You Can Now Buy A Discounted Tesla Model 3 Demo Car

The time has already begun to partake in a used Tesla Model 3.

Some of us have been eagerly awaiting the day that we can buy a used Tesla Model 3. While the reality is that it may be years before there is a wealth of used Model 3s at discounted prices, you can already get your hands on a demo Model 3 with a decent deal in many markets. One might assume that these cars are only popping up in California, but that’s not really the case. We suggest scouring the internet on a daily basis if this is something you’re interested in pursuing.

As CleanTechnica has exposed, you should surely reach out to your local Tesla Service Center. Apparently, Tesla is doing everything it can to sell every Model 3 they have on hand. This includes any demo units, which seem to be discounted some $1,500 to almost $3,000. CT discovered these cars in Florida in the Tampa/Sarasota area, but further research proved they are available throughout the U.S.

It’s important to note that CleanTechnica was informed by a Tesla salesperson that you can’t apply a referral code to get free supercharging on a Tesla Model 3 Long Range, however, you can do so if you buy a used Model 3 Performance.

Source: Clean Technica

Speculawyer

Yeah, I bet those sell out within minutes.

53 minutes ago
threader

Does buying a used (demo) M3 eliminate prep. +Transport charges?

43 minutes ago
Taylor Marks

You still have to pay Delivery and Doc fee, but there’s no shipping fee if you pick it up from the store that has it.

(That shipping fee only applies to if you’re buying an inventory car that isn’t a local store… I think it’s something like $1000 to ship it from any continental US store to any other, or $2000 to ship it to or from Hawaii.)

37 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

“You still have to pay Delivery”

I hate that law/rule.
If someone wants to go pickup their Tesla from Freemont, that fee should be waived.
I think it’s total BS this HAS TO APPLY to all new cars irregardless if it was shipped or picked up at the factory.
That’s another old law/rule that needs to be re-visited to bring up to current times.
All Tesla owners I know would’ve driven to pickup their car if it meant no delivery fee of $800-$1100.

24 minutes ago
Steve

Probably. Because it’s a used car.

They could even be selling these in Texas & Michigan, where new car sales are banned but used car sales aren’t.

32 minutes ago
TJKR

What about rejected cars with large panel gaps or paint swirl’s? I’d buy one of those in a heart beat if i can get $1500-$3000 off.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Seven Electrics

Let the discounting begin.

