How Driving Style Impacts Jaguar I-Pace Range
And, about that WLTP range figure…
How you drive a battery-powered car affects the range you can achieve. This truism has once again been put to the test by Autocar, who got ahold of a pair of Jaguar I-Pace crossovers with which to experiment. The setup? Drive the two identically-prepared vehicles between identical points A and B — from Feltham, Middlesex to Hinkley Point, the site of existing and future nuclear generating stations, as it happens — but with one being driven in Eco Mode and the other in Normal Mode, with the occasional meander into Dynamic Mode. With the distance to be covered well within the 292-mile WLTP-rated range, it should have been a piece of cake. Turns out, it wasn’t.
To make a long story short, both vehicles managed to finish the 139-mile trip. The “Eco” I-Pace arrived with just 26 percent of a full charge left, with its display indicating it could cover an additional 56 miles. If that reading is accurate, it seems the all-electric crossover would have only managed 195 miles on a full charge, which is a long way from the obviously over-enthusiastic 292-mile WLTP rating and still significantly less the 240 miles the marque’s U.S. website says it will achieve. This is not necessarily a knock against the automaker’s estimate.
Typically, range calculations are made using a mix of different driving conditions at different speeds. In this situation, however , there was a lot of highway driving at speeds of up to 70 mph. Yes, it was in Eco mode, which would help by putting more energy back into the battery using the braking regeneration system, but since it was a mostly-highway type of drive, brakes weren’t used very much.
The “Normal/Dynamic” I-Pace arrived with only 29 miles worth of range left being indicted by the display. This shows that the difference over the significant distance was relatively minimal — only 27 miles — but given the state of the charging network in the UK at the moment, it makes sense to use Eco mode if long distances are being covered. “What about the charging network,” you may be wondering?
Well, having made the trip and in need of a recharge for the return journey, the Autocar team had something of an adventure finding chargers that worked. And even when they did manage to find one, which they then had to share, the output was only 50 kW, or about half of the Jaguar’s supposed top charging speed (we say “supposed” because it may not live up to that 100 kW billing just yet.)
Overall, though, it was an interesting test and if you’re interested in the Jaguar I-Pace, it may be worth your time to read the entire tale, peppered as it is, with other observations of the car and the potential challenges of EV ownership in the UK. The I-Pace, with its handsome looks and high-performance capabilities, (not to mention off-road bona fides) remains a great EV choice. Like any vehicle, you just need to operate it within its limitations.
Source: Autocar
EPA is likewise useless these days. It may have been important in those 80 mile Leaf days but not anymore. I wish they would just say how much energy it uses at 120 kmh and be done with it. I don’t need to know a Bolt is capable of 3458 miles in everyday driving. What I really want to know is this and only this. Trips, long, nice, to the coast trips. That’s it. Efficiency is another matter. Yes, I want to know what I can expect of a Niro during everyday driving. Autonomy? Just no. I’m not going to be using the full battery driving at EPA speeds. Forget it. Not in Europe at least.
Check Jag’s site, I think they changed the estimate from 240 to 220 EPA. 195 is pretty bad, similar to ETron and EQC by looks of it. What would I get driving 75-80 mph speeds typical of US freeways? 150 miles?
One site says 220 and the other still says 240. Yes, it seems they changed it to 220, but didn’t update one of the sites.
Estimate range from Jaguar USA is 234 miles with this disclaimer: “Figures shown are EPA driving range estimates. Actual mileage may vary.”
I-pace is a (almost) good car, but efficiency just sucks big time. With a less than exciting charging speed it’s just too expensive for a car with limited use.
I was wrong about I pace, reviews were very positive but I was believing that specified range was as true as it is for Tesla, BMW, VW, …
It’s a bit silly how Jaguar claims are so far from the reality.
Efficiency might not be easy to improve but Jaguar should really change the battery pack to support very fast charging, at least by the time charging infrastructure allows it.
That Parachute Grill Doesn’t Help the aerodynamics .
Not sure the cars traveled 139 miles. Some paragraphs of the article said they traveled 198 miles to the nearest working CCS charger at Sedgemoor. However, the conclusion from Autocar is this:
“That driven modestly, the red I-Pace has covered 239 miles on a charge. The briskly driven blue I-Pace needed an electron infusion at 208 miles, which is not vastly less given that it was driven a lot harder. The distance covered by the red car is obviously short of the manufacturer’s claimed 292-mile figure, but it’s not bad and makes this EV a lot more usable than many examples of the breed, a point underlined by the distance covered by the blue I-Pace.”