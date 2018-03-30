E/NRIDE Unveils T-Log, World’s First Electric Logging Truck

E/NRIDE’s T-log is connected to an intelligent routing software. it provides the autonomous electric logger with real-time traffic data, allowing it to adjust its route to avoid congestion miles ahead. A fleet of T-logs will be coordinated by an intelligent routing system, optimizing delivery time, battery life and energy consumption, making the transport as efficient as possible.

“The driver’s cab is what makes trucks expensive to produce, and having a driver in the cabin is what makes them expensive to operate. Remove the cabin and replace the driver with an operator who can monitor and remote-control several vehicles at once and costs can be reduced significantly. In addition, operating a vehicle from a distance allows for a much better working environment, as has already been demonstrated in industries like mining.”

The T-Log doesn’t emit any greenhouse gases or toxic nitrogen oxides, which makes it an environmentally and health friendly alternative to diesel powered trucks. Thanks to a magnitude of cameras, lidars and radars, it has 360-degree awareness of its surroundings – meaning no blind spots, no dead angles. This provides an additional layer of safety, making even the situations involving human operators in different logging situations a much more secure operation overall.

“Heavy road transport is responsible for a substantial part of global CO2 emissions. Add to that the tens of thousands of people who die every year from NOx pollution – effectively poisoned by diesel fumes – and you have every reason to look for a more sustainable alternative. The T-log eliminates those emissions entirely, by replacing diesel with electricity. Technology has progressed to make it happen. And because it can be done, it must be done.”

Surely, the E/NRIDE T-Log represents a new breed of industrial vehicles, designed to allow humans to avoid dangerous work environments. While some will scream murder due to job loss, there’s still going to be literally dozens of situations every single day, where a human operator will need to step in to solve a complex problem. Even if we remove that layer of human involvment, not working in clearly dangerous logging situations, allows humans to concentrate on more complex & fulfiling tasks and jobs altogether.