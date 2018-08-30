DPD Electrifies Its Fleet In Hamburg
Hamburg gets electric buses and parcel deliveries
DPD announced that by the summer of 2019 it will switch to electric vehicles (vans, trucks, bikes and scooters) for its operation in Hamburg, Germany.
Two types of EVs were already revealed – the Volkswagen e-Crafter electric vans and TRIPL electric vehicles. In the case of trucks, it’s expected that DPD will use FUSO eCanter, which was introduced in the UK where the company uses also 10 Nissan e-NV200.
One of the examples of progressing electrification is the first all-electric DPD depot in Westminster in London – seven additional will be electrified soon.
They will electrify deliveries in the innermost city of Hamburg (5 districts out of ~140). It’s a start, but not as dramatic as it sounds..