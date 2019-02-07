close
News Compare EVs Charger Guide Buying Advice Categories Forum Buy Tip Us/Contact Us Plug-In Sales Scorecard
About us Advertise with us Privacy Policy Terms of use
Newsletter signup

By subscribing to the newsletter I agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service

Motor1.com MyEV.com Autoclassics.com Rideapart.com Motorsport.tv Ferrarichat.com
© 2019 MOTORSPORT NETWORK.
  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Corvus Energy To Supply Battery Packs For Fjord1 Electric Ferries

Corvus Energy To Supply Battery Packs For Fjord1 Electric Ferries

1 H BY MARK KANE 2

Norwegian ferry operators are also switching to electricity

Corvus Energy, based in Richmond, British Columbia, grows on market leader in energy storage systems for maritime applications. According to the Canadian company, it provided more battery packs to electric ferries than all other providers of energy storage systems combined.

Just recently Corvus Energy was selected by Norwegian Electric Systems to supply energy storage systems for five new all-electric ferries being built by Havyard for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1.

The total number of battery systems ordered from Corvus Energy is now over 40. We guess that usually each of those packs is from hundreds to several MWh of capacity depending whether it’s a hybrid or all-electric.

See Also
Leclanché To Supply Kongsberg With 45 MWh Batteries For Electric Vessels
Canada Gets Its First Fully Electric Vessels: 2 Massive Ferries
Stena To Launch Electric Ferries With Up To 50 Miles Of Range

The Fjord1 ordered electric versions of Havyard 932 ferries – 67 meters in length and space for 50 cars. Batteries will be delivered this year, while the ferries will be fully operational by January 1, 2020.

“These five latest all-electric ferries are of Havyard 932 design and will be built in Havyard Shipyard in Leirvik, Sogn. Each ferry is 67 meters in length, holds 50 cars and will be equipped with air-cooled Corvus Orca Energy ESS that will supply electrical power to the ferry’s NES all-electric power and propulsion system. The Corvus equipment is scheduled for delivery in 2019 and all five ferries will be fully operational on four additional routes in Norway by January 1, 2020.”

More from the press release:

““Fjord1 continues to forge a very progressive path towards environmentally sustainable operations with these additional all-electric ferries,” says Stein Ruben Larsen, Senior Vice President Sales at NES, a total system integrator of electric systems for the global marine market. With respect to their ESS selection, he remarks, “The proven reliability, safety and performance of the Corvus ESS was important in awarding this contract to Corvus Energy.”

“Corvus Energy is honoured to once again be selected by NES to provide Energy Storage Systems for Fjord1 ferries,” says Roger Rosvold, Vice President Sales at Corvus Energy. “NES are skilled and experienced electrical system integrators, and our close partnership with them in designing and delivering these innovative solutions is key to accelerating the adoption of energy storage systems.”

The leading manufacturer of energy storage systems for maritime applications, Corvus Energy provides battery power to more ferries than all other providers of energy storage systems combined. Beginning with the first zero-emission ferry, Ampere, Corvus Energy’s ESSs have now been selected for over 40 similar short distance hybrid and all-electric ferries globally.

Fjord1’s fleet modernization is impressive—the result of winning a number of tender competitions where low- or zero-emissions were specified by Norwegian authorities in an effort to reduce emissions from the ferry fleet. To date, Corvus Energy has supplied ESSs on eight Fjord1 electric ferries operating on four Norwegian coastal routes.

“It is a pleasure to work with the technical team at NES. They are highly experienced in integrating batteries into electric power and propulsion systems and we easily get all the information we  need to calculate the energy storage capacity correctly,” says Tommy Sletten, Team Leader Technical Sales Support at Corvus Energy.”

Source: Corvus Energy via Green Car Congress

Categories: General

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Corvus Energy To Supply Battery Packs For Fjord1 Electric Ferries"

newest oldest most voted
MM

Part of the VW settlement in Washington State will go to start electrifying our ferry fleet.
It would be great if we could buy the equipment from just next door.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Nenad

Congrats Norway!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago