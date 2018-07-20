Consumer Reports Not Impressed By 2018 Nissan LEAF
Consumer Reports found the Nissan LEAF an enticing electric vehicle but only at first glance
A longer look at car revealed shortcoming, according to Consumer Reports.
The 2018 model with a 40 kWh battery, range of 151 miles (EPA) and an affordable price from $23,375 (after federal-tax credit and destination charge) sounds ok. However, the more expensive Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3 offer way higher range – 238 and 310 miles respectively.
According to Consumer Reports, the new LEAF offers little beyond an attractive price to distinguish it from its EV competitors so waiting for 60 kWh battery version (200+ miles) is advised.
There are several drawbacks to the current LEAF, mostly minor though:
“Our Leaf delivered power smoothly when accelerating from a standstill, but it ran out of oomph at highway speeds.
The mushy handling doesn’t inspire driver confidence, and the soft suspension can bottom out, sending a nasty thump to the cabin.
We found the SL’s powered driver’s seat to be comfortable, helped by the adjustable lumbar support. The Leaf is missing a telescoping steering column to accommodate drivers of all sizes, and the center console rubs against the driver’s knee, which can be annoying.
HIGHS: Low running costs, quietness, power delivery, access, standard automatic emergency braking
LOWS: Charging times, driving position, agility, ride”
Source: Consumer Reports
8 Comments on "Consumer Reports Not Impressed By 2018 Nissan LEAF"
Yeah the Center Console is a deal breaker !
Doesn’t ‘read’ like the Leaf was engineered for North America. Good for CR to call it like they see it.
The good news: EV prices continue to fall.
I wonder if the bottoming out issue is simply because they added the larger, heavier pack without making any changes to the suspension from the gen 1. Surely the 200+ mile gen 2 will have an updated suspension to accommodate the even heavier pack.
Very possible, since Nissan cheaped out on the ’18 Leaf.
2018 Leaf is a “Lease Only” vehicle.
EV buyers take note of the Non-Active TMS on the 2018 Leaf 40 kWh battery, your Leaf depreciation will be significant. Best to get ready for your own personal “hold the bag” EVent upon resale.
The cheapness remains, long after the quality is forgotten. (and you are “luckily” able to hand it back over to Nissan, at the end of the three year Lease).
Kind of made me smile. . . It had little but the lower price to make it better than the more expensive EVs. . That is usually a given, when it comes to cars and other products. You get what you pay for.
Expensive materials and solutions usually makes the best product. Not always, but most often.
Then people have the option to choose how much they like to pay for a given products, and if it covers their need.
There are of course exceptions of over priced brands, products and importers who just love money to much.
2019 just around the corner
After 5 years driving two 🍃 Leaf’s it’s hard to get excited about this car.
What a huge disappointment.