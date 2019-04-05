Duke Energy Proposes $76M EV Charging Program In North Carolina
Duke Energy intends to leverage the charging infrastructure in North Carolina
Duke Energy proposes $76 million charging program, which would be the largest in North Carolina (and in the Southeast) if the proposal will be approved by the state regulators.
In brief, the idea is to incentivize the installation of around new 2,500 charging points in North Carolina, which would increase the current number of about 600 by 5-times (to 3,100). There are over 10,000 registered plug-in electric cars within the state.
The proposal includes:
- a $1,000 rebate for qualifying Level II charging stations for up to 800 residential customers
- installation of more than 800 public charging stations (including DC fast chargers)
- a $2,500 rebate for 900 qualifying charging stations for commercial and industrial customers who operate fleets that are transitioning to electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Municipalities and universities also qualify for these rebates
- financial support to eligible customers to procure up to 85 electric school buses. Duke Energy will install the associated charging infrastructure
- installation of more than 100 electric transit bus charging stations for eligible transit agencies electing to procure electric buses
Details from Duke Energy:
In a filing with the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC), Duke Energy outlined its watershed program that will provide incentives to customers. It will also lead to a statewide network of fast-charging stations to meet growing demand. The three-year program requires NCUC approval. Read the filing.
The proposed initiative before the NCUC has several components:
Residential EV Charging: This program will provide a $1,000 rebate for qualifying Level II charging stations for up to 800 residential customers. Level II charging allows customers to charge their EVs up to six times faster than a standard wall outlet.
Public Charging: Duke Energy will install and operate more than 800 public charging stations across North Carolina, including DC Fast Charging, Public Level II and multifamily locations, which will expand the state’s network of EV charging stations.
Fleet EV Charging: The program will provide a $2,500 rebate for 900 qualifying charging stations for commercial and industrial customers who operate fleets that are transitioning to electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Municipalities and universities also qualify for these rebates.
EV School Bus Charging Station: Duke Energy will provide financial support to eligible customers to procure up to 85 electric school buses. Duke Energy will install the associated charging infrastructure.
EV Transit Bus Charging Station: Duke Energy will install and operate more than 100 electric transit bus charging stations for eligible transit agencies electing to procure electric buses. Electric transit buses eliminate diesel emissions and reduce fuel and maintenance costs for transit agencies.
The program follows a similar $10.4 million program being considered by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina.
Lang Reynolds, Duke Energy’s director of Electrification Strategy said:
“North Carolina deserves a cleaner and smarter energy future, and supporting the use of electric transportation is a Duke Energy priority that will benefit our communities, customers and our state’s future. This initiative will help accelerate public and private EV use while also reducing carbon emissions.”
Utilities would be wise to get in on this game. EVs will be an electricity growth market for them in the coming years. And those EV chargers can be part of a demand-response system to help manage their grid.
In these times where much more efficient LED lighting, refrigerators, and flat panel displays have caused electricity demand to flatten or even drop, EVs represent a real growing demand for electricity.
Get in now with low rates/fees and when EV market share hits 30% they will bump the rates/fees higher on these DCFC’s.