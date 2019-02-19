Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 200,000
Roughly 200,000 produced in about 20 months.
Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker shows that cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 exceeds the major milestone of 200,000. That is since July 2017 when the 30 first were delivered.
The counter indicates 200,667 total Model 3 produced and an average production rate of 5,455 Model 3 per week.
The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter.
Total production this quarter reportedly already hit 45,000, which, with more than one month to go, should make Q1 the best quarter so far, but of course, a lot depends on how accurate the estimates are.
Keep in mind that Bloomberg’s tracker is not intended to successfully track production over the short term. Adjustments are made on a regular basis so that it’s fairly accurate over time. Still, it’s interesting to keep an eye on it and get some idea of which way numbers are headed. You can take the trends and averages found in the tracker, along with other available online data, and come up with your own estimate.
As you can see in the graph, the raw weekly data indicates a level of 8,000 Model 3 per week (which we know is not true). Even Bloomberg openly admits that it doesn’t represent its best estimate of current output. Assuming that the average is close to the real production rate (and increasing), the production rate must also increase, at least to the neighborhood of about 6,000 per week. It’s also difficult to know if a production number like this is sustained or based on bursts, since there are many variables in place here.
Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered
- 2018’Q4 – 61,394 produced and 63,150 delivered
- 2019’Q1 – already 45,005 produced (estimated)
Cumulative through the end of 2018’Q4 – 155,662 produced and 147,610 delivered.
Separately, we noted that Tesla registered 292,118 VIN numbers for the Model 3, including more than 54,000 for international markets (outside of North America).
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Model 3 VINs
That’s still 7.5k circa per wk this quarter and rising, not too shabby.
While the 8000 per week raw data is almost certain to be inflated by the 278K registrations, the 5,455 per week is a 13-week trailing average and should be stated. Grammar nazis constantly call for corrections. Though grammatically challenged, the statistical data has the same effect on me. The current production rate is much higher than 5,455 for some time now. Nothing wrong with posting 5,455 per week when stating 13-week trailing average.
Mark, help me with the numbers. If Mod 3s are being produced at this rate and assumedly sold immediately then how could Jan 19s monthly sales number be only 6500 and will Febs number therefore be massive to correct it?
They are going to Europe and China. And, there is definitely no immediate delivery. They have to be loaded on a ship and cross the ocean, then be prepped to deliver. Only a small amount can be transported at a time. We only report U.S. sales numbers in our monthly scorecard. This is about cumulative production. Upcoming deliveries in the U.S. will continue to be down since deliveries have shifted to oversea’s markets. However, this article has nothing to do with sales or U.S. sales. Again, it’s a production estimate, which is made abundantly clear in the article, and there are two paragraphs of disclaimers.
I Find it hard to believe that the Title, which state US sales, does not convey the information that it’s US sales only. And all previous articles showing a massive cargo of Model 3 going to Europe en China have been written ad nose-am, on this site and others, and still, people do not want to believe that the Model 3 is a financial success…
I’m confused. The title talks about cumulative production. It says nothing about sales or about U.S. anything. The article is about the total approximate number of Model 3 vehicles manufactured. Our site’s Monthly Sales Scorecard tracks U.S. deliveries, which is a whole different story. Perhaps we are thinking the same or you are confused, but I don’t understand your comment. Sorry.
Considering Model 3’s European focus this year, will IEVs be tracking sales outside the US?
We always publish multiple articles about oversea’s deliveries. We also have tracking info for several European countries, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to estimate U.S. numbers. But, no, our scorecard will always officially count U.S. numbers. EV sales blogspot covers global, and we leave that to them since our scorecard already encompasses much of our time.