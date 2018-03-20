Edmunds Asks – Do You Really Need All That Electric Range?
Maybe 150 miles is plenty.
Range is probably one of the most thought-about aspects of electric vehicles. Especially for new buyers. Not long ago, if you wanted more than a 100-mile leash, you had to shell out big bucks for a Tesla Model S or Model X. Now, there are a handful of cars that can go 150 to 300 or so miles without raiding the retirement fund, and more are on the way. As this magic number continues to increase, it seems it might be a good time to discuss how much is range is really needed.
This is exactly the conversation Dan Edmunds, Jason Kavanagh and Calvin Kim of Edmunds have in the video above. The publication just happens to have three such EVs in its collection right now — the 151-mile Nissan LEAF, the 238-mile Chevy Bolt, and the 310-mile Tesla Model 3 — and the three auto journos have had a chance to spend some time living with them long enough to have some good insights.
Interestingly, at 90 miles, Edmunds is the one with the longest commute (we assume that includes the return trip) but is the first to claim the mere 151-mile range of the 40-kWh 2018 LEAF is plenty. Charging to full each night in his garage, it covers enough distance to get him to work and cover any side trips he may have to make. The one caveat they make to this observation is an important one. Range can drop considerably in the winter, so those in more northern climes need to also take that into consideration.
Another curious aspect they discuss is how far the cars can go above their EPA-rated distances. In this respect, the two front-wheel-drive vehicles seem capable of overachieving the number assigned to them by the government agency, while the single rear-wheel drive Model 3 seems less so. For instance, Edmunds claims that he “soft-pedaled” the Bolt 334 miles and still had 16 more miles available according to the vehicle’s display. That’s pretty amazing, and they attribute it to the fact that regenerative braking, which puts energy back into the battery, is more effective when the motor which does that work powers the front wheels, which also do the heavy lifting in braking. This is a thesis that will be better tested once the dual motor versions of the baby Tesla make their way into owners hands, which should be very soon.
There are lots of other great tidbits in this eight-minute video which we think you’ll appreciate, so if you haven’t already, we suggest you sit back and hit “play.” Enjoy!
Yep,
150 miles in a 2018 40 kWh Nissan Leaf, is all you will really EVer need!
Now how about that little (Elephant in the Room) battery degradation thingy?
You loose a little over 3% of those miles a year, on a annual 12k mi. driving cycle. At the end of driving, in year three (@36k mi.), you have approximately a little over 130 mile of useable range left.
This should be ok for some, but maybe a few others, will not like the ongoing diminishing returns, of not having a liquid TMS in their 2018 Leaf. These little details start to rear their ugly little head in year 4-5, with double digit battery degradation, starting to add insult to injury.
Lease the Leaf,
Buy the Bolt,
Or, wait on what you are patiently holding out for, in a NO COMPROMISE EV!
The law of diminishing returns definitely applies to EV range. ICE drivers think they need 300+ miles, when in fact that ignores how EVs are actually used (charged nightly, rather than being fueled weekly as in the case of an ICE car.)
The 33-kWh battery in my i3 REx is rightsized with 120 miles of range, which is all you’ll need to go anywhere in the LA/OC mega-region. The on-board backup generator provides redundancy should there be an outage or a situation that prevents you from recharging from the grid. It’s a solution that comes at minimal complexity or weight (~250 lbs), and it also provides the peace of mind to use all of the battery capacity, rather than having to set aside a buffer.
I think you’ll find the i3 Rex is rated at 97 miles of range, not 120.
I say, for economy and convenience buy a Leaf, and rent a different car for road trips.
*LOL* https://pushevs.com/2018/03/20/nissan-leaf-battery-degradation-data-24-vs-30-kwh-batteries/ -> 30kWh -> many with <80% original capacity in 2 years!
+ when cold, driving faster, reserves for the next day to drive to work and back etc.
These are the same 3 idiots who thinks Leaf is the best choice, never once discussing the awful lack of TMS on Leaf. Had they said Leaf is crap since Nissan will come out with TMS Leaf next year, their opinion might hold some water.
Strongly disagree with you… Leaf is a good car for the money… TMS or not… and I see no evidence of battery degradation on people that use the car as it is intended… a commuter car. My buddy bought one last weekend I will monitor his for degradation and see…
No it’s not enough when you need to figure in range reduction things such as:
High speed trips….. in the cold…. with heater blasting…… battery degradation years from now…..headwinds……don’t live in temperate SoCal……etc….
My personal needs: 150 miles guaranteed 24/7/365 for the life of the car.
This is why everyone is different and why people need to buy a car with a minimum range of 2x their average commute and maybe 3 to 4x in a cold climate area or with high speed driving. Rentals are available for emergency situations of course.
So, if someone had a round trip commute of 80 miles with speeds up to 75 mph, they might need EPA rating of 240 miles. Why? Let’s take Bolt EV as an example. Highway range at those speeds will drop to more like 190. In winter maybe 130. 10 years old? Maybe 100. In a moderate climate a 150 mile range might be fine. Drop to 120 or 130 at highway speeds, then similar 90-100 when it has aged.
