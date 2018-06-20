DS 3 Crossback Electric CUV Comes Packing 50-kWh Battery

French brand DS (part of PSA Group) presented its DS 3 Crossback compact SUV/crossover from the premium/luxury segment, scheduled for market launch in the second half of 2019.

The DS 3 Crossback will be available initially in petrol and diesel versions, but those will be followed by an all-electric E-Tense version, built at the same production line, as all versions are based on the CMP platform.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense will be equipped with a 50 kWh battery for up to 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range. The electric motor is just 100 kW, but on the other hand, the on-board charger is decent at 11 kW (probably three-phase), and DC fast charging will be ready for 100 kW.

A new-generation heat pump for climate control in the cabin will be utilized, which sounds like more miles per kWh.

The most important part of the DS cars is the design, especially the funky interior.

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense spec:

DS 3 CROSSBACK: ICON OF HIGH TECH STYLE

Pushing back the limits, DS 3 CROSSBACK is a vehicle of distinctive sculptural styling and exceptional proportions, available in 100% ICE (Internal Combustion Engines – petrol & diesel) and 100% Electric versions, featuring exclusive technologies and taking refinement to the extreme. Built on Groupe PSA’s all-new ‘Common Modular Platform’ (CMP), it opens new horizons in both technology and styling. DS 3 CROSSBACK is both a city car and a long-distance road car. Pushing conventions aside, it opts for spectacular technologies including DS MATRIX LED VISION headlights, flush door handles that deploy automatically and a fully digital driving display. These avant-garde features go hand in hand with a sense of refined comfort, a rich array of safety equipment and driver assistance functions, and unequalled acoustic excellence. Elegant and attractive, DS 3 CROSSBACK is for all those looking for a car with instant appeal that is stylish, high-tech, comfortable and dynamic.

“DS 3 CROSSBACK fits perfectly into the second generation DS: technology leadership and unequalled sophistication. With DS 3 CROSSBACK, DS Automobiles writes a new chapter in its history: electrification

With E-TENSE version, DS 3 CROSSBACK is 100% electric, with no compromises over style and benefits.”

Yves Bonnefont, CEO of DS Automobiles

“DS 3 CROSSBACK offers a new and unique automobile experience, as DS 7 CROSSBACK.

It meets all the criteria for attracting and retaining a demanding clientele that is not prepared to trade features for size and compactness. Lovers of beautiful objects will be charmed by its sculptural design, the creativity of its interiors and the care taken with even the smallest details. Avant-garde technologies give customers a driving experience characterised by comfort, well-being, peace of mind and pleasure, over all types of journey and for all types of use, whether they choose a standard internal-combustion engine or a completely electric model. DS 3 CROSSBACK is the essence of the DS: sophistication and technology, in a more compact frame. It marks a decisive stage in our deployment and growth as a Brand.”

Eric Apode, Senior Vice President for Products, DS Automobiles

POWERFUL, SCULPTURAL DESIGN …

“Viewed from the side or the rear, DS 3 CROSSBACK is a vehicle of perfect proportions with its large wheels, well-proportioned length and strong on-road stance. From first glance, you can see that it is unlike other cars. Simple, sculptural lines expressing performance and strength, enhanced by a bewitching light signature.” This is how Thierry Metroz, DS Design Director, describes the new model by DS Automobiles.

DS 3 CROSSBACK is identifiable at first glance as a premium, compact SUV, with its moderate length of 4.12m, broad on-road stance and large wheels (690mm, 18’’), as well as its ground clearance.

At the front, the DS WINGS form a finely chiselled setting for the sculpted, vertical lines of the emblematic DS grille. The DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) with their pearl-like vertical LEDs and the tapered headlights of the DS MATRIX LED VISION system (see page 6) suggest a contemporary edge and performance. An impression reinforced by the wide ribbed horizontal bonnet.

Attention-to-detail is a hallmark of the DS brand and is visible everywhere, starting with the vehicle exterior:

the non-visible weather-strip seals,

the elegant flush-fitting door handles,

the roof line is clean, with no visible aerial antenna,

the roof and body in different colours,

the side shark fin,

and chrome-finished twin tailpipes (ICE engine models only).

The rear sits squarely on the road, its broad, powerful shoulders striking an evocative note of imposing style. It is also elegant with a high-tech rear light signature spanning the entire width through a strip featuring the CROSSBACK name.

Flush-fitting door handles

The folding flush-fitting door handles are both elegant and modern. Premiered at the start of the summer on the DSXE-Tense Dream Car, this exclusive technology is new to this sector. The principle is simple: the door handles are available to users when required. The rest of the time, they fold into the vehicle sides. Moreover, with Proximity Keyless Entry and Start, the magic takes place as the key holder approaches the car, within a radius of 1.5 metres. The car unlocks and the four handles deploy automatically so the driver and passengers simply get in and drive away. Similarly, the door handles retract and the vehicle locks as they walk away from it.

… WITH REAL APPEAL

To personalise DS 3 CROSSBACK

It all starts on the outside: 10 wheel themes, 10 body colours – including the superb Millennium Blue seen on the DS X E-Tense Dream-Car – and three roof colours make up the initial personalisation process. Customers can choose from an extensive range of combinations for a highly personalised result.

The ultimate aspect of the personalisation process is expressed with the five DS Inspirations: DS MONTMARTRE, DS BASTILLE, DS PERFORMANCE Line, DS RIVOLI, DS OPERA and for the ultimate expression with La Première limited edition. These Inspirations mix and match colours and materials inside and outside the car, to meet individual tastes and requirements.

The Inspirations set their stamp on the interior styling for a chic, modern result, featuring grained or full-grain Nappa leather with an ‘Art Leather’ finish, top-stitching in a pearl or diamond pattern, braided textiles, Alcantara®, a steering wheel fully upholstered in full-grain leather including the airbag cushion and chrome trim features with a Paris Hobnail guilloche design. On the outside, the Inspirations add specific notes of detail such as the signatures on the bonnet and lower doors or the chrome trim features at the front and at the rear with a gloss, satin or textured shimmering black finish.

Attention-to-detail for a sense of extreme refinement

The coherent approach of DS interior design is also visible in the central console, inherited from DS 7 CROSSBACK. This elegant, stylish central console with its gearbox controls, toggle switches and electric handbrake also meets day-to-day passenger needs, with a smartphone charging pad, an array of storage compartments including cup holders, and a broad, functional sliding armrest.

Illustrating this attention-to-detail, the original DS signature and brand emblem is present as a key theme and influence on many interior style features: the spectacular central fascia with its touch controls, the central and side air vents (built into the doors), the screen scenography, etc.

Sensory comfort

With DS 3 CROSSBACK, occupants enjoy a level of comfort worthy of vehicles that occupy upper segments of the market. Comfort clearly starts with the seats. The body-hugging driver and passenger seats feature innovative bi-density foam for greater quality, without forgetting the electric control and heating functions. When the vehicle starts moving, the excellent NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) isolation provides high levels of comfort from the new platform of DS 3 CROSSBACK (see page 8).

Particular emphasis was also placed on acoustics in development. Vehicle soundproofing has been taken to a higher level with a thicker specification of metal for the door panels, a carefully designed air extraction zone, thicker glass windows and an acoustic windscreen.

Building on this level of insulation, and to achieve the DS LOUNGE effect already offered by DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS engineers joined forces with French company FOCAL to work on the DS 3 CROSSBACK audio system. A long-established partner of the brand (with DS E-TENSE Concept Car, DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS X E-TENSE Dream Car) with its ELECTRA® high-end signature, FOCAL worked with DS engineers and technicians to develop a Hi-Fi system with 12 loud speakers optimally positioned around the cabin – e.g.; the tweeters are in the shark fins – for an overall power of 515 watts. The result is an exceptional immersive experience. The sound is well balanced, crisp, true to life for live, physical sound, and real spatialisation of the sound stage.

FOR A HIGH-TECH AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE

100% Electric or 100% Thermic Petrol or Diesel (ICE), with no compromise in styling or features

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE – 100% Electric

With DS 3 CROSSBACK, the dream of a stylish electric vehicle becomes a reality. This first vehicle with distinctive and bold styling will be available from the second half of 2019 with an all-electric motor with advanced performance. It will deliver: more than 300km / 186 miles of autonomy – WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) cycle, corresponding to a range of 450 kilometres / 280 miles in NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) with a function to charge the battery to 80% in 30 minutes. This advanced level of performance does not detract from interior space, since the batteries are placed under the floor.

An easy-to-drive electric motor with advanced performance from mid-2019

The electric drivetrain of DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE comprises:

an electric motor of 100kW / 136hp

a 50kWh lithium-ion battery under the floor

a regenerative braking system and deceleration system

a charging system which allows all the charging solutions available on the market (home, Wall box and 100 kW fast charging)

a new-generation heat pump for climate control in the cabin.

A system delivering high standards of performance:

range of more than 300km / 186-miles with the WLTP cycle and of 450km / 280miles with the NEDC cycle and

torque of 260Nm

0 to 50 kph / 0 to 30mph in3 seconds and 0 to 100kph / 0 to 62mph in 8.7 seconds

five hours for a full charge with a Wall box of 11kW and 80% of the battery in 30 minutes and 90 minutes with a 100kW public fast charging solution.

A city car and a road car by nature, DS 3 CROSSBACK is the first car to feature the latest upgrade of PureTech with a 155hp petrol engine mated to the EAT8 (Efficient Automatic Transmission with 8-speeds). A powertrain built for performance and pleasure. Two other PureTech engines (130hp and 100hp) complete the range of petrol engines compatible with the latest Euro 6.3 standards. Also available, to the latest Euro 6.2 diesel standards, is the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 100 diesel engine.

*The PureTech 130 petrol engine recently received the ‘Engine of the Year’ accolade for the fourth consecutive year.

Original innovations

Innovations for a new icon. DS 3 CROSSBACK introduces a new generation of full LED lighting with Matrix Beam technology: With DS MATRIX LED VISION, the driver will see the light beam adjust automatically to provide optimal lighting and can drive outside built-up areas on full headlights without dazzling other road users.

This feature is not only spectacular, it also delivers a level of safety and driving comfort never before seen in this class of vehicle. With their modern, high-tech design, DS MATRIX LED VISION headlights also contribute to the unique visual identity of DS 3 CROSSBACK, a signature dear to DS.

DS MATRIX LED VISION: permanent full beam

DS Matrix LED Vision lighting comprises 3 LED modules for low beam and a Matrix Beam module for high beam. The beam module emitted by each Matrix Beam module is divided into 15 independent segments which switch on and off gradually, segment by segment, based on the driving conditions detected by the camera above the windscreen. . As a result, drivers of DS3 CROSSBACK cars can keep their main beams on without dazzling other road users.

Because the segments are managed individually and dynamically, the light flux can be accurately tuned to the vehicle’s route, and the power output can also be adapted to the current situation. Another feature of this made-to-measure approach is that when entering or leaving a town, the segments switch off or on progressively to switch from dipped to full headlights.

On DS 3 CROSSBACK, DS DRIVE ASSIST delivers a more relaxed drive. This DS driver assistance system is a further step on the road to autonomous vehicles. Using the on-board radar and camera, DS 3 CROSSBACK adapts to the driving conditions: the vehicle follows the set course and adapts automatically its speed, for a speed equal to the safety distance and to a complete stop if necessary, thereby assisting the driver, who can take back control at any time.

DS DRIVE ASSIST: drive or be driven

Premiered on DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS DRIVE ASSIST is now available on DS 3 CROSSBACK. This function regulates vehicle speed in relation to the vehicle in front and acts on the steering to precisely position DS 3 CROSSBACK in its lane based on the driver’s choices and habits. Available at speeds of up to180 kph / 112mph (depending on national legislation), the system controls the vehicle’s speed and path. This system is particularly useful in traffic jams or on the motorway, for example, where DS 3 CROSSBACK becomes a vigilant eye for the driver. In this way, it contributes to a more relaxed driving experience.

