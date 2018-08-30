  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Cruise Automation Chevy Bolt Spied Without Bulky LIDAR

Cruise Automation Chevy Bolt Spied Without Bulky LIDAR

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 14

It appears that GM and Cruise are moving forward with a production-level autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Back in March of 2016, General Motors took a huge leap and acquired 40-employee, autonomous vehicle startup Cruise Automation for some ~$600-700 million. Since then, it has been no secret that the joint effort was slated to become one of the leaders in the space. In addition, we’ve been made well aware that Chevrolet and Cruise are taking their time with development and production efforts for the self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV to assure that they get everything up to par. Now, we may be seeing some substantial progress.

Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EV Content:
Self-Driving Chevy Bolt Gets Ticketed In San Francisco
Watch As The Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt Is Built Before Your Eyes - Video
Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt Fleet To Become World's Largest By Next Month

If you’ve followed the stories in the past, it was clear that the self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EVs were in the early stages of development. This is not to say that the technology was behind — in fact, it has seemed far ahead of others — but instead, the cargo area was full of bulky computers and equipment and the cars were outfitted with large LIDAR systems on the roof, exposed cameras, and radar on the side mirrors.

While this situation may have been okay for some applications or perhaps even certain fleet vehicles, we’d hoped that there would be an autonomous Bolt EV at some point that did away with the excess baggage. Well, recent spy shots prove that this is truly becoming a reality.

Check out the self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV sans obtrusive LIDAR. It also doesn’t have the radars on the mirrors or any obvious cameras. Moreover, GM Authority notes that the driver is clearly using his phone with both hands and not touching the steering wheel at all.

Let us know about your further observations and thoughts in the comment section below.

Source: GM Authority

Current Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV Spy Shots

12 photos

A Previous Look At The Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV

Cruise Automation Chevrolet Bolt EV with lidar
10 photos
GM's Self-Driving Chevy Bolt (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors) Chevrolet Bolt EV autonomous test vehicles are assembled at General Motors Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) Chevrolet Bolt EV autonomous test vehicles are assembled at General Motors Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) Chevrolet Bolt EV autonomous test vehicles are assembled at General Motors Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors) The Chevrolet Bolt EV set a personal best for sales in June (shown here in autonomous drive testing trim) The large computer/hardware unit that fits in the Chevrolet Bolt's hatch. Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt

Image Source: Automedia

Categories: Chevrolet

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

14 Comments on "Cruise Automation Chevy Bolt Spied Without Bulky LIDAR"

newest oldest most voted
Elons_Best_Friend

the future is already here and GM is leading the way!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

Nice.
Hope they keep it in development until it is trustworthy.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Kbm3

Or better yet, deploy it like Tesla as soon as it shows the ability to reduce accidents.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Loboc

Good improvement. The four shark-fins on the roof give it away though.

LIDAR has been dropping in unit cost at an exponential rate. The form factor is way smaller as well. I read somewhere about a solid-state LIDAR which may be what they are using here.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
God/Bacardi

I’d take a Vegas bet within those fins are the strobe solid state LIDAR sensors…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Dam

Fully loaded with small solid state LIDAR I suppose

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
jim stack

Almost as nice as Tesla. They have had their’s integrated so you never know it’s there. Others are trying to catch up. Cruise does work well so it’s time to reduce size and cost.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Alexander H.

To the best of my knowledge, Tesla does not use LIDAR: they use a radar-based system.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dav8or

And cameras and Teslas crash into fire trucks. It is Tesla that will be doing the catching up soon I suspect.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Kdawg

Where did they hide everything?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Wade Malone

In a very small package…? 🙂
https://insideevs.com/general-motors-acquires-lidar-specialist-strobe-inc/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Astros

It looks pretty dusty in back. Were they testing it on gravel roads?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Tim F.

I hope that isn’t the final design. It looks like they stole the front end off an Aztek.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
BoltUp

Was wondering what happened to the smarter front end used on the regular Bolt.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago