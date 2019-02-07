Corvus Energy To Supply Battery Packs For Fjord1 Electric Ferries

““Fjord1 continues to forge a very progressive path towards environmentally sustainable operations with these additional all-electric ferries,” says Stein Ruben Larsen, Senior Vice President Sales at NES, a total system integrator of electric systems for the global marine market. With respect to their ESS selection, he remarks, “The proven reliability, safety and performance of the Corvus ESS was important in awarding this contract to Corvus Energy.”
“Corvus Energy is honoured to once again be selected by NES to provide Energy Storage Systems for Fjord1 ferries,” says Roger Rosvold, Vice President Sales at Corvus Energy. “NES are skilled and experienced electrical system integrators, and our close partnership with them in designing and delivering these innovative solutions is key to accelerating the adoption of energy storage systems.”
The leading manufacturer of energy storage systems for maritime applications, Corvus Energy provides battery power to more ferries than all other providers of energy storage systems combined. Beginning with the first zero-emission ferry, Ampere, Corvus Energy’s ESSs have now been selected for over 40 similar short distance hybrid and all-electric ferries globally.
Fjord1’s fleet modernization is impressive—the result of winning a number of tender competitions where low- or zero-emissions were specified by Norwegian authorities in an effort to reduce emissions from the ferry fleet. To date, Corvus Energy has supplied ESSs on eight Fjord1 electric ferries operating on four Norwegian coastal routes.
“It is a pleasure to work with the technical team at NES. They are highly experienced in integrating batteries into electric power and propulsion systems and we easily get all the information we need to calculate the energy storage capacity correctly,” says Tommy Sletten, Team Leader Technical Sales Support at Corvus Energy.”
Source: Corvus Energy via Green Car Congress
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Corvus Energy To Supply Battery Packs For Fjord1 Electric Ferries"
Part of the VW settlement in Washington State will go to start electrifying our ferry fleet.
It would be great if we could buy the equipment from just next door.
Congrats Norway!!!