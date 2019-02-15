Does Tesla Sentry Mode Even Work? It’s So Loud! Video

36 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Yes, it’s really LOUD! But, how does it actually work?

It seems Tesla Sentry Mode is so loud it could wake up your neighbors. Perhaps that’s a good thing if someone is trying to steal your car. We couldn’t wait to hear Bach’s Toccata and Fugue blasting those haunting organ notes from the Model 3 sound system, not to mention the kick-butt metal version. Sadly, there’s only a very brief clip of the music, since Tesla Raj doesn’t want to disturb the neighbors.

The above video is long and in-depth. It includes loads of details about Tesla Sentry Mode, as well as Dog Mode. If you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, we’ve embedded the shorter version from Twitter below.

For a little fun and a sample of what a car thief will hear, crank up your speakers and tune in to the 10:03 mark in the video above (metal version). If you want to hear the original organ arrangement, which we prefer, click on the Twitter video below and scroll to 4:57.

In both videos, Raj provides a pretty exhausting analysis of Tesla Sentry Mode. While it’s surely not perfect, it seems to do what it’s supposed to do. Needless to say, if a criminal stood in just the right spot or touched the car in just the right place, the feature may not trigger.

Fortunately, we can only imagine that when breaking into a car, it’s not very easy to be successful if you have to make decisions like, “Stand 2.4 feet from the car just behind the driver’s-side door and don’t move. If you touch something, make sure it’s precisely 4 inches toward the rear of the car and 2 inches in measured from the B-pillar. ” Of course, this is just a silly example and not reality, but you get the point. However, it’s still important to note that there are some bugs and dead areas. Additionally, Raj noted did not receive any notifications to his phone and covering the camera may cause Sentry Mode to fail. Still, the car’s alarm engages regardless.

Video Description via TeslaRaj on YouTube:

Tesla Sentry Model Review and More

The munch anticipated software has arrived and we take a deep dive into it and show you where its strengths and weaknesses are. AT THIS TIME NO NOTIFICATION TO PHONE YET.