U.S. Department Of Energy Reports 1 Million Plug-In Vehicles Sold

Your plug-in vehicle is truly “one in a million”

In the most recent “Fact of the Week” posted by the US Department of Energy, the government agency shared that 1 million plug-in vehicles (PHEVs and BEVs) have now been sold in the United States. This is of course not news to readers of InsideEVs since we had already estimated the lucky millionth plug-in would be sold in October. But further review and confirmation from the Department of Energy and Argonne National Laboratory certainly formalizes the occasion.

The Department of Energy (DOE) writes:

As of October 2018, one million plug-in vehicles (PEV) have been sold in the United States. PEV sales began in December 2010 with sales of the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt. Other PEV models followed, but PEV sales remained below 5,000 per month until September 2012. Cumulative PEV sales reached 500,000 in September 2016. Sales have been greater than 20,000 per month since May 2018, with the highest being 45,000 in September 2018.

The DOE based its report on cumulative data from Argonne National Laboratory. Argonne uses automaker sales data and compiles reports from multiple sources including J.D. Power and Associates, Electric Drive Transportation Association, Hybrid Cars Dashboard, Green Car Congress and InsideEVs.

While we here at InsideEVs focus on vehicles with plugs, the research lab also looks at sales of hybrid and fuel cell vehicles. According to the data, hybrid vehicle sales have seen a significant drop off while plug-ins have seen dramatic increases in recent years. Although final hybrid data for 2018 will not be available until early next year.

This forward momentum is likely to continue in 2019 and 2020 as more electric vehicles make it to market. It took roughly 10 years for plug-in vehicle sales to reach this point. The EV marketplace has certainly come a long way since the early days of the Nissan Leaf VS Chevy Volt. It wasn’t too long ago that Tesla was the scrappy underdog selling only the low volume Roadster and struggling to get the Model S into customer hands. That’s not even taking into account the early “modern” electrics like the EV1.

It’s been a long road, getting from there to here. We expect the next million to arrive in a fraction of that time.

Source: energy.gov