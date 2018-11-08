Dubai Police Take Delivery Of First Electric Hoverbikes
The future is now and science fiction is fact, as motorcycles take to the sky.
Just over a year ago, Hoversurf was displaying a quadcopter-like flying motorcycle that most people dismissed as vaporware, but Thursday CNN reported the first units were being used for training by the Dubai police department. The production version of the Hoverbike S3 is mostly carbon fiber, weighs 253lbs, has a top speed of 60 mph, and can remain aloft for nearly 30 minutes on a charge. The good news is that you too can cruise or commute 16 feet above traffic, park and take off from a normal parking spot, and the FAA has said you don’t need a pilot’s license. You will however need $150,000 burning a hole in your pocket.
Those number may not be all that impressive, but this is a motorcycle that flies that is actually for sale right now! Also, in the past year they have increased the top speed from 45 mph, and the cruise time from 20 minutes. Hoversurf is hard at work on more efficient battery and propulsion systems. The Hoverbike S4 is supposed to feature a ducted fan system which not only will deliver more lift for less energy, but is quieter and safer than having carbon fiber propellers spinning just a few feet from the rider (Some images show safety cages around them, but most do not).
You may question the logic behind a police department spending $150,000 on a very limited use flying motorcycle, but this is the same police force that uses Bentleys, Bugattis and other exotic cars for patrol. At least the flying motorcycle will be useful for transporting first responders to rough rural areas where even a Mercedes G-wagen can’t get to (after being towed as close as possible by that same Mercedes).
The Dubai police force’s general director of artificial intelligence, Brigadier Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, who obviously handles other advanced technology as well, is currently training two teams to operate the hover cycle. Though Hoversurf has only delivered a single hoverbike at the moment, Dubai has an exclusive agreement with rights to as many of the first production units as they would like. The California based company, with Russian financing and principle officers, is currently looking for a place to set up their factory, and is considering Dubai.
The next descending step into our dystopian future.
That poor chap must be absolutely roasting in all that riding gear!
Better than risk getting cut to pieces by the spinnng blades!
Props at ankle height is not a good idea.
No prop shrouds means these could result in GBH and death quite rapidly in a crowd control situation.
Oooh, and the blades are black, so it is even harder to see them! Good thinking, engineers. Bring this one along for National Night Out: call it the ankle-biter.
They are insufferably and foolishly stupid with their money and greed. But a las, it’s saudi arabia… Lambos and hoverbikes are literally the least of the issues they create.
Dubai is not Saudi Arabia dude ine the same way Montreal is not USA.
Actually its the UAE….The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a federation of different monarchs that formed a country in 1971 but yes there is a lot of wealth and they have decades of western oil consumers to thank for that.
I can see this technology having its time and place, especially as it improves. Certainly not as an everyday patroller through crowded streets. Maybe there are areas that really aren’t accessible by car. EV supports should look at this like the early days of BEV’s where the cost was prohibitive and the range was barely useful. Someone has to be the early adopter for technology to improve. And if this somehow brings any technological improvements, especially weight and size, to batteries and motors, BEVs will benefit. Totally poo-pooing the cost and limited usability sounds like the entrenched auto industry we know and love.
Cutting edge technology. Literally.
Yeah, that was a good one.
It’s the electric flying version of the 1963 Ronco Veg-O-Matic!
It’s the best first responder EV, that can actually slice and dice its way to the center of the action!
Well, I guess that’s one way to handle crowd control… 😯
I might be fun to speed just to get pulled over by a Bentley, an I8, or a hover bike.
It does not surprise me that much that the government of Dubai, haven of the super-rich (with services provided by large numbers of the very poor living in conditions of economic slavery), would waste money buying utterly impractical vehicles for its police department. Many of the super-rich love displaying conspicuous consumption, so perhaps it shouldn’t be terribly surprising that this attitude has even seeped into the municipal government.
What I find astounding, not merely surprising, is that a police department would deploy a vehicle with exposed, rapidly rotating blades which pose an active and constant danger not only to the rider, but to any pedestrian, vehicle, or object which gets close to the vehicle.
They definitely need to put shrouds around those spinning blades!
I wonder about the noise. Even small drones cause quite a racket and this is a really big one….
Elon Musk suggested that energy density needs to quadruple for electric flight to become practical. The specs of this contraption sort of underscore that.
I wonder if Moller International has a thought on this. Yup:
https://moller.com/brochures/Critique-of-Battery-Powered-Flying-Cars-7-28-17.pdf
Not that I think someone as advanced in his years as Paul Moller is will succeed, but he has been at this flying car thing since the 1970’s. He’s like a painter who just can’t put down the brush and take his work to market.
No license?
No f****** license for a quad industrial decapacitating device for usage in densely bodied urban areas?
Right. “No license needed” will last like 5 minutes past first sale.
When can the criminals buy them?