With DS PARK PILOT, drivers of DS 3 CROSSBACK can park automatically, without using the steering wheel and the pedals. This system is able to check whether a parking space big enough for DS 3 CROSSBACK simply by driving past at a speed of up to 30 kph / 18.5mph. Using the touch screen, the driver selects reverse or angle parking. The final step? Simply press the Park button and wait for the magic to happen.

DS 3 CROSSBACK is opening new horizons: unlock and start your car using a smartphone through the MyDS app, lend it to the person of your choice without having to give them the key… These ‘dream’ functions are now a reality on DS 3 CROSSBACK with the DS SMART ACCESS function via the MyDS app.

DS SMART ACCESS: no key required

A useful everyday companion, DS SMART ACCESS lets you unlock and start your DS 3 CROSSBACK using the MyDS app. Using the Bluetooth protocol, the system remains operational even without a GSM network, making it unique on the market. And since cars are often shared, this innovation also lets the owner / driver make the vehicle available to up to five users at the same time without giving them the key. For each user, the owner / driver can authorise the access and start functions permanently or for a limited time.

Advanced safety

Safety is non-negotiable. DS 3 CROSSBACK is equipped with a range of advanced safety features. For example, it is equipped with the Active City Brake, a new generation of emergency braking which is able to identify cyclists, pedestrians, even at night. New in the segment, thanks to a new-generation radar that extends the range of recognised emergency braking conditions. As a result, in the event of an emergency, DS 3 CROSSBACK can brake without action being taken by the driver, day and night.

The architecture of DS 3 CROSSBACK reflects the same protective approach, as illustrated by the height of the waist line, the thickness of the door panels and – above all – the presence of eight airbags. In terms of active safety, numerous innovations are available, including lane positioning assist, DS DRIVE ASSIST, information and adaptation of vehicle speed based on traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assist, etc. In terms of safety, D 34 sets new standard in its class with this range of advanced safety features, going beyond the requirements for 5* in the Euro NCAP protocol.

Active Safety Brake: new-generation emergency braking

Using new-generation radar sensors monitoring the area in front of the vehicle, the emergency braking system on DS3CROSSBACK identifies stationary vehicles and vehicles driving in the same direction as well as cyclists in the same lane and pedestrians by day or by night. A breakthrough in pedestrian safety! With this system, if the vehicle gets dangerously close to an obstacle, the driver receives a visual alert followed by another visual alert. If they do not react, emergency braking is activated. Depending on vehicle speed, the system will either apply the brakes for the driver in order to avoid contact, or slow the vehicle as much as possible. This system is activated automatically at speeds of over 5 kph / 3mph and up to 140 kph / 87mph. In the event of emergency braking, the driver can take back control at any time by accelerating.

A high-tech fully digital driving display

Modern and intuitive, the digital instrument cluster lets the driver display a wide range of driving information using a pull-down menu with up to five different and customisable screens.

The head-up display projects key driving information in colours onto a transparent panel and in the driver’s field of vision: vehicle speed, speed limiter and cruise control, traffic sign information, as well as driving and navigation aids.

Completing the array of features is a 10.3” entertainment screen in HD format (the largest in its class) with smartphone mirroring and connected navigation. It is positioned at the top of the fascia to ensure visibility while driving.

Both a city car and a long distance road car, 100% ICE and 100% electric, without compromise, the most technological on the market, DS 3 CROSSBACK is pursuing an ambitious objective: to be No. 1 in the Premium B SUV segment.



POISSY PRODUCTION PLANT



Close to Paris, located in the heart of Yvelines, this plant is celebrating in 2018 no less than 80 years of car production, « made in Paris ». Its location is a strong asset, as it operates as a hub for the whole of Europe.

The Poissy plant has 4,000 employees. For a couple of months, the teams have been hosting DS 3 CROSSBACK in a brand new factory complex, completely renovated through a 100 million Euros investment programme: new body assembly, new generation of base coat painting process, new assembly shop.

Poissy teams are proud to dedicate their industrial know-how to the production of DS 3 CROSSBACK.

