Cupra Adapts e-Racer Plug-In Hybrid For Winter Assault: Video

Cupra, as part of its developments for the upcoming ETCR electric touring car championship (scheduled for 2020), performed winter tests of the e-Racer on the snow and ice of Andorra’s ski slopes.

The prototype was adapted to extreme conditions (-10°C) with 20mm higher suspension and tires with 420 studs each. Below you can find Cupra’s interview with driver Jordi Gené and engineer Xavi Serra about the required adaptation and the outcome.

Cupra e-Racer specs

What was the challenge like to adapt the car to low temperatures? J.G.: It was actually quite easy. The key to electric cars is temperature management. We demand a lot of power from the engine, but the batteries run hot, not the motor. As we were working in very cold conditions, the low temperature had more than enough of a cooling effect on the batteries. X.S.: One of the biggest challenges is how to manage recharging times, as the e-Racer is equipped with a 450 kilo battery that is equivalent to 9,000 mobile phones all connected at the same time. Its energy source consists in a total of 23 panels, each with 264 cells. When the batteries discharge you have to wait until they cool down before recharging them efficiently. Thanks to the cold, the process is much quicker.

What modifications were made to the e-Racer to adapt it to these conditions? X.S.: The CUPRA e-Racer’s natural habitat is the asphalt track, and we had to adapt it to snow. The car needed more ground clearance because the driving surface is so different. In this case, we raised it by 20mm and the result was astonishing. We gathered very interesting information that can be applied to improvements on the car, bearing in mind that it is made for the asphalt. Did you notice a difference in tyre grip? J.G.: The difference is enormous and you feel it right away. Besides raising the car, we also had to change the tyres so they had grip on frozen surfaces. We couldn’t use slicks, which are suited to racing on asphalt. We put about 420 studs on each wheel and the car drove perfectly.