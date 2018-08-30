Cummins Teams With KAMAZ For Electrified Trucks, Buses

5 H BY MARK KANE

KAMAZ develops new electrified product line

Russian company KAMAZ (welcome to the IEV page for the first time) is gearing up for electrification of trucks and buses. The first step is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cummins to secure powertrain development.

The two will partner to create all-electric buses and medium-range delivery trucks, as well as hybrid heavy-duty trucks.

Cummins and KAMAZ are already long-time partners as their 50/50 joint venture Cummins KAMA has been producing Cummins ISB series engines since 2006 and ISL series engines since 2017.

The decision on volume production of electrified trucks will take place after prototypes are tested and when the potential market size will be recognized.

“Currently, KAMAZ is actively developing a new electrified portfolio of battery-powered trucks and buses, and Cummins continues to expand its powertrain portfolio by developing electric power systems (fully electric and hybrid type) for commercial applications.”

“Based on the long-term productive partnership of the companies, KAMAZ and Cummins agreed on collaboration aimed to create electrified-power trucks and buses. Cummins intends to develop and supply to KAMAZ high-voltage fully electric powertrain prototypes with applications for city buses and medium range delivery trucks. The MOU also provides for development and supply of the hybrid transmission prototype designed for KAMAZ heavy duty trucks.” “The prototypes will be tested on KAMAZ city buses, medium range delivery trucks and heavy- duty trucks. After tests, enhancement and certification, the partners will consider potential market size in the product segments and define perspective of their further cooperation.”

Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. said:

“Cummins has made strategic moves to bolster our Electrified Power Business. KAMAZ brings a proven electrified portfolio, which will broaden the range, and increase the reliability, of our electrified power systems as Cummins continues to bring the right solutions to our customers at the right time.”

Sergey Kogogin, KAMAZ CEO said:

“Today, our company is actively engaged in developing electrified-power cars and passenger transport. We seek the wide technical capabilities and potential of our long-standing partner, Cummins. We see Cummins as an integral part in implementation of our new projects – there is the need in high-quality electric transmissions. Through joining our efforts in this field, we’ll be able to offer consumers a new high-technology product that will take sound position in the market.”

