  1. Home
  2. Battery Tech
  3. Disassembling A Nissan LEAF Battery Pack: How-To Video Series

Disassembling A Nissan LEAF Battery Pack: How-To Video Series

4 H BY ELECTRICCARSTV 2

For those with a need to know, here’s a whole video series devoted to dissecting a Nissan LEAF battery.

YouTuber jwsolarusa has uploaded a number of videos about various processes of lithium-ion battery pack disassembly. If you’re into this sort of thing, these videos are great because none of them are obsessively long, however, the information is in-depth enough to keep you moving in the right direction. It also provides valuable insight into troubleshooting issues that may occur throughout the process. The particular battery in question is a 24-kWh pack from a 2011 Nissan LEAF.

HOW TO DISASSEMBLE NISSAN LEAF LITHIUM BATTERY PACK | Disassemble Project Part #1 (top of page)

More Nissan LEAF Battery Coverage:
Nissan LEAF 40-kWh Battery: Deep Dive
Let's Take A Look Inside The Nissan LEAF 40-kWh Battery
2019 Nissan LEAF With 60-kWh Battery Test Charges At 102 kW

DISASSEMBLE NISSAN LEAF LITHIUM BATTERY PACK | Disassembling The Pack Howto Project Part #2

DISASSEMBLE NISSAN LEAF LITHIUM BATTERY PACK | Disassembling The Pack Howto Project Part #3

DISSECTING THE NISSAN LEAF ELECTRICAL BRAIN | Removing The Crossbar In between The Battery Packs

NISSAN LEAF UNIT DISASSEMBLE | Removing The Busbars In between The Battery Packs (pt.1)

NISSAN LEAF UNIT DISASSEMBLE | Removing The Busbars In between The Battery Packs (pt.2)

Categories: Battery Tech, Nissan, Videos

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Disassembling A Nissan LEAF Battery Pack: How-To Video Series"

newest oldest most voted
ffbj

Battery related.
https://www.electrive.com/2018/08/30/gm-postpones-velite-6-launch-in-china/
Velite launch suspended due to battery insufficiencies. Not up to spec.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Dustin

Had the take the mc hammer 😂

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago