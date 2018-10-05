  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Doug DeMuro Considers Chevy Bolt Among Best Cars On The Market

Doug DeMuro Considers Chevy Bolt Among Best Cars On The Market

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 1

This new Chevrolet Bolt EV video is beyond interesting and unique, mostly because of the team.

Doug DeMuro is largely and widely sought-after as one of the best car reviewers in the business and has been at it for years. He’s reported on major websites, as well as independently. Aside from Alex on Autos and a few highly respected mainstream publications, he’s truly become many buyers’ authority on video-based vehicle reviews. So, how does he feel about the Chevrolet Bolt EV? Read forward since there’s a strange twist here.

Chevrolet Bolt EV Coverage:
Chevy Bolt/Volt, Tesla Model S, BMW Plug-Ins Among Best Commuter Cars
2019 Chevy Volt, Bolt EV Pass Automobile Mag #noboringcars Test
Cars.com: 2018 Chevy Bolt EV Best Car For New Parents

Conversely, Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage is more of an average Joe – amateur with increasing clout – that has recently come up against some huge adversity on an InsideEVs share related to the original Tesla Roadster, which was a satiric and silly video that many of our audience failed to understand. Despite Hoovies’ previous and recent videos, along with his super-silly takes and personality traits, DeMuro has seemingly taken a liking to him and has since featured him in this recent video review.

Unlike many other reviews, this comes off as an interview situation, not unlike the Autoline shares. So what does Doug DeMuro think of the Chevrolet Bolt EV? Does Tyler agree? Watch the video to get the real answers. It’s really pretty compelling to see these two, very opposite personalities open up and share.

Video Description via Autotrader on YouTube:

In today’s episode of Hoovie and Doug Talk About Cars, Hoovie and Doug are talking about cars. Specifically, we’re talking about the best new car for $50,000. In this episode, we discuss diesel versus hybrid and SUVs versus cars, and we learn that Hoovie has almost no knowledge of modern automobiles.

CHEVROLET BOLT EV

Chevrolet Bolt EVs - finding more US driveways every month!
29 photos
The introduction (and US reception) of the Chevy Bolt EV has pulled forward GM's 200,000th sale by at least a year (now expected in Q2 2018) Chevrolet Bolt at the recent GM Official autocross event near Detroit. Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) Chevrolet Bolt EV (wallpaper 2,560x) 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Chevrolet Bolt EV The best option overall is generally to drive at normal speed Chevrolet Bolt Yes, even GM with the upcoming Chevy Bolt EV and all-time US sales leader Volt already under its belt is part of the group looking to take down fleet mpg and emission requirements Chevrolet Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV Interior Chevrolet Bolt EV: Lots of useful room inside...and a fair about of standard finishes Bolt Interior Chevy Bolt Chevrolet Bolt EV - right-hand-drive?! Chevy Bolt rear seats The rear seating area offers plenty of room for passengers Inside the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt

Categories: Chevrolet

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Doug DeMuro Considers Chevy Bolt Among Best Cars On The Market"

newest oldest most voted
Pluto

Doug DeMuro has known Hoovie for years, they both write for Autotrader. He recommended Hoovie to get on the YouTube scene for reviewing cars. But yes, Doug DeMuro is way more comfortable on camera, that’s part of what makes him so fun to watch. I’m subscribed to his alt YouTube channel. I didn’t know Autotrader hosted them on their YouTube channel though!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago