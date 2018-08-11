Dyson To Build 10 Miles Of Electric Car Test Track

3 H BY MARK KANE

Dyson will have its own test track at the airfield it bought.

While Dyson’s electric car project is still shrouded in mystery, the company is moving forward at its Hullavington Technology Campus.

Dyson bought the disused airfield at Hullavington in 2017 and renovated two hangars built in 1938 for ta otal of £84 million. The campus is now open and the automotive team has moved in (apparently 400 staff).

The next phase of the project is to build over 10 miles of vehicle test tracks and three more buildings as part of ian nvestment that in total will increase to £200 million.

Jim Rowan, chief executive of Dyson said:

“We are now firmly focused on the next stage of our automotive project strengthening our credentials as a global research and development organisation,” he said.

The electric cars from Dyson are expected to be high-end, radical and maybe even equipped with solid-state batteries.

Source: BBC