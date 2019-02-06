New Flyover At Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China Reveals Progress: Video

16 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla is making clear progress on its Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

Not long ago, articles were surfacing on the internet suggesting that Tesla had called it quits on its Gigafactory 3 in China. Images showed a lack of progress for a short time in December. Much like the aerial shots of Tesla cars in parking lots that are taken and disseminated by Tesla haters, the images didn’t amount to much.

Just a few weeks later, it was increasingly clear that workers were putting in long hours to speed up progress. Now, the above drone flyover video provides even more proof of such.

During Tesla’s recent Q4 earnings conference call, CEO Elon Musk said that the facility should be producing Model 3 vehicles prior to the end of the year. While Musk has personally admitted that he’s not the best when it comes to timelines, this was not the first time we heard that Tesla is planning to be producing at Gigafactory 3 sometime this year. Clearly, time is of the essence, so we should continue to see somewhat rapid progress on the new Shanghai factory.

Video Description via Vincent Yu on YouTube:

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory February 05th 2019. 特斯拉上海超級工廠 via 42HOW 哲伦班长

