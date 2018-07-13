Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Discusses Bill To Revise EV Tax Credit
Our friend Alex Guberman over at E for Electric recently scored an interview with Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) to discuss legislation that the Representative introduced two weeks ago.
If Representative Welch is successful at getting this bill (H.R. 6274) passed, it would drastically reshape the EV Federal Tax Credit.
The bill has three main components:
- First, it eliminates the 200,000 per manufacturer tax credit cap. Instead, it allows manufacturers an unlimited amount of tax credits for the next ten years.
- Secondly, and just as important, the proposed bill allows buyers to receive the credit as a point-of-sale discount rather than having to wait until they file their annual income tax. In addition to the added benefit of instant savings, this will allow lower-income Americans who don’t have $7,500 in Federal tax liability to also benefit.
- Finally, the proposed bill adds a tax credit to incentivize the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.
Longtime electric vehicle advocate Chelsea Sexton has been pressing for similar changes to the Federal tax credit for years. In this 2017 blog post, she calls for a number of changes that I wish Rep. Welch had also added to his bill. For instance, a mandate for increased battery sizes.
OEMs are gaming the system by making BEVs and plug-in hybrids that just barely hit the battery size threshold to get the full tax credit. That number should be a moving target and increase over the years. A 16 kWh battery qualifies for the full tax credit, and a 4 kWh battery is the threshold for the minimum amount. Those battery sizes may have been good targets in 2011 when modern EVs began to hit the road in substantial numbers, but they no longer are.
While we fully support this bill, it’s likely going to be an uphill battle. Only last fall, House Republicans proposed the elimination of the EV federal tax credit entirely, so this bill expanding it is surely going to face headwinds in Congress.
6 Comments on "Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Discusses Bill To Revise EV Tax Credit"
Let’s see what happens in the upcoming mid-term elections, with control of the House, in November.
No matter what the outcome, I’ll be pulling for Rep. Welch (H.R. 6274), for the Win!
As I’ve said before, 0 chance of this bill (or an extension of the current credit program) becoming law as long as Cheeto in Chief is in the White House. Just pipedreams. I feel fortunate I was able to cash in on the credit 6 times.
Bro,
I’m not a Trump fan at all, but I think the ‘Cheeto’ could surprise us all – but only if the Dems become the majority party in Congress and are able to control the legislative agenda. As I see it, the problem is more with Ryan and McConnell. I still have hope – IF the election changes control of Congress.
ONLY way this bill (or any EV credit legislation) has any chance of being signed off by the Orange One (let’s ignore the almost impossible task of such a bill passing both houses) is if he’s convinced it will damage foreign companies/countries while helping US ones (such as GM/ and Tesla).
Literally, GM and Mary Barra are our best bet for getting the EV tax credit extended/revamped. Elon’s too busy fighting the world to help out in any capacity.
Personally I think getting a tax credit out to build EV charging stations is more important then giving people money to go buy cars.
Such as if I were working on this bill I would give out $4,000 dollar tax credits to anyone who wants to build home charging stations that are 220 volts and under 25 kilowatts. And $10,000 dollars to any charging station between 25 kilowatts and 50 kilowatts.
But I would give out $25,000 tax credits to people and businesses who put in a minimum 50 kilowatt duel Chamo and CSS charger. I would even give it out to people who put in a Tesla Supercharger as long as it has Chamo and CSS abilities and is open to the public.
In terms of giving out credits to EV’s I would give out $3,000 to any EV with less then 40 kilowatts. And $5,000 to any EV more then 40 kilowatts. But personally I think building charging stations would be far more important then spending money on buying rich people cars.
They’re going about this all wrong!
Level the playing field, remove the EV rebates and remove the Petrol subsidies!!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_subsidies