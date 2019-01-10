Cumulative Tesla Model 3 Production Estimate Exceeds 160,000

7 M BY MARK KANE

Roughly 160,000 Model 3 have been already made

Tesla has reached another significant mark of 160,000 Tesla Model 3 produced cumulatively, according to Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker.

The counter indicates 160,714 Model 3 produced, but the current average rate of production remains below 5,000 per week (4,577 per week).

The number consists of officially announced production results in previous quarters and estimated production rates in the current quarter.

So far this year, Tesla registered almost 10,000 new VIN numbers for the European market, out of over 14,000 total new VINs, which heralds an upcoming shift in production. The total number of VINs is 208,440. Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered



2018’Q4 – 61,394 produced and 63,150 delivered

2019’Q1 – already 5,052 produced (estimated)

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Model 3 VINs