Consumer Reports: Tesla Reliability All Over The Map
6 hours ago by Steven Loveday 25Comments
Interestingly, Consumer Reports published an assumption that the Tesla Model 3 will likely earn average reliability, not to mention the fact that the reviewer has Tesla reliability all over the map.
The reason CR’s Model 3 statement is an assumption is that the publication has yet to drive the car. In fact, they don’t even have their hands on a Model 3 yet and probably won’t for some time. However, someone at the outlet felt it appropriate to say that the Model 3 will “probably” not be more than average in regards to reliability.
Tesla has argued with CR’s views in the past, yet Musk has also supported the magazine from time to time, but this time Tesla is lashing out and publicly challenging the publication. A Tesla spokesperson commented on the situation:
“Consumer Reports has not yet driven a Model 3, let alone do they know anything substantial about how the Model 3 was designed and engineered. Time and time again, our own data shows that Consumer Reports’ automotive reporting is consistently inaccurate and misleading to consumers.”
Some (including the automaker) believe that CR likes to report about Tesla because it draws people in. This comes as no surprise since it would be almost ridiculous for the magazine not to do so. Tesla is new and exciting and people want to know more and more about the company. The Silicon Valley automaker is surely elusive and not very transparent, so CR (and many other publications) will do what it can to shed any light on the automaker … good or bad. According to Bloomberg:
“Consumer Reports has built credibility for its ratings by refusing advertising from automakers and paying for the vehicles it evaluates. The magazine’s views on Tesla have been up and down: The Model S scored an off-the-charts rating in 2015, but the magazine pulled its recommendation two months later after owners reported an array of quality problems. In April, Tesla models were downgraded after owners went months without an automatic braking system. By July, the safety feature was fully restored and the Model S and Model X recouped the points they lost.”
CR claims that it estimated an average reliability rating for the Model 3 due to the fact that it shares tech with the Model S, which currently ranks among the bottom third of the magazine’s ratings of 27 brands, even after a recent substantial improvement. Further, the Model X has never been reliable as far as CR is concerned and this year it’s plain terrible. The magazine’s director for automotive testing, Jake Fisher, explains:
“They realize that it’s important to get this car right. We would’ve not predicted average for the Model 3 unless we saw above-average data for the Model S. If the Model S was still just average, we would’ve not made that prediction.”
Keep in mind that CR predicting reliability for new vehicles is not a new concept. The magazine commonly does just that. Generally, estimates are based on the automaker’s current reputation for reliability, comparable models, shared components, etc.
Despite the fact that this is commonplace, Tesla isn’t happy, especially since it feels that CR is repeatedly publishing misinformation about the brand in an attempt to generate media buzz. The automaker has gone so far as to accurately point out CR’s oversight (like when the magazine reportedly used an old model to draft a review claimed that it was based on an up-to-date vehicle). Tesla argued:
“We have urged them multiple times to correct this, and they’ve refused. We believe this refusal is rooted in the fact that their coverage of Tesla generates significant attention for the publication.”
It’s a bit difficult when dealing with Tesla and its lack of traditional model years, regular hardware changes, and continuous over-the-air updates. At any given time, two very similar Tesla vehicles could actually be quite different, depending on exactly when the cars came off the assembly line, and what updates have pushed through.
Now that Tesla has officially gone to bat against CR, will it cause more issues in the future? CR has yet to officially respond to Tesla’s most recent complaints. However, Jake Fisher says:
“We are going to be purchasing one of these cars, we will be testing it and if it tests ok it may be a vehicle that could be recommended.”
Too bad it might be years before they can get one. Heck, Elon’s mom can’t even get a Model 3, and we have to assume that if CR is on the list, it’s going to be a long time coming.
Sources: Consumer Reports via Bloomberg, CNBC
25 responses to "Consumer Reports: Tesla Reliability All Over The Map"
Omg something other then positive about Tesla it must be wrong!!!!
InsideEVs needs to chill for a second. With 640,000 reader vehicles surveyed it’s a wide pool of information. Tesla has a large, expanding workforce and suffers from quality issues that are norm with a new staff.
CR also includes the cost of fixing in its prediction which for Tesla is sky high.
CR dose not need to drive the car because it is a prediction and only needs the information available at the time.
Eat your heart Out! l m a o ……BTW, CR is “FOS” & I’ve always known that! ha ha ha
I predict that Elon’s mom can get a Model 3 as fast as she could get in touch with Elon, or in about 2 minutes or Less which ever comes 1st. If She actually wanted one…
“We are going to be purchasing one of these cars, we will be testing it and if it tests ok it may be a vehicle that could be recommended.”
