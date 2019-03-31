27 M BY MARK KANE

The Taycan could actually be better than initially anticipated in the concept version

Several media outlets were invited to visit the Porsche Taycan test event in Sweden to see the prototypes, talk with engineers and even take some rides.

The Taycan is considered as the major competitor to the Tesla Model S and it will be interesting to compare the two later this year when the electric Porsche hits the market.

First of all, there will be several dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain options of the Porsche Taycan. Autocar says about three from mid-450 bhp to over 600 bhp (potentially 630 bhp). The fourth version – a rear-wheel drive with single motor and power of just over 300 bhp is under development, but not yet decided as there is no clear answer whether there would be demand for it (and profitability).

Interestingly, the rear drive unit consists of a two-speed transmission (the front one is single-speed), which is kind of a new solution in a series-production model, previously seen in some low volume BEV models.

Porsche tries to maintain the feeling of conventional models and in the case of regenerative braking decided to engage it only when the driver hit the brake pedal (the first stage is for the regen, and the later stage of pedal application is for friction brakes also). Lifting the acceleration pedal results only in coasting.

The German manufacturer intends to offer several drive modes, including the ability to turn off the traction control. Each mode will get a slightly different artificial motor sound.

Total weight of the car should be comparable to the Panamera hybrid (2,250 kg).

In terms of performance, not only will the numbers to be strong, but the Taycan will be able to sustain the performance over a longer time, according to Porsche engineers. The numbers reportedly will be better than in concept form:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in “way below” 3.5 seconds

“more than a dozen 0-62mph standing starts with no fall-off in power”

“at least four 0-124mph runs without degradation”

top speed of at least 250 km/h (155 mph)

“It will maintain its top speed “for longer than you could drive at that speed on any public road”

range to be above 500 km (311 miles) NEDC

800 V architecture

battery recharge in just 4 minutes to replenish 100 (62 miles) according to NEDC

10-80% recharge in around 20 minutes

