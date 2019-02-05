DHL To Introduce 63 Workhorse NGEN-1000 In U.S. This Year

1 H BY MARK KANE

Workhorse received an important order for the NGEN-1000

DHL ordered a new fleet of 63 Workhorse NGEN-1000 cargo vans for its U.S. operation. The rollout of the fleet is planned for this year – the first 30 NGEN-1000 are to be introduced in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For DHL it’s another step on the path to reduce vehicle emissions to zero by 2050.

The range of NGEN-1000 to be up to 100 miles (160 km), which combined with an ultra-low floor and a high roof design is a perfect solution for the last-mile deliveries.

“The fleet of 63 NGEN-1000 electric delivery cargo vans are produced by equipment manufacturer Workhorse Group(WKHS) and are built to be among the safest, most efficient last-mile delivery and work truck systems available. Capable of running up to 100 miles on a charge, the vans have ultra-low floors to reduce physical stress on workers’ knees and back, and a high roof design that maximizes cargo space in a small footprint (1,008 cubic feet of cargo capacity).” “In March 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the parent company of DHL Express, registered a significant first for the logistics industry by announcing a commitment to reduce its logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, the company will achieve four interim milestones by 2025 as part of the Group’s environmental protection program called GoGreen: Increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50 percent compared with the 2007 baseline Operate 70 percent of its own first- and last-mile services with clean pickup and delivery solutions, such as by bike and electric vehicle Generate more than 50 percent of sales from products and services incorporating Green Solutions Train and certify 80 percent of its employees as GoGreen specialists and involve them in its environmental and climate protection activities. This includes joining partners to plant one million trees each year.”

Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. said: