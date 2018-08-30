200 Corri-Door Fast Chargers Used 8,850 Times In July-August
Usage of Corri-Door fast chargers improve but is still low.
A few years ago, France launched a DC fast charging project – Corri-Door with 200 chargers (three-head: (CHAdeMO, Combo and AC Type 2 with power around 50 kW) installed along major routes.
According to Sodetrel, which operates the network, the July-August period brings high growth of charger usage, as many motorists have recharged their battery driving on vacations.
In total, 8,850 charging sessions were recorded (4,047 in July and 4,776 in August), which is 60% more than a year ago.
Summer results were also 60% higher than regular months, however taking into consideration the number of chargers, on average each noted just 22 charges a month, which is less than one per day.
This level of utilization is not even close to being able to earn on charging services, while we must remember those were two peak months for long-distance travel in France. The costs of charging is €1 for every 5 minutes of use.
Several more years of rapid growth would be required to cover the costs of the service, we believe.
Source: Sodetrel via L’Avere-France
Money is way off. I will go by time session and ide fees. $8 for 30min. 2nd consecutive session in row in a 20 min block will be $6. If you didn’t option 2nd session, you will be charge 50c a min after the first session for 5 min. Afterwards you be charge $1 min until you get the charger out of the car. Level 2 chargers at work place and shopping and entertainment will be by kw charge in the area and profit fee for operator
I think they’re talking about the cost to provide the service, not what they charge for it.
No but that’s what I would charge. No profit for these chargers
The average charger was used less than once per day in their busiest season.
