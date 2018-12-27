Demand For Tesla Model 3 Strong Into 2019 & Beyond

11 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla’s perspectives are good thanks to the Model 3 ramp-up

According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, the demand for Tesla Model 3 “looks very strong into 2019 and beyond.”

If the volume will keep growing and margins remain high, which can be done thanks to selling top versions in new markets like Europe and Asia, Tesla will be able to prosper without the risk to raise capital again in the near future.

Of course, Tesla could raise some more cash, but not because it has to (being finally profitable), but to accelerate the expansion and launch of new products. It’s a good question whether external cash will be needed to launch the Model Y and Pickup, as the Semi and Roadster will be probably less capital intensive.

“Demand for the car is likely to reduce the risk Tesla will have to raise capital again in the near future, Ives said. Tesla’s capital needs have been an ongoing issue for the company, and Tesla has had to return to the markets several times since it went public in 2010. Ives said he expects Tesla to spend $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion in 2019.”

Anyways, Wedbush Securities targets Tesla stocks price at $440 compared to around $326 today.

Source: CNBC