Corvus Energy To Supply Battery Packs For Fjord1 Electric Ferries

BY MARK KANE

Norwegian ferry operators are also switching to electricity

Corvus Energy, based in Richmond, British Columbia, grows on market leader in energy storage systems for maritime applications. According to the Canadian company, it provided more battery packs to electric ferries than all other providers of energy storage systems combined.

Just recently Corvus Energy was selected by Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage systems for five new all-electric ferries being built by Havyard for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1.

The total number of battery systems ordered from Corvus Energy is now over 40. We guess that usually each of those packs is from hundreds to several MWh of capacity depending whether it’s a hybrid or all-electric.

The Fjord1 ordered electric versions of Havyard 932 ferries – 67 meters in length and space for 50 cars. Batteries will be delivered this year, while the ferries will be fully operational by January 1, 2020.

“These five latest all-electric ferries are of Havyard 932 design and will be built in Havyard Shipyard in Leirvik, Sogn. Each ferry is 67 meters in length, holds 50 cars and will be equipped with air-cooled Corvus Orca Energy ESS that will supply electrical power to the ferry’s NES all-electric power and propulsion system. The Corvus equipment is scheduled for delivery in 2019 and all five ferries will be fully operational on four additional routes in Norway by January 1, 2020.”

