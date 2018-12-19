Graphing The Downturn Of Ford Plug-In Electric Car Sales: 2010-2018
Ford once was selling more than 3,000 plug-ins a month.
Something worrying is happening at Ford, as the company several years ago had three plug-in models on sale in the U.S. and now is selling just the Fusion Energi. The C-Max Energi and Focus Electric barely note any sales (inventory still left over, though production has ceased).
In effect, Ford sustained sales below 500 a month for the second consecutive month, with Fusion Energi trim choices narrowed down and still no announcement of new plug-in models.
If Ford does not unveil a new production plug-in model in Los Angeles, there is still hope that we’ll see one at CES or NAIAS in January.
We would happily welcome a long-range CUV or the plug-in hybrid F-150.
I thought they said they would do a PHEV F-150.
https://www.motor1.com/news/134348/ford-f150-phev-spy-shots/