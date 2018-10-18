Comparison Of New Mercedes-Benz EQ Power Plug-In Hybrids

2 H BY MARK KANE

All three new Mercedes-Benz EQ Power models compared

Mercedes-Benz introduces a new generation of plug-in hybrids of three models signed “EQ Power”: C-Class, E-Class and S-Class, equipped with higher capacity batteries (13.5 kWh packs), 90 kW electric motor, 9G-TRONIC 9-speed hybrid transmission and depending on the version, gasoline (e) or diesel engines (de).

The upgrade from the previous generation will enable it to achieve higher all-electric range (of at least 50 km (31 miles) under NEDC) and lower average CO2 emission, which is important from a regulation standpoint after the move from NEDC to WLTP. Also, the performance across the board is slightly better – for example, the S 560 e can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.0 seconds.

“The Mercedes-Benz C 300 de as Saloon or Estate (combined fuel consumption 1.6 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 42 g/km, combined electrical consumption 19.1-18.7 kWh/100 km)2 is a particularly dynamic example of third-generation plug-in-hybrid technology from Mercedes-Benz. It is combined with the highly sophisticated OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine for the first time in the C-Class. The system output is 225 kW/306 hp. The result is a vehicle that can cover a distance of up to 57 km (NEDC) on electric power alone with zero local emissions. What’s more, the combination of diesel engine and electric motor offers outstanding motoring comfort, exceptional pulling power and high efficiency thanks to the 9G-TRONIC 9-speed hybrid transmission. Delivery of the first models is scheduled for mid-2019.

The Mercedes-Benz E 300 e Saloon (combined fuel consumption 2.0 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 45 g/km, combined electrical consumption 14.5 kWh/100 km)3 and the E 300 de Saloon and Estate (combined fuel consumption 1.6 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 44-41 g/km, combined electrical consumption 19.7-18.7 kWh/100 km)2 are aimed at an important target group for Mercedes-Benz’s comfortable executive cars: frequent drivers who firstly attach importance to long-distance comfort but secondly want to drive with zero emissions in inner-city areas, for example. Another advantage of the Mercedes-Benz E‑Class plug-in hybrids is a high towing capacity of up to 2100 kg if required.

The Mercedes-Benz S 560 e (combined fuel consumption 2.6-2.5 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 59-57 g/km, combined electrical consumption 20.2-20.0 kWh/100 km)2 was the first model in which the technology of the current plug-in-hybrid generation made its debut. The modified components and the intelligent powertrain management’s new anticipatory functions give the customer enhanced electric performance and, last but not least, added convenience thanks to faster charging times. The efficiency of the 9G-TRONIC plug-in-hybrid transmission and a new lithium-ion battery in the luxury saloon are good for an all-electric range of up to 50 kilometres in the NEDC. The hybrid drive system in the S 560 e combines the 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 petrol engine with 90 kW of EQ Power.”