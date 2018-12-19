DAF Trucks Delivers First All-Electric CF Truck To Jumbo

38 M BY MARK KANE

First electric DAF entered service in the Netherlands

DAF Trucks has delivered its first fully electric CF Electric truck – introduced this summer – to Dutch supermarket chain, Jumbo. The truck was developed in partnership with VDL, known in Europe mostly from its electric buses.

Jumbo intends to use the CF Electric to supply its supermarkets in the south of the Netherlands. With range of around 100 km (62 miles) the truck is capable of deliveries within a radius of about 50 km. The target application in distribution within urban areas.

“The first DAF CF Electric to enter in-service operations represents a significant milestone for DAF Trucks, VDL and Jumbo. Delivery of the fully electric DAF commercial vehicle marks the start of a series of long-term field tests using both fully electric and hybrid trucks.”

The charging will be done at the Jumbo distribution center in Veghel using solar electricity.

DAF CF Electric – Technical Specification:

Tractor weight 9,700 kg (gross weight of 37,000 kg)

Electric motor: 210 kW (286 hp), 2,000 Nm continuous and 240 kW (326 hp) peak



Capacity batteries 170 kWh

Range 100 km (62 miles)

Quick battery charge 30 minutes

Full battery charge 1.5 hours

DAF Trucks President Harry Wolters said:

“The transport sector is about to undergo a major transformation. Electric trucks look set to become the norm for deliveries in urban areas. Not today and not next year, but definitely within the foreseeable future. I am particularly proud that today marks the beginning of a large-scale field testing project that will see DAF working in collaboration with VDL and Jumbo. This project, “he adds, “will allow us to gather useful data and experience in relation to both the technology and the operational aspects. We can then use our findings to ensure that the final series-production model provides the ideal solution to future market requirements.”

Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd said:

“Introducing this new electric truck is the next step towards our goal of implementing a sustainable strategy for our vehicle fleet. Our business puts us right at the heart of the community, and our ultimate goal is to be using electric vehicles to supply 45% of our shops. By 2020, we hope to have reduced CO2 emissions from Jumbo’s vehicle fleet by 50% compared with 2008.”

