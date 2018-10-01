DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Hits Stage In Paris: Photos & Videos

34 M BY MARK KANE

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense debuts in Paris.

DS unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show its all-new all-electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense in the company of conventional versions that will go on sale first.

Prices of the standard DS 3 Crossback will vary in France from €23,500 to over €40,000. We don’t yet know the price of the E-Tense, but it will probably at the higher end or even above the aforementioned pricing for the conventional version. Market launch is scheduled for mid-2019.

DS is a pretty special brand with a unique design approach to almost all details, from lights, to interior to door handles. Autogefühl notices that the DS 3 is rather small inside, not the best choice for tall people, but with its 50-kWh battery, it could be an interesting higher-end city runabout.

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense spec:

50 kWh battery

range of: 300 km (186 miles) under WLTP or 450 km (280 miles) under NEDC

or 450 km (280 miles) under NEDC 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

and 260 Nm electric motor 80% fast charge in 30 minutes at 100 kW

five hours recharge using 11 kW on-board charger

0-50 km/h (30 mph) in 3 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.7 seconds