+1. Then throw in a few day trips of 200-300 miles at high speed and cold weather. In those conditions the Bolt doesn’t have enough range or recharge fast enough to be the right choice.
It has been amazing to see how much more range I have in summer than winter. Due to not needing all the range most days I run hill top reserve and my summer range is 200 miles vs winter range as as low as 130. This is in the first year, so not much battery degradation if any. I would expect that 5 years from now and at 100k+ miles my winter range will be less than 100 miles. I would expect that the 40kw leaf would not be able to do my commute within 2-3 years of actual use during winter driving.
I took a trip from Wisconsin to Idaho in my Tesla S P85+. with 5 people and all the luggage, we had about 1200 pounds in the thing. Going through Montana uphill into the wind at 90ish MPH in 100ish temperatures and the car wouldn’t go 150 miles on a full charge. That being said, the chargers were close enough together to make for a good trip, but a car that started out with a little over half the range would be hopeless.
If I had subjected my family and/or friends to reckless driving at 90+ MPH for hundreds of miles, I certainly wouldn’t brag about it!
No car, gasmobile or BEV or anything in between, is going to come even remotely close to its MPG or EPA range rating if driven at the excessive speed of 90+ MPH. The EPA range rating for BEVs is, if I recall correctly, done at an average 55 MPH.
Tim – just saying — instead of 90 you did 70-75 — you would have had way more range and maybe actually have gotten there quicker. You are probably using 50% more power at 90 vs 70.
“My personal needs: 150 miles guaranteed”. — Statistical Outlier SPEAKS!
Good posting, but you forgot that more capacity means faster charging (in additional range per charging time) _and_ less degradation.
Example: You got 25% more battery capacity than you need. For easier calculating instead of 80kWh you got 100kWh. Most batterys can be charged with maximum power until roughly 80% SoC. Then charging becomes quite slow. With a 80kWh battery that’s 64kWh and with a 100kWh that’s 80kWh. So if you actually need 80kWh, with a 100kWh battery you can charge the same amount in kWh in much shorter time. And if you’re using 90-100% SoC much less (easier with bigger capacity), your battery will degenerate muss slower.
If only someone made a hybrid with a 50 mile All Electric Range – you wouldn’t need big batteries and big costs…
Volt? Clarity?
I’m pretty sure he was being ironic. Look at his screen name.
Could I get one of those with 5 proper seats and from a company that doesn’t suck? Oh, and sold in Europe, please…. 😉
Clarity.
And double the chance that something’s going to break because you now have 2 motors and a lot more complexity? No thanks. Hybrids are hacks.
Prius has been one of the most reliable vehicles ever. Who makes it, not what it is is much more of a factor
The problem is maybe not what people need in their everyday life but what they think they might need one day. If it was that simple we would probably see a lot less pick up trucks in the US for example (you know maybe one day while driving back from my boring accountant job I may come across an elephant drowning in a river which needs a tow…). Now it also depends of age category you are in, the older you get more chances you have to have a holiday cabin or a cruising boat, then distances needs to be driven, gear to be carried along which makes EV not the ideal car unless you are ready to unload a ton of cash. In my case, not even considering less than 250 miles range, ideally at least 350 miles and less than $35k. I am a 2025 EV buyer. I need to be able to drive 3 hours at 80 mph in the winter without that being a problem.
Yes, I do. And I need more. Traveling to the northeast annually is getting easier, but whenever I go somewhere that does not have a destination charger we constantly have range anxiety. (even with 286 miles when full)
It’s not how many miles per charge that people need to think of, it’s the fact that with overnight charging with a cheap 16A EVSE, the lowest end cars can easily get over 120 miles a day. That’s 840+ miles a week, without ever having to visit a gas station.
EVER.
Most ICE cars will need to fill up two or three times if driven that much, gas fumes and oil stains included.
150 miles is plenty for me. As long as it is ALWAYS 150 miles. What is it at 10-yrs old in cold weather? Will it go three hours at 10mph average in an ice storm with the cabin heat running?
Nobody buys a vehicle for their ‘average’ use. They buy it for all the corner cases like taking off for granny’s house when she calls for help.
As someone who has run out of charge twice, the answer is, “yes.”
95% of the time, even 80 miles is plenty. However, five percent of the time a confluence of events conspires to make your life miserable. That five percent is some combination of:
– forgetting to plug in
– extra trips (appointments, school issues, errands)
– loaning the car to a family member
– vampire drain at the airport
– cold weather
– hot weather
– long distance trips
– hilly areas
When it happens, it’s extremely painful.
Most SUVs these days have a range of 400 miles. Some hybrids get to 600.
Indeed… My one-time stranding situation was due to a fast-charger I had planned to use not being available after hours (because it was at a car dealership) combined with a summer rainstorm that came out of nowhere requiring constant use of the defroster to see where I was going. Missed the next fast charge station by about 2 miles.
Short-range BEVs are likely very bad rental cars, unless the rental is for urban-area use only.
Rentals tend to drive a lot and to out-of-the-way places.
