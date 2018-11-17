More Details On Volkswagen’s Plan To Invest Billions For EVs
3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 15
Volkswagen Group is gearing up to mass production of electric vehicles, thus a magnitude of strategical changes are required.
Volkswagen may be a bit late to the EV party, but they’re certainly aiming for a fashionable entry. The German carmaker is set to invest almost 44 billion euro in the next five years, covering everything from e-mobility, autonomous driving, new mobility services, and digitalization in its vehicles and at its plants. The sum represents approximately one-third of the total expenditure for Volkswagen in the 2019-2023 planning period.
All of this is part of the Group’s planning round that was recently completed, but also, discussed and approved in full by the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft at its meeting on Friday. In turn, this move could push VW into the top-tier EV makers, taking into account their production capabilities, liquidity and the overall state the company is at now – even with the fallout of the dieselgate scandal still haunting them both perceptually and financially.
The VW Group is diligently working in improving earnings at all their brands. After all, the planned expenditures pose enormous financial challenges, which, on entirety, Volkswagen plans to fund from their own resources. In turn, programs that aim to secure the agreed financial targets have already been initiated by the brands and companies, part of the VW Group. According to several sources, Volkswagen aims to decrease both capital expenditure ratio and the research and development ratio in the Group’s Automotive Division to a competitive level of 6% from 2020 onward. Furthermore, the company aims for a net cash flow target of a minimum of €10 billion by 2020 – however, impacted by the dieselgate scandal, set to put a curb ball into the cash outflows in planning years 2019 and 2020.
The joint ventures that VW currently employs in China are not consolidated. Thus, they will not be included in the plans. According to VW, these joint ventures provide their own funding for investments in both plants and its respective products.
A short rundown of how Volkswagen aims to spend the EV related investments
One of the biggest tasks and challenges that lay ahead of the VW Group is how to assign the new duties amongst the production facilities. Hence, at the meeting, the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft approved the new plant assignment plans. More specific, Emden and Hanover are slated to be converted in order to become electric vehicle plants exclusively – this is where the ID family of EVs are going to be built. Precisely, Emden will see the production of electric small cars and sedans from several brands, while Hanover will specialize in the production of the ID. BUZZ family – in addition to producing vehicles with conventional drives.
The changes in the strategical placement of production plants reflect the next five-year challenges and conclusively, lay out the necessary foundations for EVs to be built on a grand scale. However, after 2022 – the year when the ID family is slated to roll out – more production capacity will be needed and VW plans to expand to an additional plant, located somewhere in Eastern Europe.
Volkswagen Group production has targeted a 30% increase in productivity by 2025. However, this doesn’t mean more pollution. Thanks to and backed by good progress in recent years, the environmental footprint of Group plants is to be almost halved within the same timeframe. That, combined with more EVs from one of the biggest carmakers in the world, might finally start to tip the scale to electric vehicles on a more massive scale.
Source: Green Car Congress
Categories: Volkswagen
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "More Details On Volkswagen’s Plan To Invest Billions For EVs"
Soo.. how much is for near term China, and how much is long term wishfull thinking?
If you read the article you will see that this is (at least per the article) separate from China operations. As far as the second point time will tell. I hope they do succeed because the big Japanese car companies tend to produce ugly (although reliable and durable) cars and their electric offerings (think Prius) may be even more so.
The following is the beginnings of VW BEVs for China and it will have to be rather large per Chinese mandates since VW is the number one selling brand in China…
https://insideevs.com/volkswagen-unveils-jac-sol-e20x-electric-suv-in-china/
https://insideevs.com/seat-forms-jv-with-vw-jac-to-bring-evs-to-china/
And there is no wishful thinking in VW making lots of BEVs it is cold hard business…
Unlike Nissan and GM who said they will not create the BEV market VW will be second to the real party following Tesla…
But since less than one percent of Global auto sales are BEVs it is safe to say the party has not even started yet…
I can’t say that I believe VW. But I will say that I hope they deliver. And I will also say that they’d be smart to go all in on electric- the market’s WIDE open still, it’s theirs for the taking.
“The German carmaker is set to invest almost 44 billion euro in the next five years, covering everything from e-mobility, autonomous driving, new mobility services, and digitalization in its vehicles and at its plants. The sum represents approximately one-third of the total expenditure for Volkswagen in the 2019-2023 planning period.”
What are the other two-thirds going to? The 88 billion euros? Is it saving the Amazonas? Or is it producing even more polluting ICE-vehicles? My guess is that the Amazonas is done for and we’ll instead get a lot of tarted up old diesels and petrols. Oh happy days.
VW group will have ~1.3 trillion euros in revenue over that span, so 88 billion is only ~7% of that.
Sounds reasonable. New factories, new tooling for existing ones, etc to support that huge revenue.
Please convince all of the SUV owners to convert to small cars and only buy BEVs and then ALL legacy automakers will fully convert…
VW is the first legacy to jump in fully and not just toe the water…
And sadly enough the world switching to BEVs 100 percent tomorrow wont even stop it from burning…
The worldwide climate scientists at drawndown . org dont even list BEVs in their top 25 solutions to limit global warming…
So… get the fork out and get ready to stick it in…
I still find it hard to believe that VW will deliver more than 1 million EV’s per year.
Perhaps in 2030 this might be possible.
I think they can do it.
In fiscal year 2017, the Volkswagen Group’s sales revenue increased by 6.2% year-on-year to $263.4 billion. It looks like VW can afford it.
This is awesome, we may all be impatient for VW to get moving and give us good EVs, but they are doing this smartly. Electrify America is putting in all the necessary infrastructure, and VW is working from the bottom up to ensure everything is in place when the first true EV rolls off production. In the next couple years, everything will change.
Let’s get ready for the show to come. This is gonna get interesting.
Yes… all legacy auto manufactures better start redrawing their BEV plans and turning up the dial…
VW has locked in a huge amount of batteries from most all of the current battery makers…
And just like Tesla they have most likely locked in the lithium and other battery material mining rights…
So where is the next auto maker going to get theirs when they finally decide to switch…
It’s amazing how many believe this bs from the German manufacturers. They are liars and cheats and will stoop to all kinds of lies to keep selling their polluters.
Wouldn’t it have been better if VW would have decided to spend all those € billions on NEW factories?
They can if they want, but they have 123 factories/plants on the world. It would be better to re-tool them for the sake of the environment. In addition, ICE will be dead in less than 22 years.