, and he gets the $7500 rebate do the math… TM3 costs 36K add AP 41K Will be little to no rebate when TM3 arrives, and no 0% financing… By my figures, TM3 is nearly twice the cost, and have to wait a year for the 36K model. Tesla fans love their cars, and being broke…
Your buddy also has 50% less range, no real fast charging and no supercharger network and probably married. Some people want more that just a commuter car. Let’s not compare the incomparable… and don’t you worry about Tesla’s fans money, they sure don’t.
No, he’s a single engineer, that just wants a commuter car for work and going out to dinner, never takes road trips
I paid my Leaf 14,500 before sale tax after rebate.
Many are math illiterate so why bother…
You did not buy a new 2018 with Pro Pilot, which is what these guys compared
Lets look closer at your post…. My buddy bought a Leaf this weekend for $30550, including Tech package has Pro Pilot and Apple Car Play, and 0% financing, and he gets the $7500 rebate do the math… That means he pays 24K after Tax rebate, You find me any car, ICE or EV that has Pro Pilot or similar driving aid, back up camera, Apple Car Play, blind spot warning, new for under 24K with 0% financing? Good Luck! The Leaf is the best value on the market, compared to any commuter car…
Honda Civic, comes with Honda Sense standard
There’s a used Bolt with DCFC and 100 miles on sincevwas a demo for $28k here in Elyria Ohio
does it have Pro Pilot? 0% financing? If so, that is a great price
Bad deal if used. No credits for that.
Yes, if the car was a demo, meaning dealer titled it, then the tax credit is gone
I cannot think of any $20K that could be compared to the Bolt (now that I have driven one for work for almost 14 months and 22K miles).
There are a few mini-SUV/CUV’s like the Trax/Encore, C-HR and HR-V that are similar to the Bolt in interior volume, but they are more like $25K, when well equipped. And none of them boasts 200 hp and 266 lb*ft of instant torque.
To get that kind of a powerplant, you’d need a so-called “hot hatch” small car like the Focus ST or the Golf GTI, but they typically go for $30K – while being lower and with less interior space than the Bolt. Like I said, inside Bolt is very roomy, because it’s tall and the nose is really short, so the useful volume is maximized.
With these in mind, the $35K or so a well-equipped LT sells for – before incentives – doesn’t feel like undeservedly too expensive.
I guess they did not do a distance charging test. Multiple charges in a row, or test under hot conditions or do climbing tests.
The Leaf battery and non-existent cooling trumps all declaring it a piece of junk in that department. But everyone should know better and do their own analysis by investigating as many sources as possible to get a clear picture of the value of the vehicle. To say nothing of this is indicative of a review which is lacking in depth.
Lots of people in urban areas can do 99% of their driving without ever using DCFC, or maybe one DCFC for a medium road trip. While it’s great the Bolt handles that better, that doesn’t mean the LEAF is worthless for everyone. It’s only worthless for a minority of people. I’m so sick of people beating the multiple fast charging slowdowns to death. If someone wants to go on a big road trip once a year, they can rent a car for about $200/wk or fly. No big deal.
Just another hit piece on GM; the guy in the Bolt was a complete worm.
I drove the Leaf and Bolt this weekend so its very fresh in my mind… The picked the right car… No doubt about it. If you follow me you know I am a GM guy, but that does not cloud the truth.
So, where are the comparisons? There are some major blanks here. What a useless review.
The problem with the 150 miles of range that the 2018 Leaf offers is that in wintry driving conditions it could easily drop to below 100 miles, which would not be enough for 50% of my usual daily trips.
So Leaf does not work for you…. Buy a Bolt, or TM3… When they do a car comparison they are gearing it for the masses, not you specifically…
Edmunds calls charging the Tesla’s battery to 90% “Normal Mode”??? (@3:10)
That could confuse a lot of people. AFAIK no one calls it that, and it’s not a “mode”. It’s just called charging to 90%.
I certainly would not trade More range for a nice a nicer interior. I really don’t have anything against the Bolt interior. Seems nicer than a typical interior to me.