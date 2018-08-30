Disassembling A Nissan LEAF Battery Pack: How-To Video Series

4 H BY ELECTRICCARSTV

For those with a need to know, here’s a whole video series devoted to dissecting a Nissan LEAF battery.

YouTuber jwsolarusa has uploaded a number of videos about various processes of lithium-ion battery pack disassembly. If you’re into this sort of thing, these videos are great because none of them are obsessively long, however, the information is in-depth enough to keep you moving in the right direction. It also provides valuable insight into troubleshooting issues that may occur throughout the process. The particular battery in question is a 24-kWh pack from a 2011 Nissan LEAF.

HOW TO DISASSEMBLE NISSAN LEAF LITHIUM BATTERY PACK | Disassemble Project Part #1 (top of page)

DISASSEMBLE NISSAN LEAF LITHIUM BATTERY PACK | Disassembling The Pack Howto Project Part #2

DISASSEMBLE NISSAN LEAF LITHIUM BATTERY PACK | Disassembling The Pack Howto Project Part #3

DISSECTING THE NISSAN LEAF ELECTRICAL BRAIN | Removing The Crossbar In between The Battery Packs

NISSAN LEAF UNIT DISASSEMBLE | Removing The Busbars In between The Battery Packs (pt.1)

NISSAN LEAF UNIT DISASSEMBLE | Removing The Busbars In between The Battery Packs (pt.2)