Edmunds’ Compares The Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, Chevy Bolt EV

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Now, after having a good deal of time with all three vehicles, how does the ‘electric trio’ stack up according to Edmunds.

This 3-way comparison focuses on today’s top-selling BEVs in the United States: the Tesla Model 3, Nissan LEAF, and Chevrolet Bolt EV. Note that we didn’t use the words “mainstream” or “affordable,” though it’s important to mention that the Tesla Model S and Model X are also “top-selling” but not in this comparison due to the much higher price point. Also, these three smaller electric cars aren’t necessarily direct competitors, but that’s not the point.

For people looking for a fully electric vehicle today in the U.S., these are arguably the primary choices. This also doesn’t speak to availability. Rather, the features, strengths, and weaknesses of each vehicle when compared to the others.

What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below or start a new thread on our InsideEVs Forum. If you’re looking to buy a used BEV, check out MYEV.com.

Hat tip to FFBJ!

Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube:

As battery electric vehicles become an established part of our automotive landscape, we took this opportunity to put the three most popular EVs — Chevrolet’s Bolt, Nissan’s Leaf and Tesla’s Model 3 — through testing to re-examine each model’s strengths and weaknesses.

As a group, how have electric vehicles changed from when they first hit the road? Which is the best all-around EV? Watch to find out about the latest crop of battery electric cars.

Read our review of the Chevrolet Bolt here: https://www.edmunds.com/chevrolet/bol…

Read our review of the Nissan Leaf here: https://www.edmunds.com/nissan/leaf/2…

Read our review of the Tesla Model 3 here: https://www.edmunds.com/tesla/model-3…

TESLA MODEL 3

2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker's popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the "optional" (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge.

Nissan LEAF US

2018 Nissan LEAF
2018 Nissan LEAF

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet Bolt EVs - finding more US driveways every month!
The introduction (and US reception) of the Chevy Bolt EV has pulled forward GM's 200,000th sale by at least a year (now expected in Q2 2018)

Shaun

They claim the Leaf wins due to the price/value aspect, but the lack of active TMS and overall battery issues with the Leaf significantly hamper the value proposition IMO. Part of the reason why they are hit so hard with depreciation so quickly, which can erase most or all of the cost savings when it comes time to sell.

Vote Up29-2Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
dan

“If” it comes time to sell.
The primary reason why EVs have been leased is the way our 7500 credit is structured. Lease becomes cheaper than buying. That will go away next year when the credits phase out.

Most Americans buy and hold onto cars. The average American car is 11 years old…which means that about half the cars on the road are even older than that. If EVs are to emerge out of the small corner of the market of upper middle class lease drivers, they need to look at the bottomline issues more closely. The Leaf’s tradeoff towards price as opposed to range is one to closely watch once the tax benefits disappear.

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
David Green

Haha! Thats exactly what I said when I test drove Bolt and Leaf over the weekend, my buddy bought the Leaf, $30,550 final price, and 0% financing incl the Tech Package, Pro Pilot, its a great value… Take off the $7500 tax rebate and its 24K for a new EV with Driver Assist, Apple CarPlay , etc… Hard to beat.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Viking79

It also shows that the 200 mile range threshold is not as important as price to these reviewers. The 200 mile range seems important threshold for longer range EV, in which case you need faster charging than Leaf or Bolt EV offer. This is the reason the Bolt EV isn't selling in huge numbers. Buyers paying more want the performance, fast charging, and style, and buyers looking at a Bolt EV want to pay much less. The Bolt EV sells fairly well when it is discounted heavily, the vehicle is nice, but the price doesn't match the potential customers very well. The i3 is similar, only sells well when heavily incentivized.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
David Green

I am a car guy, and a GM fan, and want over 200 mile range… All that said I would buy the Leaf over the Bolt, Both are economy style cars mainly intended for short drives, Nissan just offers it in a more cost effective and tech loaded package. That being said, you cannot pay retail for either car, and have to beat the dealers down hard to make the value better, we got $5800 off sticker on my buddies…. That helps a lot, shopping on the last day of the quarter, and negotiating hard.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Mark.ca

In your area, would you say it's easier to get a 20% off msrp on the Leaf or on the Bolt?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Green