Look for a review in 2021….maybe 2020 if they’re lucky.
Tesla reliability…there’s an oxymoron for ya!
Finally. I love Tesla and the S is the best car I have ever driven. But they are regularly revisiting the dealer more than most.
Who’s they? You are definitely not talking from own experience.
I was mildly surprised when Consumers Reports predicted an average reliability rating for the Model 3. I was shocked to see Tesla complaining! Did they think they got too high a rating? No, Tesla thought it was too low!
Tesla, almost every manufacturer thinks CR is too tough when guessing their cars future reliability. They’re usually right, though, and sometimes too optimistic.
Tesla does seem to resent any review (or preview, or estimate) that indicates their products aren’t the best thing since sliced bread in every possible way.
The Model S has the best driving score possible, above average reliability, and the best overall rating in its class, but instead of patting themselves on the back for that like most automakers would, Tesla is focusing on Model 3 projected reliability being “just average.” Sometimes Tesla’s PR folks seem a bit thin-skinned to me.
I’m sure the first batch of Model 3s will be well below average with quality steadily improving as Tesla gets grip on the production process.
Exactly. Which is why Tesla should have taken that average predicted reliability rating and run with it.
But instead they drove it straight into the ground, in typical Tesla fashion.
Wait, are we talking about Elon or Donald Trump here? Bada Bing! Thanks folks, I’ll be here all week!
That’s not a prediction I think will come true, at least I hope not.
I’m in my 3rd year for a Tesla Model S being my primary daily driver and it’s thus far been the most reliable low-maintenance car I’ve ever had. Only repair item I ran into is one of the door handles stopped auto-presenting; Tesla quickly fixed it next day. The weekly gas station maintenance visits to fill up my old gasser are not missed.
Yes, it’s pretty much true that no goes back to ice once they have tasted the deliciousness of the Tesla.
Maybe CR could do a survey on that.
So what’d you do? Climb through the windows? Or the hatch? I’m sure that was a fun 24 hours.
@bro1999 said: “So what’d you do? Climb through the windows? Or the hatch? …”
———-
Lol…
It was the rear passenger door handle… the other three door handles operated as normal so didn’t need do a dive through the window or hatch.
All you have to do is use the button on the fob if the door handle doesn’t auto-present.
So what is the issue here between Tesla and CR ? If I understood it well, Model S reliability is good, Model X’s is not so good and CR says that basically it is likely Model 3 reliability will be average according to Tesla reliability history.
Are other car makers also whining like this ?
Why can’t this car maker & its leader shut up a little bit, that would make us holidays.
Consumer Reports handed Tesla a gift by predicting the Model 3 would have average reliability.
Tesla should have simply said that they expect the Model 3 will exceed this prediction, rather than get all Trumpian about it.
The FUD is actually a consequence of Tesla’s failure to ship product, without NDA clouds of secrecy surrounding it. Change that, Tesla, and you’ll get better press. Until then, I guess you have something to hide.
My theory is Sean Spicer got a gig in Tesla’s PR department. We haven’t heard much from him other than that one awards show appearance. The fact of his employment there would probably be shrouded in 8 levels of NDAs, so it’s plausible.
I meant “*with* NDA clouds of secrecy”
Where is the edit button??
Tesla reliability isn’t all over the map. The map includes an entire area of above-average reliability which Tesla has no claim to.
CR usually would predict below average reliability for a new model, that’s the common case for most makes. New models just are less reliable until the bugs are out. They predicted average reliability for the Model 3, which would make it tied for the most reliable car Tesla ever made.
And somehow this wasn’t good enough for Tesla. What a bunch of babies.
You didn’t read the story, or the links, did you?
CR currently rates the Model S as “above-average” in reliability.
In 2017 alone, CR has issued the following ratings on the Model S (in this order):
Average
Below Average
Average
Above Average
At some point you lose credibility when you jump from one end of the scale to the other in the course of less than a year.
“Keep in mind that CR predicting reliability for new vehicles is not a new concept. The magazine commonly does just that. ”
Actually, while it is now apparently becoming common, according to an unnamed Editor at Consumer Reports:
“Consumer Reports started giving reliability scores on new cars they haven’t driven only in the past few years, an editor there said”
https://jalopnik.com/heres-why-tesla-is-furious-with-consumer-reports-over-i-1819689234
This relatively new practice seems counter to everything Consumers Reports once traditionally stood for — reporting just the facts based upon hard data they have actually collected, and their own actual tests using cars bought anonymously instead of manufacturer supplied cars.
This drift into editorializing and getting into projections without a single ounce of hard data without even setting a foot into a car is a move in the wrong direction for CR.