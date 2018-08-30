Deep Dive Into Tesla’s Low Cost, Short-Range Model 3 Pack Design
What’s the story here and how much might this new battery pack really save Tesla?
We’ve had lots of news in the last week. Tesla told us during their earnings conference call that they maintained 20% gross margins during the 3rd quarter. On the other hand, it also delayed production on the short range version (again) because the gross margins are not quite there. It appears Tesla is waiting for a new short-range pack design.
We came up with a new design that achieves the same outcome, that’s actually lighter, better, cheaper and we will be introducing that around the end of this year – probably reach volume production on that in Q1 or something. That will make the car lighter, better, and cheaper and achieve a higher range.
What is this new pack design that’s lighter better and cheaper, how much money does it save Tesla, and what might be its impact on gross margin?
Here’s a tweet from CEO Elon Musk about the MR pack:
It’s a long range battery with fewer cells. Non-cell portion of the pack is disproportionately high, but we can get it done now instead of ~February
4:14 PM – 18 Oct 2018
In this last tweet, Musk is saying that the new MR pack will use the same module casings as the long range, only with fewer cells. However, it is our feeling that that case configuration will just be temporary until around February. At that time, the MR pack will switch to shorter module casings. Tesla will then simply depopulate the new MR module casings or just de-rate it with software for the 50-kWh pack.
Aside from the two Musk tweets above, Tesla hasn’t told us much about the new short-range pack. However, we can deduce what it is based on what they have told us and a bit of computer modeling.
Electrek has reported that the mid-range pack is 62 kWh’s usable (ref). That number makes sense based on our computer modeling. Our modeling also predicts the size of the SR pack required to get 220 miles AER = 50 kWh. So, we have three size packs: the LR pack with a total available usable 78.3 kWh (ref), the mid-range pack with a usable 62 kWh plus a reduced size module (in February time frame), and the SR pack with 50 kWh usable in the new shorter mid-range module casing with fewer cells or just a software de-rate.
Tesla has also told us that they will be getting new Grohmann battery assembly automation equipment in the 4th quarter, which will speed production of battery packs and reduce prices. We don’t know exactly how much the new Grohman machines will lower pack cost for Tesla, but we can estimate fairly accurately how much money Tesla will save by reducing the cell count in the two packs. In addition to fewer cells, we also believe Tesla has designed a new mid-range module that is shorter than the LR modules, so they can save on all the connections and module casing etc. as well. So, the move to the new MR module should save slightly more money than just removing cells.
We also are estimating that Tesla will simply de-populate (or de-rate) the new mid-range modules in order to get the 50 kWh SR module, based on what they have done in the past.
Here’s our estimate of what the new pack designs will be and how much they will impact gross margin.
An explanation of the math:
The first step was to calculate the gross margin in $ using average sell price times Tesla’s claimed 20% margin.
Each time Tesla lowers its cost of the pack, it lowers its cost of goods sold. That’s nice, but if you lower the selling price of the car more than you lower your costs you end up losing profit margin. So with each new configuration, we subtract the difference between what Tesla saved on cost and the drop in the average selling price. If Tesla drops the price more than their cost savings, it drops their gross margin by that amount as well.
We calculated the cost savings as follows:
Based on the $115/kWh cost to tesla for cells and another estimated cost of $10/kWh for smaller module casing and connections, we estimate Tesla lowered its cost of goods sold by $2,075 for the MR. It dropped the selling price of the mid-range version $3,000, so it came very close to holding the same margin with the mid-range version.
The short-range version is tougher. Tesla takes out less kWh’s than going to the mid-range version, plus, if our theory on depopulation (same module size with dummy cells) is correct, then they don’t save the extra bit associated with going to a smaller module. Now, add on top of that a bigger jump down in price that leads to a pretty big hit to gross margin reduced from 19% for the mid-range version to only 12% for the short-range version.
However, this 12% margin has doesn’t factor in the new Grohmann assembly machines, as well as whatever else is done to the assembly line to increase production rate. Even with those improvements, it’s still tough for us to imagine Tesla getting back to 19% gross margin with the new Grohmann machines. The numbers are just not there. Even in the extreme case where Tesla reduced the pack cost by an additional 10% with the new Grohmann assembly machines, that would only increase its gross margin from 12% to 13.4% … still way shy of getting back to 19%.
In comparison, Troy Teslike is predicting Tesla will reduce its gross margin from 15% to 5% with the short-range pack (ref). So again, way shy of acceptable.