I think the Leaf is easier to get down 20%, but we also got 0% financing which really sweetens the deal, because my buddy was planning to pay cash. I told him to throw that cash, and the 7500 tax rebate in a 3% CD and make another $4K over the life of the loan. We did not even try to negotiate on the Bolt, my buddy did not like it, he is asian, they typically do not buy Chevrolet.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
ffbj

I think if you put the Bolt's drive-train battery system, into the Leaf body, you would have a winner there. Alone, neither is all that appealing, though I would choose the Bolt.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Green

Thats probably true… The Bolt has better drive train, the Nissan arguable better looks and features, mainly Pro Pilot…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
SparkEV BoltEV

Chevy dealer is advertising $29.8K for BoltEV without beating them down.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
David Green

Does it have Pro Pilot, and 0% financing? If so, that is a great deal..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Mark.ca

It does have all of those. It also has a Nissan logo and a different name.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Yeah. The Leaf is a (relatively) cheap car in every sense of the word, and that is reflected in its very low resale value. The upside of that is that it's an attractive deal for used car buyers… assuming they live where it never gets very hot during the year, and that they don't need more range than the Leaf comes with.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
David Green
The 2018 Leaf is pretty nice, I suggest everyone take it for a drive before you critique it, its much nicer then the first gen, but financially for my buddy I did a 5 year spreadsheet. He paid $24K after tax rebate and got 0% financing…. his money in a 3% CD over 5 years is worth $4K, so that gets the cost to 20K, then you look at the EV advantage, low maint, and cheap fuel, I figured $100 a month, so that is another $6K over 5 years, So his net cost over driving his Huyndai was $14K, you do not think a 5 year 50K mile old Leaf with Pro Pilot will sell for $14K? Haha! The car is free to own, if you get a good price, and are well capitalized. Bolt cannot come close, and does not have the Tech features, Pro Pilot is a big deal… After driving the car a couple hours I can say it works pretty well, not quite as smooth as Cadillac's Supercruise, but close… Both use Mobileye hardware.
Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Lou Grinzo

Yep. I did an extensive comparison of the Leaf and Bolt a few months ago, including talking to multiple dealers and doing repeated test drives. I bought the Leaf, even though I lusted after the Bolt’s range and TMS. The 2018 Leaf is simply a much more “normal car” that just happens to be an EV, and it’s sitting in my garage as I type this.

And let me say, yet again: the “Leaf batteries will degrade right before your eyes” notion is very highly dependent on how the car is used. I had a Leaf from 2013 to 2018 and never lost a bar. But I also never ran it in very high temps (which basically don’t happen where I live), and I always recharged it via the Nissan-supplied 110v EVSE.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
David Green

Exactly… The Leaf is a GREAT CAR if you use it as intended, and live in an area with mild climate. My wife even liked it… We have an I-Pace on order, which she has never seen, but I think she would be more excited if I said lets go get a Leaf tonight, and cancel the Jag…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
scott franco

I had the same experience with the same year/model. The degradation is overrated.

It does seem that the 2018 Leaf is running up against supercharger limitations due to lack of thermal management. Its really stunning that they maintained this design defect into a new model issue…

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Dimitrij

I do not believe the Leaf (or, for that matter, any non-Tesla EV) can use superchargers

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
David Green

who needs superchargers? Leaf is a commuter car, should be charged at home.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Mark.ca

This new Leaf may surprise you if you give it a chance.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Green

Exactly.. its night and day better then Gen 1, but it is a commuter car, not a road tripper…

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Will

Ohio

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Will

Great lease, Good buy on value will be a Bolt EV Lt

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
SparkEV BoltEV

When I was looking for a replacement for SparkEV, Leaf didn't enter into the picture due to no battery TMS. 3 did not enter, either, due to unavailable for "decade". However, IoniqEV and KonaEV did make the list.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Birger

Can you actually get the Kona and ioniq in the US or are they just paper launches?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
SparkEV BoltEV

They had 3 IoniqEV in local dealers when I was looking. KonaEV meant waiting 6 months, but not almost 2 years like with 3.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Gator

In what state did the local dealers have 3 IoniqEV and claimed a 6 month wait on the Kona? Actually….wait don't tell me….let me guess…well just tell me to see if I'm right – I am not going to say the name but its initials are CA…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Mark.ca

Yes, he is in CA. In my area there are over 20 on sale right now. Unfortunately they don't discount them enough for me to jump in. With its super fast charging and stellar efficiency, the Ionic is above the Leaf and Bolt in my book.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
dan

I would imagine that the Kona and the Bolt occupy very similar spots on the spectrum both price and what you get. You wouldn't go wrong with either.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
SparkEV BoltEV

Can't say 100% sure, but I suspect KonaEV will be bit better value from MSRP standpoint being late entry to market. Even if same MSRP, KonaEV will probably offer more stuff. But also being so new, demand will far greater and unable to get much lower than MSRP while BoltEV has "plummeted", at least for Q2 sales push.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Yeah, I would guess you would be out of luck trying to negotiate a below-sticker price for the Kona, if you can find one to buy. Just like the Bolt EV in the first month or two of sales, when some dealers were putting a $5000 surcharge on the car.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

The biggest lesson of this review is just how much individual taste and preferences matter when choosing a car. There will never be just one car for everybody, and the saying “Your mileage may vary” applies to EVs just as much as it does for gasmobiles!

Odd that at the conclusion of the video, all three reviewers wound up recommending the Leaf over the other cars, despite all the comments about it having less range, less ability, and lower quality in just about every way, other than the quality of the interior materials, which (according to these reviewers — don’t hate me!) is significantly better than that of the Bolt EV.

I guess the lesson here is “The Leaf will give you a better value if your needs are within its limited capability.” But no mention of the problem with premature battery fade, or the limitation on fast-charging more than once during a trip! The Leaf reviewer did mention repeatedly that the car had range limitations, but this should have been underscored by at least a mention of the fact that the other two cars do much better for extended range driving.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
David Green

Absolutely, if you need a commuter car, go for

Leaf does not have battery loss unless you abuse it… fast charging or deep cycling. Leaf also comes with a 240V EVSE, so all you need at home is a NEMA 14-50 outlet in the garage and you are set. That is a nice bonus, no need to buy a wall box.

I bought less then $50 in parts at Home Depot and installed my buddies outlet in less then 2 hours including patching the drywall…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

“Leaf does not have battery loss unless you abuse it… fast charging or deep cycling.”

That is factually incorrect. I’ve even seen reports from Leaf owners who say their first Leaf had no premature range loss, but their second Leaf did even though they did not change driving habits.

From many, many reports from owners, whether or not any individual Leaf will experience premature loss of capacity seems to be a crap shoot. This should be a lease-only car, never purchased outright.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
David Green

I have not seen those reports on the 2018 leaf, as they have not been out long enough to get any real data.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
bro1999

Only thing I see the Leaf winning in a heads up contest with the Model 3 and Bolt is lease pricing. 1) You can’t even lease a Model 3, and 2) the Bolt lease incentives aren’t great currently. Leaf sorta wins by default for leasing.
On that same note, NO ONE in their right mind should be purchasing a Leaf. It’s pretty much a lease only car, especially with the 2019 Leaf with the rumored 60 kWh battery and active TMS.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
David Green

Leasing the leaf will cost you more then buying… do the math… there is no more cheap Nissan leases…. When the 60Kwh Leaf comes out, Bolt will be toast, its just not as good of a car for the money. Thats hard for me to say as a GM fan, but its true.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Mark.ca

Much like negotiating msrp when buying same applies for leasing. You negotiate the msrp to get your lease down before adding any incentives. It may be a bit early in the cycle to see fire sales from Nissan on the new Leaf but i’m sure it will come.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
William

When the 2018 Leaf SV Lease rates come down later this summer, reduced down to or below, at least $2,500 down (+T&L fees) w/ 36mo. @ $199.oo/ mo., for a typical 3yr/36k Leaf Lease, then the current 40 kWh Leaf crop, will find its way off the Stealership asphalt, to make way for the much more sought after 60 kWh 2019 Leaf w/ active TMS.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Mark.ca

$200/month, no down and they got me. It’s all about waiting for the right time.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
scott franco

Americans cannot do math.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Bryan

That’s insulting.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Mark.ca

…and true for the most part.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Prsnep

I just don’t think that Nissan would sell you a car with battery that will degrade quickly having sold 300k electric vehicles in the last decade. I think everyone here is doing a disservice to the movement towards affordable EVs by claiming lack of active TMS will lead to lower useful battery life. I’d like to see the proof for that claim. I fully acknowledge that it prevents you from doing frequent fast charges on road trips.

