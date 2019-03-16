2 H BY MARK KANE

The production version is coming in 2020.

Here is one more look at the Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid concept for performance enthusiasts. This Spanish design seems dynamic and fresh, which should enable Formentor to stand out from the crowd.

This interesting walkthrough and insights about the exterior and interior was provided by Autogefühl. According to the first look video, the Cupra will polarize customers on those who likes the style and those who really dislike it.

CUPRA Formentor specs:

system output of 180kW/245PS (gasoline engine, dual-clutch DSG transmission and an electric motor)

(gasoline engine, dual-clutch DSG transmission and an electric motor) all-electric range of up to 50 km (31 miles) in WLTP cycle (around 70 km (44 miles) in NEDC)

17 photos