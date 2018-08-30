Economics Of Owning A Tesla Model 3 – Video Series

53 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

What is the true cost to own a Tesla Model 3?

Enter The Money Guy Show to give us a fresh perspective on the Tesla Model 3 in regards to ownership costs. Since Brian began making Model 3 videos, we’d have to say that he’s done a fantastic job. We’ve shared several here on InsideEVs. With that being said, we’ll shorten the usual disclaimer to say that we are not here to promote his financial advice. It’s up to you whether or not you want to follow his advice. However, this newest series is a bit different when it comes to the money side of things, since Brian is breaking down the economics of the Model 3.

As more and more people begin to consider purchasing an EV, understanding the economics becomes increasingly important. In fact, it will help to promote adoption. This is especially true since there is a ton of misinformation out there. Just the other day, we read a whole comment thread on social media about electricity being much more expensive than gas (except the person was referring to their home gas bill versus their electricity bill). In addition, a follow-up post talked about costs incurred to owners when they have to pay to have their battery replaced and also pay the battery recycling fees. What?

It’s truly crazy how little people know about EVs and how much that fact fuels propaganda artists. Well, this new series will be great to share around on social media and among family and friends to give them a real perspective about the economics of owning an electric vehicle. Of course, Brian focuses specifically on the Model 3, but there is information that can enlighten anyone that’s interested, has a need to know, or may stand to be corrected. Let us know your thoughts and personal experiences in the comment section.

Check out PART 2 below:

Video Description via The Money Guy Show on YouTube:

PART 1 and PART 2: The Economics of Owning a Tesla Model 3

What is the real cost to own and run a Tesla? We go over the real numbers and explain the cost to run your electric car every month. Buckle in, this is going to be a fun ride!