Therefore, we think that Tesla will have to increase the price of the short-range version around $2,500.
Commenters:
Let us know what you think Tesla has up its sleeve with this new “lighter, better and cheaper” battery pack. Maybe they will change to a new cooling scheme (flat plate?). Maybe they have a gen-two 2170 cell design waiting in the wings?
Also, we are proposing that the MR pack is the main configuration and the SR pack is a depopulated (or software de-rated) MR pack. Perhaps you think the SR pack should be smaller modules, not a depopulated MR pack?
For those that are wondering why we haven’t factored in a lower cost electric motor and wiring as we discussed in an earlier article, we have it from a reliable source that the same motor is used in all variants of the Model 3.
This article was a team effort between the author and Keith Ritter,
Thanks for reading our articles.
TESLA MODEL 3
Good analysis.
Re short range margin: It depends – are there other overall economies of scale yet to be reach that improve the gross margin on every car?
Then Tesla might be happy with say 10% SR if average is still 20%.
Not related to the math and production costs but would the current Mid-Range battery pack be better than the post-February version? I.e. better cooling/heating and better regen ability due to using the components from the long range version?
Great Article. Nice work all.
I think that the short range pack will be a unique one properly sized for the 50kWh of cells it contains, as this was always the plan to minimize cost and weight (and thereby maximize range). The MR pack is a recent Limited Edition compromise, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it go away entirely when the short range comes out.
I don’t understand how you came up with the usable capacity of 50 kWh for SR. We know that the LR has 4416 cells and the SR will have 2976 cells (Tesla source). We also know that the LR has 78 kWh usable (EPA source). A simple calculation results in 52 kWh (almost 53 actually) usable for the SR.
Until the new car hits the road, it’s safe to assume the specs of the car(s) are in flux.
Until someone totals one of these and Jack Rickard gets a battery and counts the cells, everything is conjecture.
I completely agree! As a Mazda fan, they employ a gram weight strategy to save weight to make their cars light.
( Know they don’t offer a EV :-/ )
I believe Tesla will do the same on the SR model 3 as long it doesn’t increase cost or compromise structure. Every single cell in the pack adds weight and cost. I’m sure they will work extremely hard to decrease both of these.
That is fine, but in my opinion the official numbers say it should have almost 53 kWh usuable. If you deviate from that, you should support that statement and this article does not.
You can not use a simple extrapolation. The SR will need a bit lower energy per mile of range, because the weight of the battery is less. The same can be seen in S and X, where longer range versions have lower MPGe, though everything besides the battery is essentially the same.
I wonder about the margins based on volume. You really only save on a redesign if your volume is equal or greater than the previous. So if the volume of MR is lower than LR you “depopulate” to save money. If the expected volume is greater (as expected for the SR) you would do a redesign of the pack. So the real savings are in whatever is going to be the high volume model. That is the one you do a pack redesign for. If both MR and SR are expected to outsell the LR, only then do two pack redesigns make sense.
“For those that are wondering why we haven’t factored in a lower cost electric motor and wiring as we discussed in an earlier article, we have it from a reliable source that the same motor is used in all variants of the Model 3”
Umm, almost. Good that you corrected the issue regarding wiring being the same across variants. But based on released service info on the Tesla service web site, the rear motor assembly is different for the standard & midrange vs. long-range (RWD,AWD,Performance). Two assemblies are detailed for the rear drive. So yes, the motors inside ‘could’ be the same, but there is something different in the assemblies (gearing, etc) which could result potentially different cost.
You’ve ignored the impact of increased production on depreciation. Unlike other manufacturers Tesla uses straight line depreciation. This explains why depreciation expenses have reputedly dropped from 15% to 7%. Raising production from ~4,300 per week to ~7,000 per week raises your margin by about 2.7% so your >12% becomes >14.7% which looks acceptably close to the 15% projected by Elon. That 0.3% amounts to about $100 minus your undetermined Grohman factor.
@Gasbag, I think it’s pretty much an established fact that Tesla has maxed out it’s capacity in Freemont. Assuming even higher production rates without extra CapEx (which may take years) means they need to find even more efficiencies in the current facilities to exploit; it will be very hard for them to do that, to say the least.
On the contrary, Tesla is saying that get to 7000 M3 per week and 9500 cars total at Fremont won’t be hard and will happen soon.
Tesla has been *saying* that for more than 2 years now. In the meantime last quarter they averaged about 4,000/week, after more than an year of ramping up. Then, if insideevs is correct last month they sold 17.7k; assuming production approximates deliveries this is ~3,900 cars/week. So, if they are shooting for 7K, it doesn’t seem they are going in the right direction.
