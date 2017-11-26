Color Your New Tesla Roadster Here

17 hours ago by Eric Loveday

No, it’s not a full configurator, nor is it even an official one from Tesla, but at least we get to see what the new Roadster will look like in several different exterior hues.

You can now apply several different paint colors to the new Tesla Roadster. Let’s take a look at a few of the choices:

Quick glance at some Roadster specs:

7,376 pound-feet of torque .

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds

250+ mph top speed.

620 miles of highway range

Pick your paint color and apply it to the new Tesla Roadster here.

via Teslarati