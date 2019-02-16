Dutch Plug-In EV Market Doubled In January 2019
BY MARK KANE
It’s better than one would expect
Despite the collapse of premium electric car sales in January (because higher taxes), the overall plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands doubled.
EV Sales Blog reports 3,271 sales at 6.9% market share, thanks to strong results from moderately priced BEVs. Sucha result is pretty encouraging taking into consideration the upcoming boost from new models, including the Tesla Model 3.
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – January 2019
The top three models were:
- Volkswagen e-Golf (653)
- Hyundai Kona Electric (536)
- Nissan LEAF (396)
536 Kona Electric and 155 Kia e-Niro proves that the South Korean manufacturer is gaining traction with BEVs. Apparently, thousands of customers are waiting for deliveries of their Hyundai/Kia BEVs.
It’s also interesting that Volkswagen manages to sell significantly more e-Golfs, than Nissan does LEAFs.
Source: EV Sales Blog
