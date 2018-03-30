East Coast States Team Up To Build Charging Network

The small size of the states and usually cross-state journeys makes it important to coordinate the rollout of charging network to address various charging needs – at home, at work, normal public charging, destination charging and fast charging along the highways.

“Released today by the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management (NESCAUM), which facilitated the multi-state effort, the regional strategy offers a vision for electric vehicle charging infrastructure investment and provides a compilation of recommendations to ensure public and private funding decisions are strategically integrated. Recommendations include expanding the network of fast charging stations along heavily traveled corridors; utility actions to lower the costs of charging at home, especially at multi-unit dwellings where high upfront installation costs such as electrical infrastructure upgrades can be a barrier; and state incentives and outreach programs to promote workplace charging.”

The alliance could launch a fast charging network with chargers installed every 40 to 70 miles on long-distance routes. There are funds for the purpose and it would be good to coordinate the efforts.

“As part of a legal settlement between the federal government and Volkswagen addressing Clean Air Act violation claims, the Northeast Corridor states, from Virginia to Maine, have up to $108 million that may be invested on charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure for electric cars, and Electrify America, a Volkswagen subsidiary, is investing $2 billion to promote electric vehicles, which will include substantial infrastructure investments in the Northeast Corridor. In addition, utilities in Delaware, D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island have proposals approved or pending, representing an investment of roughly $200 million for charging infrastructure and other actions to increase the use of electric cars. A key objective of the “Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure” is to coordinate these and other investments to buildout a charging network with the capacity to serve the millions of electric cars the states envision on their roads in the next decade.”

More info: Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2018 – 2021

States that engaged in the cooperation:

Northeast Corridor, US – May 16, 2018 – Today, states on the East Coast from Virginia to Maine, announced support for the release of the “Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure” to advance public and private investments in electric car charging and increase the use of electric cars throughout the region. The regional strategy is the result of a multi-state effort supported by Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia, and incorporates input from automobile manufacturers, utilities, electric vehicle charging companies, and others.

Drive Change. Drive Electric.’ – a coalition of Northeast states and automakers to advance consumer awareness, understanding, and consideration of electric cars – applauds the strategy for supporting the buildout of an expansive network of public charging stations as well as investments and policies that promote charging at home and at work, which make driving an electric car more convenient than driving a gas-powered car. “While these states are already making substantial investments in charging infrastructure and offering a range of policies and programs to promote driving electric, the strategy will help accelerate awareness of the growing number of charging stations and ensure the deployment of a robust charging network that meets the needs of the growing and projected community of electric car drivers,” said Elaine O’Grady, a senior policy advisor at NESCAUM working on both the ‘Drive Change. Drive Electric.’ campaign and the “Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure.”

State Comments on the Importance of the Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

“Connecticut is pleased to join with our sister states in announcing a regional electric vehicle infrastructure plan that also will inform the development of Connecticut’s own “EV Roadmap” later this

summer. As our states share similar air quality and energy concerns, we appreciate the value of working cooperatively toward an important common goal of preparing now for the increasing numbers of electric vehicles we will soon see on our roads.” Rob Klee, Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

“Maine’s close ties with our Canadian neighbors, as well as our robust tourism economy, require that we remain connected through modern transportation infrastructure. It is vital for our state to plan for this important technological change, so Maine remains a key travel destination for our Canadian friends, as well as our neighbors to the South.” Daniel Deveau, Maine Canadian Trade Ombudsman

“Maryland recognizes the critical role transportation electrification can play in meeting our environmental, climate, energy and mobility goals. The Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2018-2020 is an important and timely resource to advance consistency among Northeast Corridor partner states as we strive to maximize public and private infrastructure investment for a cleaner environment.” Ben Grumbles, Secretary, Maryland Department of the Environment

“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts continues its commitment to ensuring residents and motorists have access to clean transportation technology and infrastructure that ultimately supports the state’s aggressive emissions reduction targets. Through the implementation of the Northeast Corridor Regional Strategy for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and ongoing collaboration with regional partners, New England will continue to lead the nation in promoting electric vehicles and reducing carbon emissions.” Matthew Beaton, Secretary, Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs

“Electric vehicles are an increasingly significant component of the vehicle mix in New Hampshire. This Strategy will inform the development of a New Hampshire-specific charging infrastructure plan and help ensure EVs are able to travel around New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast corridor.” Robert R. Scott, Commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services

“The number of electric vehicles sold in New Jersey continues to grow as prices go down and charging infrastructure comes on-line at workplaces and along major transportation routes. Being centrally located in the heavily travelled Northeast transportation corridor, New Jersey is proud to now be part of this regional effort. We are committed to building on our successful ‘It Pay$ to Plug In’ workplace charging-station grant program and will be providing funds from the state’s Volkswagen Mitigation Trust allocation for more infrastructure that will spur even more demand for clean electric vehicles.” Catherine R. McCabe, Acting Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“The regional strategy complements New York’s focus on offering cleaner transportation options to consumers and developing a charging infrastructure that is both convenient and accessible from the State’s roadways. Working with our partners throughout the northeast corridor, we are creating a larger interstate charging infrastructure that will encourage and support the significant number of daily travelers in this region to make the choice to drive electric.” Alicia Barton, President and CEO, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority

“Fully electrified transportation corridors – with stations every 40 to 70 miles on long-distance routes – will give ZEV drivers confidence that recharging is available when they travel between communities,

make long-distance road trips, and commute to work. Knowing that charging is easy and convenient helps encourage residents and businesses to buy and drive electric vehicles. Having more electric cars on the roads will also help mitigate the effects of global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” Janet Coit, Director, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

“The targeted and rapid deployment of electric vehicle charging stations will transform the automotive landscape in Virginia and along the east coast. Through this collaborative effort with our northeastern partners, we hope to increase the rate of adoption and accelerate the environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicle technology.” Matt Stickler, Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources

About ‘Drive Change. Drive Electric.’

‘Drive Change. Drive Electric.’ represents a unique public-private partnership between auto manufacturers and Northeast states to advance consumer awareness, understanding, consideration and adoption of electric cars, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles. By showcasing to drivers and passengers the convenience, affordability, technology, sustainability and power performance of electric vehicles, ‘Drive Change. Drive Electric.’ aims to put more electric cars on the road than ever before. For more information, visit www.DriveElectricUS.com.