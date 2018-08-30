Cruise Automation Chevy Bolt Spied Without Bulky LIDAR
It appears that GM and Cruise are moving forward with a production-level autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Back in March of 2016, General Motors took a huge leap and acquired 40-employee, autonomous vehicle startup Cruise Automation for some ~$600-700 million. Since then, it has been no secret that the joint effort was slated to become one of the leaders in the space. In addition, we’ve been made well aware that Chevrolet and Cruise are taking their time with development and production efforts for the self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV to assure that they get everything up to par. Now, we may be seeing some substantial progress.
If you’ve followed the stories in the past, it was clear that the self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EVs were in the early stages of development. This is not to say that the technology was behind — in fact, it has seemed far ahead of others — but instead, the cargo area was full of bulky computers and equipment and the cars were outfitted with large LIDAR systems on the roof, exposed cameras, and radar on the side mirrors.
While this situation may have been okay for some applications or perhaps even certain fleet vehicles, we’d hoped that there would be an autonomous Bolt EV at some point that did away with the excess baggage. Well, recent spy shots prove that this is truly becoming a reality.
Check out the self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV sans obtrusive LIDAR. It also doesn’t have the radars on the mirrors or any obvious cameras. Moreover, GM Authority notes that the driver is clearly using his phone with both hands and not touching the steering wheel at all.
Source: GM Authority
Current Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV Spy Shots
A Previous Look At The Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV
Image Source: Automedia
the future is already here and GM is leading the way!
Nice.
Hope they keep it in development until it is trustworthy.
Or better yet, deploy it like Tesla as soon as it shows the ability to reduce accidents.
Good improvement. The four shark-fins on the roof give it away though.
LIDAR has been dropping in unit cost at an exponential rate. The form factor is way smaller as well. I read somewhere about a solid-state LIDAR which may be what they are using here.
I’d take a Vegas bet within those fins are the strobe solid state LIDAR sensors…
Fully loaded with small solid state LIDAR I suppose
Almost as nice as Tesla. They have had their’s integrated so you never know it’s there. Others are trying to catch up. Cruise does work well so it’s time to reduce size and cost.
To the best of my knowledge, Tesla does not use LIDAR: they use a radar-based system.
And cameras and Teslas crash into fire trucks. It is Tesla that will be doing the catching up soon I suspect.
Where did they hide everything?
In a very small package…? 🙂
https://insideevs.com/general-motors-acquires-lidar-specialist-strobe-inc/
It looks pretty dusty in back. Were they testing it on gravel roads?
I hope that isn’t the final design. It looks like they stole the front end off an Aztek.
Was wondering what happened to the smarter front end used on the regular Bolt.