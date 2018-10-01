DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Hits Stage In Paris: Photos & Videos

  1. Home
34 M BY MARK KANE

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense debuts in Paris.

DS unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show its all-new all-electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense in the company of conventional versions that will go on sale first.

Prices of the standard DS 3 Crossback will vary in France from €23,500 to over €40,000. We don’t yet know the price of the E-Tense, but it will probably at the higher end or even above the aforementioned pricing for the conventional version. Market launch is scheduled for mid-2019.

DS is a pretty special brand with a unique design approach to almost all details, from lights, to interior to door handles. Autogefühl notices that the DS 3 is rather small inside, not the best choice for tall people, but with its 50-kWh battery, it could be an interesting higher-end city runabout.

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense spec:

  • 50 kWh battery
  • range of: 300 km (186 miles) under WLTP or 450 km (280 miles) under NEDC
  • 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
  • 80% fast charge in 30 minutes at 100 kW
  • five hours recharge using 11 kW on-board charger
  • 0-50 km/h (30 mph) in 3 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.7 seconds