Bottom line – I don’t believe they are physically able to get more than 4, maximum 5k/week from this facility. It will take additional CapEx and time if they want to do it, but I doubt they want that too, they first need to establish the sustainable demand for the product and 4 or 5K a week may be enough for that.
I seriously doubt they will software limit a MR battery pack to a SR capacity, as cell costs in the car are substantial. They did it for a time on the S, but now they are looking at a lower priced car at mass production quantities. A depopulated MR module might make sense.
I agree with you, I’m sure they used as few cells as possible on the MR battery. They probably just hacked of a few cell bundles and altered the code in the BMS. Then filled the rest of the pack with some type of foam. This lowered the voltage and changed the top speed. Increasing the current.
To actually restructure the pack like going from S108P40 to say S108P35 would require a significant change to the layout of the battery cells vs going to a S94P40 configuration. Just hacking off a group of cells requires little to no changes to any equipment. This would change the Voltage from 400v to 350v. Hence the lower top speed and acceleration due to less voltage and higher current for a given amount of torque.
huh ful lsize battery Teslas and most other EVs are 96S
I just threw out a number for the S/P to make the point. It’s easier to change serial config then parallel.
Absolutely. Tesla only made a software limited battery pack as a marketing strategy; they sold it as a car which could be upgraded to higher capacity… for a fee. It’s not reasonable to suggest that Tesla would simply “eat” the cost of the additional battery cells and connections, with no hope of making up the cost later on — as they did with the newer version of the “Model S60”.
“A depopulated MR module might make sense.”
Yes, I find that to be a much more believable and likely scenario than the one suggested in the article.
I’m leaning towards a custom pack for Standard Range just because of the quantities of vehicles they will be producing. Standard Range will probably be the most popular version with so little leeway in margins.
Zero percent chance of a derated pack. Panasonic has said repeatedly, they can’t make enough batteries. The batteries aren’t available to de-rate. On top of that, Tesla doesn’t have the cash to loan out extra batteries without booking the cash immediately.
De-rating the pack could lead to the possibility of a much longer battery warranty. Degradation becomes a complete-non issue if you’ve got an extra 10kWh to play with…
@John, extended warranty is nice if you are a car buyer but for the manufacturer is just another liability that eventually hits the bottom line. Since Tesla is very concerned with maintaining profit in the near term I very much doubt they will go that route.
Right. Putting more battery cells (and the connecting wires than necessary into every car just to save a bit on the amount Tesla must set aside for warranty servicing, would be “Penny wise and pound foolish”. Not gonna happen.
Cutting down on the number of cells also reduces the weight of the car, which reduces the amount of energy needed to accelerate, which improves energy efficiency and therefore reduces the total number of cells needed in the pack… a positive feedback effect which will help Tesla save money. That’s an opportunity Tesla won’t throw away just to avoid the cost of developing a shorter battery module.
Agree – the SR will have fewer batteries….
You are suggesting 47k ASP for Model 3 SR. I question how realistic this is. Looking at how people buy cars in this price group, I don’t see a chance of 35K cars averaging 12K in options. Also after factoring in the tax credit (now to be <4K), the difference becomes even more significant – in short the market for 31K cars is much much larger than the one for 43K cars. If I had to guess I'd say 40-42K ASP is more realistic.
I think in reality we will see a bit of all of this to make ends meet on the Model 3 SR:
1) A small increase in base price (as you suggest ~2,500 sounds reasonable)
2) A sustained effort of Tesla to reduce costs per car – how much that would be is anyone's guess
3) A certain hit in gross margins – but I don't think they'd accept anything lower than 12-15%, it will bring back the company in the red
(edited because of mistake in my calculations)
Perhaps they will press Panasonic more and more on the cell costs once they have demonstrated long-term demand.
Not likely. Panasonic isn’t even making money yet on its Gigafactory production, because of the high capital investment they have had to do.
Where Tesla can save money on parts is by building the Model 3 in higher volume. Ordering a larger number of parts from a supplier can lead to lower unit costs. Ditto for the parts Tesla makes in-house; a higher volume should yield lower unit costs.
Tesla may also be able to save money on labor if it can accelerate the speed of the assembly lines and/or replace some human labor with robots.
In general, I think there are a lot of opportunities for Tesla to shave costs here and there; opportunities which this article is ignoring.
