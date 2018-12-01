Con Ed’s Nifty Online Tool Compares EV Cost To Traditional Vehicles

2 H BY MARK KANE

Go ahead and give it a try.

New York utilities Consolidated Edison and National Grid launched an on-line tool to compare electric car prices/costs with conventional models.

As electricity sales to consumers is generally a stable market, plug-in electric cars opens whole new possibilities for the utilities – the volume could virtually double if every household would add a plug-in car. It’s not a surprise that through the tool they will try to encourage its customers to purchase an electric car.

The tool was developed by California-based Enervee and is available in two identical versions with the logo of both companies – Con Edison Cars and National Grid. We are not sure, but maybe other utilities will also be able to join the platform and have their own version.

Besides the base price, the calculator takes into account average costs of fuel/electricity over five years, NY rebate and federal tax credit.

As you can see below, the Tesla Model X 75D was compared to Lincoln Navigator:

Source: Greentech Media