But there are 20-30 million American households with 2+ cars, 1-2 of which are used mostly/solely for commute. For most of these vehicles, even 80-mile average range is plenty, let alone 150 miles which is likely more than enough for replacing one vehicle in nearly 100% of multi-car households.
The biggest barrier to EV adoption has become neither technology, nor economics – but public misconceptions. Yes, this includes misled/misguided rental agencies like the one you describe, but also a far larger number of EV-ignorant drivers and dealers.
I can somewhat agree to this. As somebody who has 5 EVs available for rent on Turo, I can say it is a lot more work and hand-holding that what it would otherwise be if I were renting out ICEs. I’ve had plenty of people show up to get the car without even realizing it was an EV. They saw that it was “electric” but confused that with hybrid. A few people have found their garage electrical sockets are either not working, or not up to the job, thus popping the breaker. So they can’t charge like they thought they could. Public charging is a nightmare since half the stations in the city don’t work or are blocked by gas cars, so they don’t have much luck with that either.
When I looked at what was available to me, I decided 150 miles was the bare minimum for my needs, not my wants. As the Bolt was available to me before the Model 3, this was it. The increased range of the Leaf mattered not at all to me. If I’d not gotten the Bolt, I wouldn’t have considered the Leaf until they had the active TMS that the current and previous versions don’t have. Their range just deteriorates too fast. The i3 has less range and the rest of those great EV options don’t mean a thing in Alabama.
Very disappointing to see Edmunds’ reviewers come to this conclusion. I must say, my respect for Edmunds’ ability to review BEVs dropped quite a bit here. There’s no question that Edmunds.com knows gasmobiles, but apparently they don’t know BEVs! 🙁
Apparently they think everyone lives in southern California, with its year-round mild weather. In much of the country, it really does get very cold on many winter days, and a BEV’s range really does drop some 20-30% on such days.
Let’s list the ways in which a larger battery pack is better:
1. Longer range on a single charge
2. No range anxiety worries even on very cold days when range is reduced
3. More flexible use because it’s possible to take additional trips in the same day
4. Retains sufficient range even when the car is older and has lost 10-20% battery capacity
5. Potential for faster fast-charging
6. Doesn’t need to be charged as often
7. Battery pack lasts longer
8. Better resale value because of #7
9. Ability to use shallower DOD* for daily driving, because more capacity is available, further extending battery life
You’d think the professional car reviewers at Edmunds.com would know all this.
*Depth of Discharge
This guy is saying his commute is 90 miles. Suppose his car can’t charge one night for some reason. Forgot. Power outage. Equipment failure. Whatever. He won’t be able to get to work and back on the residual charge of ~60 miles.
Dependence on charging every day is a single point of failure. One would need at least twice the normal. Maybe even three times for emergencies.
A 90-mile Uber wouldn’t be cheap.
This question depends COMPLETELY on your available charging options. For instance, if my family travels from the SF Bay Area to Ukiah in our RAV4 EV (100+ mi range), we have to either re-charge overnight or charge for 3-5 hours at a Level 2 charger to be able to make the trip back, because there are no Level 3 chargers in Ukiah except for Tesla Superchargers. This makes it virtually impossible to do a day trip there. Because we do this trip frequently (many friends and family live there), we are considering switching to a used Model S.
So – some people are never happy. EV’s don’t have enough range – and we jump right to EV’s have TOO MUCH range?!
This morning I got 168 kWh/mile in my Model 3 with the AC on for my 15 mile commute. If you extrapolate it thats about 450 miles of range for the LR version. If I drive like I did with my LEAF with the AC or heat off and on the eco mode I could probably realistically get over 400 miles in the Model 3. The reason why its “hard” to get more than the rated range is because the Model 3 is so much fun to drive you’re going to be driving it like you stole it from time to time. The other cars are just ugly boring cars that while practical are just a car the Model 3 is a whole different ball game.
Here’s the only real honest answer to this question : It depends. It depends on how far drivers need to travel daily. But also on how far they want to drive without a break. And on how long they want that break to be. Also, some people might have short comutes, but no chance to charge at home or at work. I. That case a longer range car might only necessitate charging once per week. I personally find a 350km range plenty. Since I only use 70% of the Batt capacity between stops (arrive with10%, charge up to 80%. So 280 km between stops would be about 2,5 hours of driving. For me, that is the longest I would want to be sitting on my butt without break. I would probably need to recharge about 42kWh. So at about 120kw, that would be a 21 minute stop, which is the time I spend on breaks anyway.
Bottom line:
~250-350 miles EPA-AER and access to a convenient and reliable supercharging network (for those occasional long distance trips).
That takes EV range anxiety off the table…
Anything less becomes a compromise of convenience of some sort relative to ICE which is ok for many EV early adopters (they rationalize that inconvenience) but not ok for the general consumer market.
I have been championing this idea since day one…The best solution is offer two battery sizes…150 EPA miles for the low and at least 300 for the high…
I think a real 150 mile range works for lots of people for commuting… Shoot, I had a Volt with 40 mile range, and made that work 90% of the time, without gasoline.