$2,500 increase of an ATP that’s already projected at a very high at $47,500 for the affordable model? Hmm, that doesn’t strike me as helpful for that 500K/year sales target. I hope Tesla’s gross margin will actually turn out to be way higher at ATPs like that.
I wonder about the future of that SR version anyway. I think 220 miles is just not going to be enough for most customers who will be paying premium for a car with considerable less range than an increasing number of non premium competitors, especially now that they have the MR option. I predict that will be the base version pretty soon.
My bet is the 220 mile range SR becomes the MR low end car (at a higher price) before the start of 2020. Just like the Model S where 40 and 60 we once the low end cars….
I think it’s pretty clear there will be a new pack design for the SR rather than depopulating the MR, that’s the whole reason they introduced the MR – as Elon said “we can do it now instead of ~Feb.” Based on earlier statements from him, it seems like their new pack design for the SR should be lighter and cheaper, so should have a better GM than your numbers from that. Additionally, if it’s enough lighter they might be able to get away with a few less cells to get the same rated range which would be another chunk of savings. It’ll be very interesting to see a teardown of the SR pack when it eventually comes out.
I agree.
I think the author is just misinterpreting the February quote. To me it reads that the mid-range is a temporary measure until the standard range is ready. Mid-range might even disappear at that point to simplify production.
Wait, didn’t they already state that the SR is a new, less complicated pack design while the MR is the LR pack with less cells?
Thank you!
I find it very strange that the relevant quote actually appears in the article: “We came up with a new design that achieves the same outcome, that’s actually lighter, better, cheaper and we will be introducing that around the end of this year”
Very strange to see that this analysis by George and Keith ignores that, and proceeds on the assumption that the SR pack is just like the LR pack only with shorter modules.
The quote from Elon points pretty strongly to a new architecture, not just making shorter battery modules with fewer cells in them.
Geography is also affecting gross margins. Selling cars in the Bay Area is more profitable for Tesla, vs selling in Norway or NJ.
Humorous how some want to micro manage from a keyboard.
Won’t they also save on the non glass roof version in the SR
Perhaps a bit, but the “steel roof” option only replaces about 25% of the glass roof with steel. I dunno how much money that will actually save, especially since that means they’ll need two varieties of Model 3 windshields in production instead of just one, so there will be a additional costs for that.
Non premium audio…
Non premium seats….
Maybe no LED lighting….
Long ago (year or two ago?), I predicted Tesla 3 SR will be 50 kWh while others were speculating 55+, because math showed 220 miles + cg 0.22 to be about 50. Looks like George comes to same from other angle.
They can increase the SR price by $2.5K, but that’s not the only options. They can terminate SR or take a hit in margin and make up for it with volume. But note the average SR price in this article is $9K under $56K, which is $47K. That’s why I “haha!” every time there’s mention of $35K Tesla 3; that will be very token number of cars. I shall dub thee, “Token”
?cid=3640f6095bdc8b5e415a534f67ddefe9
I think they will get to a 35K version as Elon has promised several times. But they have to get to a very safe Gross Margin and strip out the Premium package and glass roof. I can foresee a SR version with mandatory “plus” package for 2 or 3K.
I think for the SR it must be factured in the profit of the 5000$ of the Premium pack that is standard in the other models. The pack does include very basic options that you cannot renounce on such a car, fitted as std on half cost cars, who would buy it without? Perhaps no more than 5% of buyers. Old trick. So the SR is in fact a 40,000$ car.
Why did you omit analysis of the software-crippled pack when you consider that a probable alternative? Perhaps because the cost saving then is zero?? Reducing gross margin in this model to about 8.5%.
As far as the statement goes that the $35,000 Short range model 3 will never happen, and will be priced higher, I’d think that would hurt Elon’s pride, as this is the most direct promise he’s ever made. Being late with a vehicle is one thing… Fibbing about the price is another.
I think the one point you may be missing from the SR margin is the interior or what changes when there is no Premium option. We don’t know what Tesla will include in the 35K car as far as fit or finish. It seems clear to me that once a lesser interior is chosen the margin improves. We can assume the sound system will be much less and the quality of the seats should be less. Will they save on going to a metal roof? Pair these saving to a smaller battery pack, cheaper battery production from the new machines (and time as battery cost just keep going down) and the improvement Tesla has made with the production line over time and I cant see what the SR Model 3 can’t have a healthy 15% margin. Beside how many of us have purchased the base options of a car in the past? I never have. My first car was a Civic and I paid for many upgrade. This should also help the margins on average.