What does Tom Voelk think of the Clarity PHEV?

Tom says the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is a solid option for those who want to take the plunge into electric car ownership, but are nervous about charging infrastructure and range. He also agrees with most opinions we’ve heard about the Clarity’s “nerdy” exterior styling. However, he reminds us that the cabin is very nice, and that’s where you spend all your time. To top it off, Voelk says the Honda is budget-friendly, at least in comparison to other respectable EV options on the market today.

What other important pieces of information does Mr. Voelk want us to know?

Trunk space is respectable

Pass through is small, so large items may not fit

Feels reasonably peppy

Gas engine kicks in if you accelerate hard

Gas engine is loud

Handling is composed

Ride is smooth, but you can feel the car’s weight

Regen paddles are confusing

Regen reverts back even after you set it (unless you’re in Sport mode)

No one-pedal driving

Plenty of in-cabin storage

Supportive seats

User interface needs updating

Roomy rear seats

Full active safety suite comes standard

Video Description via Driven Car Reviews on YouTube:

Long-range electric cars are spendy because they need large expensive batteries. Want an EV that’s budget friendly without the huge price tag or any range anxiety? The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid could be the answer. It covers most commutes on battery power then switches to gas for cross-country travel. Tom Voelk checks out the Touring model.