EBUSCO Celebrates Order For 60 Electric Buses

BY MARK KANE

Dutch provinces of Groningen and Drenthe are to be flooded with EV buses

EBUSCO, a Dutch bus manufacturer, also caught on the huge order of electric buses placed by Qbuzz in the Netherlands. In total, 159 vehicles will be delivered by VDL Bus & Coach, Heuliez Bus and EBUSCO.

The EBUSCO part is significant – 60 12m electric buses with a range of up to 400 km (250 miles).

Thanks to Qbuzz, it seems that the Netherlands becomes the biggest electric bus market in Europe.

“Today the OV-Bureau has presented the largest electric bus fleet in Europe. No less than 159 brand-new electric buses in total, of which EBUSCO provides no less than 60 electric 12-meter intercity buses. It is about the largest introduction of electric 12 meter buses in Europe. At the end of the year, the residents of the provinces of Groningen and Drenthe will be able to get acquainted with the EBUSCO buses, which are not only quiet but also extremely comfortable.”

More about the ordered buses: