Con Ed's Nifty Online Tool Compares EV Cost To Traditional Vehicles

Go ahead and give it a try.

New York utilities Consolidated Edison and National Grid launched an on-line tool to compare electric car prices/costs with conventional models.

As electricity sales to consumers is generally a stable market, plug-in electric cars opens whole new possibilities for the utilities – the volume could virtually double if every household would add a plug-in car. It’s not a surprise that through the tool they will try to encourage its customers to purchase an electric car.

The tool was developed by California-based Enervee and is available in two identical versions with the logo of both companies – Con Edison Cars and National Grid. We are not sure, but maybe other utilities will also be able to join the platform and have their own version.

Besides the base price, the calculator takes into account average costs of fuel/electricity over five years, NY rebate and federal tax credit.

As you can see below, the Tesla Model X 75D was compared to Lincoln Navigator:

Compare EV and ICE costs – Con Edison and National Grid

Compare EV and ICE costs – Con Edison and National Grid

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Con Ed’s Nifty Online Tool Compares EV Cost To Traditional Vehicles"

TM3x2 Chris

Finally, a tool to tell us that BEVs are better.

1 hour ago
Mark.ca

The only new thing i learned is NY rebate discriminates against expensive evs.

54 minutes ago
Mikael

Incentives used to sponsor luxury vehicles, not the smartest idea. But then again you probably disagree because you have grown up in a society where it’s okay to take from the poor and give to the rich.

35 minutes ago
TM3x2 Chris

Socialism for the wealthy, capitalism for everyone else!

37 seconds ago
Vexar

Uh… the Tesla rebate is dodgy for 2018. I hope they maintain this when it goes away.

30 seconds ago