Since the spring 2018, a specific training programme is being rolled out. Indeed, they are aware, that each vehicle being produced demands the integrity of each customer’s specific requirement to be fulfilled. Poissy teams are fully dedicated to the very highest international standards of premium quality products.

OVERLAPPING PERSPECTIVES FROM CREATORS

THREE QUESTIONS FOR PASCAL BEZIAT, PROJECT DIRECTOR – DS 3 CROSSBACK

What was the guiding thread of the project?

Our main aim throughout these four years has been to showcase technology through style. For example, the emblematic ‘shark fin’ of DS 3 is also present on DS 3 CROSSBACK, where on the inside it houses the tweeter of the FOCAL Hi-Fi system. Another example: the front air vents are located in the doors in order to extend dashboard length and maximise interior space. A number of choices were based on this concept of ‘technology through style’.

What is the contribution of the new platform?

DS 3 CROSSBACK uses a new platform called the CMP (Common Modular Platform). This choice makes it possible to fit an all-electric drivetrain with no trade-off in features, cabin space or boot capacity! Naturally, this new optimised platform also has other advantages. It is lighter (40kg less on average) than previous generations, more modular in terms of length, width, height and wheel diameter, while maintaining interior space. One last point: the platform’s lighter weight can be attributed to the use of innovative lightweight materials (very high yield steel, aluminium, composites).

Finally, what was your biggest challenge?

Interior space DS 3 CROSSBACK is the most compact SUV in its class in terms of both length and height. It is also the SUV suggesting the largest proportions through its styling. This is a reality inside the spacious cabin, which conveys an impression of space and power. To achieve this, our studies were based on an eye point dominating the road, a panoramic windscreen and a generous width at the front. This is why the side air vents are in the doors. Rear headroom is among the best in class, while legroom is particularly remarkable considering the vehicle length of 4.12m. DS 3 CROSSBACK is a compact vehicle but its width, large wheels and raised ground clearance give it a powerful and appealing stance.

THREE QUESTIONS FOR ETIENNE MENANT, PROJECT LEADER – DS 3 CROSSBACK

How will customers see the car?

We carried out many tests with potential customers, primarily in the year preceding the vehicle’s launch. These studies showed that DS 3 CROSSBACK is clearly perceived as a modern, innovative vehicle. They notice its large wheels, raised ground clearance, imposing stature, high-quality materials and comfort, particularly with respect to acoustics. Another key point, more subjective: DS 3 CROSSBACK appears as a vehicle reflecting the customer’s taste and personality. We are really in the hedonistic side, in the pleasure. DS 3 CROSSBACK will seduce those who want to please themselves, looking for a stylish and technological vehicle, comfortable and dynamic.

What are its strengths?

Its personality of course. From a style that is sculptural, powerful, charismatic even, to a wealth of safety and driving equipment unequalled at this level of the range, alongside a premium interior. Its other strength of course is the all-electric E-TENSE version, a first in this segment, a choice that can be made by the customer with no compromise in terms of styling or features. Quite simply, DS 3 CROSSBACK is a driving experience with the emphasis on pleasure and unique sensations.

Why is it positioned as a high-tech styling icon?

Because DS 3 CROSSBACK is about style, powerful and sculptural styling, and it is the best of the technology. The idea is that it should bring customers safety, comfort and pleasure: DS MATRIX LED VISION that brings safety and a unique visual identity or flush-fitting door handles that unlock as the driver approaches or via a smartphone. Or DS DRIVE ASSIST, a further step on the road to autonomous vehicles are the main examples. These innovations have so far no equivalent on the segment.

THREE QUESTIONS FOR BERTRAND DANTEC, HEAD OF DESIGN – DS 3 CROSSBACK

How would you describe the styling of DS 3 CROSSBACK?

First, it is a charismatic vehicle with a clear identity. As with all DS models, it is sculptural and above all makes an impression on everyone. When DS 3 CROSSBACK is on the move, it looks as if it’s ‘ready to pounce’, with muscular curves and large wheels. Our objective in short was for the styling to contribute to an intensive automotive experience. Our new model DS 3 CROSSBACK is remarkable for its original proportions with its large wheels, its bi-tone roof, its musculature, its avant-garde technology, etc.

What can you tell us about the interior styling?

The interior design is unified and coherent since our source of inspiration was the DS pattern and the sense of identity expressed through DS styling. For example, the design of the trim and touch controls on the central fascia are inspired by the DS pattern, with the two central air vents, inspired by the same theme. An important point: we integrated the aerators in the doors to purify, put forward the dashboard and its confection. Finally, it is a 100% digital interior, where the screens have the best, just like what we did on our latest concept car like DS E-Tense. The result is both modern and coherent, since the interior is a continuation of DS 7 CROSSBACK.

What is the contribution of new platform to the style?

From the beginning, we worked hand in hand with the engineering teams to design with them a platform that meets the fundamentals of style: large wheels, four corners, compactness, width, and also integrating innovations such as hidden weather strips or flush-fitting door handles, which allowed us to guarantee an optimum level of perceived quality.

TECHNICAL PLATFORM DESIGNED TO MEET CUSTOMER NEEDS & REQUIREMENTS

Designed and built in Paris, DS 3 CROSSBACK inaugurates the new Common Modular Platform (CMP). This platform opens up new horizons in both technology and styling, for example…

DS 3 CROSSBACK petrol & diesel (ICE) and DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE (100% electric): both types of drivetrain – Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) in either petrol or diesel and E-TENSE (100% electric) versions – are built on the same production line, according to specific customer requirements, for an agile way to address changes in the market and customer demand mix.

Internal Combustion Engines respect the environmental standards (with 3-cylinder PureTech petrol and 4-cylinder BlueHDi 1.5-litre diesel engines)

The electric power train has a 100kW (136hp) motor (100kw), a 50kWh battery for a potential driving range of 300km / 186 miles (WLTP) and 450km / 280 miles (NEDC).

Premium features

DS 3 CROSSBACK meets the highest standards in acoustics, NVH vibration isolation and climate control for maximum on board comfort.

New-generation equipment and functions heralding (ADAS, connected services), traditionally reserved for segments further up the market.

A preserved habitability (boot capacity of 352-litres)

And inventive styling for remarkably spacious dimensions and proportions

Dimensions of DS 3 CROSSBACK

Length: 4,118mm

Width: 1,791mm

Height: 1,534mm

Wheelbase: 2,558mm

Boot capacity 352 litres



Packed with advanced technologies and personalised features

DS 3 CROSSBACK features a number of ‘major firsts’:

Driving in the city or out on the open road will always be a pleasurable experience. DS 3 CROSSBACK is available with an advanced all-electric drivetrain and a new 155hp PureTech petrol engine.

For a safe, relaxed driving experience at all times,

ACTIVE SAFETY BRAKE, the new emergency braking system , identifies pedestrians, even by night,

, identifies pedestrians, even by night, DS DRIVE ASSIST , a step on the road to autonomous vehicles,

, a step on the road to autonomous vehicles, DS PARK PILOT for automatic parking.

As well as being spectacular, DS MATRIX LED VISION headlights are modern and easy to use. With this system, the driver is able to keep the main beam on at all times, without worrying about vehicles in front or on the other side of the road. The system is fully automatic and a standard feature on all models of DS 3 CROSSBACK.

Lastly, the standard-fit flush-fitting door handles that open automatically on the driver’s approach using a key or a smartphone (DS SMART ACCESS) also contribute to the contemporary edge of DS 3 CROSSBACK.

The modern, contemporary interior features a 10.3” screen to manage navigation, the multimedia interface and DS connectivity. The 12 FOCAL ELECTRA® speakers are positioned around the cabin for an ideally balanced sound system.

Loyal to the DNA of DS styling, DS 3 CROSSBACK is available with five interior personalisation options (cloth, leather, Alcantara®, etc.), inspired by Paris and known as DS Inspirations.

It is also available in a high-end limited launch edition model – La Première.

There are over 2,000 possible individual combinations with the wheel designs, body colours and roof colours, plus the tri-powertrain choice.