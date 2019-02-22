CUPRA Reveals Formentor Plug-In Hybrid SUV Ahead Of Geneva

CUPRA, Seat‘s performance brand, will be back at the Geneva Motor Show with a new plug-in concept. After the racing all-electric Cupra e-Racer, this year the company will unveil its first model developed specifically for the brand.

Meet the CUPRA Formentor, a high-performance plug-in hybrid for the first anniversary of CUPRA. It’s a great looking SUV, both on the exterior and interior, with relatively good range of up to 50 km (31 miles) under the WLTP test cycle.

Hopefully, CUPRA will decide on a market launch, as Formentor has really strong potential.

CUPRA Formentor specs:

Press blast:

CUPRA Formentor: a unique concept-car for a special brand

UPRA celebrates its first anniversary with the unveiling of the concept-car CUPRA Formentor

It is the first model developed specifically for the brand

The new model integrates the latest technologies to provide the most unique driving experience, with CUPRA’s high-performance plug-in hybrid engine at its heart

The Concept-car will make its world debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show

CUPRA is marking its first anniversary by taking the covers off its most stunning, dynamic and eye-catching vehicle yet; the concept-car CUPRA Formentor. CUPRA’s first year of operations has proved its potential in the market, as sales in 2018 increased by 40% compared to last year, with up to 14,400 units sold. After releasing its first model, the CUPRA Ateca, now the brand’s plan to double sales within the next three to five years will materialize with the unveiling of the CUPRA Formentor. Wayne Griffiths, CEO and member of the Board of CUPRA, highlighted that “CUPRA’s current success is a clear reflection of the brand’s popularity in the market”. Griffiths also stated: “CUPRA’s response is exceeding all of our expectations and we want to continue consolidating this special brand, which is winning over the most demanding car enthusiasts. Now is the time to go full throttle with CUPRA.”

With a dazzling exterior design that instantly captures the attention, an interior that cocoons the driver and passengers and integrates the latest technologies and a powertrain that provides conscientious performance, the CUPRA Formentor is a window into the future of the high-performance brand. The vehicle brings together the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV, at a time when the CUV segment is destined to see incredible growth. It demonstrates the ambition, expressiveness and inspiration that the brand inherently holds and underlines the CUPRA’s position as a technology brand with one eye on the future. Designed to be noticed

The CUPRA Formentor is a concept-car full of character, one sculpted to emphasise its varied attributes and the last word in sophistication, one that exudes emotion. The CUPRA Formentor is closer to the ground to highlight its sportiness, with a visual emphasis placed towards the rear of the vehicle while at the same time accentuating the length of the bonnet, underscoring its dynamic proportions.

“The CUPRA Formentor’s strong design points are the beauty of its proportions, the strength of its lines, the refinement of its surfaces and the sublime colour concept. I truly believe that CUPRA Formentor inspires pure desire,” said Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Director of Design.

The two-tone body is reminiscent of a robust all-terrain vehicle, but the CUPRA Formentor’s design uses the aesthetic technique to lighten the vehicle’s silhouette. But unlike the toughened, rough finish on a traditional SUV, the CUPRA Formentor uses a seamless design, greatly amplifying the vehicle’s exterior quality.

The feeling of high quality is strengthened with the integration of the rear infinite light concept that magnifies the distinctive look of the rear of the vehicle, while the overall design is heightened by the matt petrol blue exclusive exterior colour.

Interior sophistication

The CUPRA Formentor’s expressive exterior design is matched by its high quality interior. The vehicle’s cabin provides a sense of modernity and sportiness with a unique take on the feel of the CUPRA brand.