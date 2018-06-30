Edmunds’ Compares The Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt EV

9 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Now, after having a good deal of time with all three vehicles, how does the ‘electric trio’ stack up according to Edmunds.

This 3-way comparison focuses on today’s top-selling BEVs in the United States: the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Chevrolet Bolt EV. Note that we didn’t use the words “mainstream” or “affordable,” though it’s important to mention that the Tesla Model S and Model X are also “top-selling” but not in this comparison due to the much higher price point. Also, these three smaller electric cars aren’t necessarily direct competitors, but that’s not the point.

For people looking for a fully electric vehicle today in the U.S., these are arguably the primary choices. This also doesn’t speak to availability. Rather, the features, strengths, and weaknesses of each vehicle when compared to the others.

Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube: As battery electric vehicles become an established part of our automotive landscape, we took this opportunity to put the three most popular EVs — Chevrolet’s Bolt, Nissan’s Leaf and Tesla’s Model 3 — through testing to re-examine each model’s strengths and weaknesses. As a group, how have electric vehicles changed from when they first hit the road? Which is the best all-around EV? Watch to find out about the latest crop of battery electric cars. Read our review of the Chevrolet Bolt here: https://www.edmunds.com/chevrolet/bol… Read our review of the Nissan Leaf here: https://www.edmunds.com/nissan/leaf/2… Read our review of the Tesla Model 3 here: https://www.edmunds.com/tesla/model-3…

