Dual-Motor AWD Tesla Model 3 Coming This July, Says Musk

White interior expected to be available then too.

In the overnight hours, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to answer some Model 3 related questions.

One question that we often hear was voiced again last night on Twitter and Musk actually responded, but with even more intel than expected:

That 5,000 units a week figure is something Tesla mentioned just recently in its Q1 sales/production release. Tesla stated this:

“Given the progress made thus far and upcoming actions for further capacity improvement, we expect that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly through Q2. Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow.”

So, provided all of the stars align correctly, we’ll see the dual-motor AWD Tesla Model 3 arrive sometime around July, along with the white interior option. At that same time, or rather slightly before, Model 3 production will be clipping along at 5,000 units per week too.

Lastly, Musk responded to a reservation issue too, one that perhaps has been bothersome to some of our readers: