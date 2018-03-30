Deep Blue Metallic Tesla Model 3 Gets Aftermarket ADV.1 Wheels

17 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ

The Model 3 is set to become the darling of the aftermarket tuning world

Even though the more pricey Tesla Model S saw plenty of aftermarket tuning action, the Model 3 may take over the bigger brother’s crown real soon. After all, the sheer extended availability – when compared to the more expensive brethren – make the Model 3 a much more viable foundation for an aftermarket build. Additionally, the Model 3 comes with some sleek body lines and it features a clean design language. In turn, adding just a few subtle aftermarket modifications will make the Model 3 look much more aggressive & impressive throughout.

This particular Tesla Model 3 comes from EVS Motors, a Texas-based tuning powerhouse that’s got a lot of Tesla builds notched on their belt. The vehicle features one of the most easy-to-do and impacting additions to have – a set of lightweight aftermarket wheels.

With so many wheel companies out there, choosing the best for your vehicle may be hard to do. For the custom wheel world, names like HRE Wheels, Vossen Wheels, and ADV.1 Wheels easily come to mind as the leaders of the industry. The combination of exclusivity, product quality, and perfect craftsmanship bring your vehicle a set of wheels that many will admire. However, wheels like these do come with a hefty price tag.

For this build, the wheel maker machined a set of their ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series custom-made forged wheels in preparation for EVS Motors to receive their own Model 3. Thanks to their engineering team & information provided by EVS Motors, they have managed to pinpoint the exact sizes, fitment and ET requirements for this vehicle application.

Unlike the standard Model 3 wheels, these wheels are a bit bigger. For this project, the setup is machined in sizes of 20×9 in the front and 20×9 in the rear was chosen. The wheels feature a shallow concave profile for both the front and rear wheels. In turn, this gives this Blue Model 3 a bit more aggressive look when compared to the stock setup. Additionally, these wheels feature a Matte Bronze finish and come standard with the 50/50 Exposed Titanium hardware option.

The end result is a really good looking Model 3. With the much more powerful and performance oriented Model 3 Performance coming out soon, we can only expect the aftermarket wheel industry to react accordingly. Please find additional images of this project in the media gallery right below.