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
ffbj

Well this is all well known. Why don’t you look it up. Make your own determination:
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=leaf+battery+degradation&qpvt=leaf+battery+degradation&FORM=IGRE

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Green

Where is the 2018 Leaf? Its a new battery, need to wait for real data to see if there is an issue…

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
ffbj

The new Leaf is coming in the Fall of this year the 60kWh one.
I’ve said it would have Active Liquid TMS & LG Chem batteries. If it doesn’t I wouldn’t buy it.
https://electrek.co/2018/01/04/nissan-leaf-2019-specs-range-charging/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
CCIE

We’ve all seen/read the horror stories of EVs without a TMS over the last 6+ years (primarily the early Leaf). And we’ve seen that Nissan will sell you a car with a battery that will quickly degrade. So, this falls into the “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me” category.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
dan

Leasing is going to fade away among EVs next year once the tax credit is phased out. Most regular people don’t lease.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
asdfasdf
I wouldn’t buy any of them. The Leaf and Bolt suck because you’re paying such a premium for what are basically $20k cars and that will be evident when it comes to sell them in 5 – 10 years. You’re paying a BMW price but will get the resale value of a Ford Focus. The Model 3 is definitely a cool car but I wouldn’t buy it because of that touch screen. I don’t want to have to navigate through endless nav menus just to do simple things that would be available via a single button/knob on a traditional car. Plus, the Model 3 comes with a BMW price tag and I’d never pay that much for sedan, especially considering Tesla’s tax credits are most likely on the way out. If I really wanted to drive an EV, I think the best option is to lease a Leaf or Bolt since they will see huge drops in resale value as the tech continues to improve over the years. It pains me to say that considering I generally consider leases to be a waste of money but it does work if you want an EV. I’m also someone who likes to… Read more »
Vote Up0-7Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Mark.ca

“If I really wanted to drive an EV…”
…But you obviously don’t so of course you just rant about them. In the states the leaf and the Bolt ARE $20K CARS!!! The Leaf may actually be under 20 after credits in some states. The fact that you bring up depreciation without talking about the credits shows your ignorance.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
SparkEV BoltEV

If asdfasdf thinks BoltEV is $20K car, which $20K car does 0-60 MPH in 6.5 seconds, never mind the 119 MPGe efficiency? BoltEV is actually $25K car like VW GTI, which is possible with today’s sale prices.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Mt

Bolt & Leaf suck. Wait for lower price M3 or save up to buy the LR version.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Green

My buddy bought a Leaf this weekend for $30550, including Tech package has Pro Pilot and Apple Car Play, and 0% financing, and he gets the $7500 rebate do the math… TM3 costs 36K add AP 41K Will be little to no rebate when TM3 arrives, and no 0% financing… By my figures, TM3 is nearly twice the cost, and have to wait a year for the 36K model. Tesla fans love their cars, and being broke…

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Mark.ca

Your buddy also has 50% less range, no real fast charging and no supercharger network and probably married. Some people want more that just a commuter car. Let’s not compare the incomparable… and don’t you worry about Tesla’s fans money, they sure don’t.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Green

No, he’s a single engineer, that just wants a commuter car for work and going out to dinner, never takes road trips

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Leaf onwer

I paid my Leaf 14,500 before sale tax after rebate.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Mark.ca

Many are math illiterate so why bother…

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Green

You did not buy a new 2018 with Pro Pilot, which is what these guys compared

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
David Green

Lets look closer at your post…. My buddy bought a Leaf this weekend for $30550, including Tech package has Pro Pilot and Apple Car Play, and 0% financing, and he gets the $7500 rebate do the math… That means he pays 24K after Tax rebate, You find me any car, ICE or EV that has Pro Pilot or similar driving aid, back up camera, Apple Car Play, blind spot warning, new for under 24K with 0% financing? Good Luck! The Leaf is the best value on the market, compared to any commuter car…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Will

Honda Civic, comes with Honda Sense standard

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Will

There’s a used Bolt with DCFC and 100 miles on sincevwas a demo for $28k here in Elyria Ohio

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
David Green

does it have Pro Pilot? 0% financing? If so, that is a great price

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Mark.ca

Bad deal if used. No credits for that.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Green

Yes, if the car was a demo, meaning dealer titled it, then the tax credit is gone

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Dimitrij

I cannot think of any $20K that could be compared to the Bolt (now that I have driven one for work for almost 14 months and 22K miles).

There are a few mini-SUV/CUV’s like the Trax/Encore, C-HR and HR-V that are similar to the Bolt in interior volume, but they are more like $25K, when well equipped. And none of them boasts 200 hp and 266 lb*ft of instant torque.

To get that kind of a powerplant, you’d need a so-called “hot hatch” small car like the Focus ST or the Golf GTI, but they typically go for $30K – while being lower and with less interior space than the Bolt. Like I said, inside Bolt is very roomy, because it’s tall and the nose is really short, so the useful volume is maximized.

With these in mind, the $35K or so a well-equipped LT sells for – before incentives – doesn’t feel like undeservedly too expensive.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
ffbj

I guess they did not do a distance charging test. Multiple charges in a row, or test under hot conditions or do climbing tests.
The Leaf battery and non-existent cooling trumps all declaring it a piece of junk in that department. But everyone should know better and do their own analysis by investigating as many sources as possible to get a clear picture of the value of the vehicle. To say nothing of this is indicative of a review which is lacking in depth.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Mike

Lots of people in urban areas can do 99% of their driving without ever using DCFC, or maybe one DCFC for a medium road trip. While it’s great the Bolt handles that better, that doesn’t mean the LEAF is worthless for everyone. It’s only worthless for a minority of people. I’m so sick of people beating the multiple fast charging slowdowns to death. If someone wants to go on a big road trip once a year, they can rent a car for about $200/wk or fly. No big deal.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
jackmeoff

Just another hit piece on GM; the guy in the Bolt was a complete worm.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Green

I drove the Leaf and Bolt this weekend so its very fresh in my mind… The picked the right car… No doubt about it. If you follow me you know I am a GM guy, but that does not cloud the truth.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Richard

So, where are the comparisons? There are some major blanks here. What a useless review.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Dimitrij

The problem with the 150 miles of range that the 2018 Leaf offers is that in wintry driving conditions it could easily drop to below 100 miles, which would not be enough for 50% of my usual daily trips.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David Green

So Leaf does not work for you…. Buy a Bolt, or TM3… When they do a car comparison they are gearing it for the masses, not you specifically…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
scott franco
I have owned all three of these (ok, the old leaf). All are inferior to the Tesla M3. There really is no comparison. And if the $35,000 M3 comes out, it would outclass those vehicles at pricing as well. I would not personally buy a short range M3, but it still outclasses the others at the same price. I have a Bolt and a M3 in front of my house. I have taken both from SF to LA. I would not have tried that in the vs. 1.0 Leaf, but according to articles here, the situation has not got much better. The Bolt STILL cannot be charged on I5, the principal highway connecting north and south California, and going down highway 101 was a chain of half power “superchargers” (25kW chargepoint) and various Evgo chargers with only one or two spots in various states of disrepair. When we went to LA in the M3, there were about 4 superchargers with 8 or more spots typical. And seeing the M3 fill at 100+kW is a wonder to see. As far as anything else with respect to the cars, its like comparing a spaceship to a model T. The Bolt is a… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
jsmay311

Edmunds calls charging the Tesla’s battery to 90% “Normal Mode”??? (@3:10)

That could confuse a lot of people. AFAIK no one calls it that, and it’s not a “mode”. It’s just called charging to 90%.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
EVShopper

I certainly would not trade More range for a nice a nicer interior. I really don’t have anything against the Bolt interior. Seems nicer than a typical interior to me.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago