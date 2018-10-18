Comparison Of New Mercedes-Benz EQ Power Plug-In Hybrids
All three new Mercedes-Benz EQ Power models compared
Mercedes-Benz introduces a new generation of plug-in hybrids of three models signed “EQ Power”: C-Class, E-Class and S-Class, equipped with higher capacity batteries (13.5 kWh packs), 90 kW electric motor, 9G-TRONIC 9-speed hybrid transmission and depending on the version, gasoline (e) or diesel engines (de).
- Mercedes-Benz C 300 de (sedan or estate)
- Mercedes-Benz C 300 e coming later
- Mercedes-Benz E 300 e (sedan)
- Mercedes-Benz E 300 de (sedan or estate)
- Mercedes-Benz S 560 e (sedan)
The upgrade from the previous generation will enable it to achieve higher all-electric range (of at least 50 km (31 miles) under NEDC) and lower average CO2 emission, which is important from a regulation standpoint after the move from NEDC to WLTP. Also, the performance across the board is slightly better – for example, the S 560 e can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.0 seconds.
“The Mercedes-Benz C 300 de as Saloon or Estate (combined fuel consumption 1.6 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 42 g/km, combined electrical consumption 19.1-18.7 kWh/100 km)2 is a particularly dynamic example of third-generation plug-in-hybrid technology from Mercedes-Benz. It is combined with the highly sophisticated OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine for the first time in the C-Class. The system output is 225 kW/306 hp. The result is a vehicle that can cover a distance of up to 57 km (NEDC) on electric power alone with zero local emissions. What’s more, the combination of diesel engine and electric motor offers outstanding motoring comfort, exceptional pulling power and high efficiency thanks to the 9G-TRONIC 9-speed hybrid transmission. Delivery of the first models is scheduled for mid-2019.
The Mercedes-Benz E 300 e Saloon (combined fuel consumption 2.0 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 45 g/km, combined electrical consumption 14.5 kWh/100 km)3 and the E 300 de Saloon and Estate (combined fuel consumption 1.6 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 44-41 g/km, combined electrical consumption 19.7-18.7 kWh/100 km)2 are aimed at an important target group for Mercedes-Benz’s comfortable executive cars: frequent drivers who firstly attach importance to long-distance comfort but secondly want to drive with zero emissions in inner-city areas, for example. Another advantage of the Mercedes-Benz E‑Class plug-in hybrids is a high towing capacity of up to 2100 kg if required.
The Mercedes-Benz S 560 e (combined fuel consumption 2.6-2.5 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 59-57 g/km, combined electrical consumption 20.2-20.0 kWh/100 km)2 was the first model in which the technology of the current plug-in-hybrid generation made its debut. The modified components and the intelligent powertrain management’s new anticipatory functions give the customer enhanced electric performance and, last but not least, added convenience thanks to faster charging times. The efficiency of the 9G-TRONIC plug-in-hybrid transmission and a new lithium-ion battery in the luxury saloon are good for an all-electric range of up to 50 kilometres in the NEDC. The hybrid drive system in the S 560 e combines the 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 petrol engine with 90 kW of EQ Power.”
The technical data for the plug-in-hybrid models at a glance:
C 300 de2 E 300 e3 E 300 de2 S 560 e2 Number of cylinders/arrangement/type 4/in-line/diesel 4/in-line/petrol 4/in-line/diesel 6/V/petrol Displacement (cc) 1950 1991 1950 2996 Rated output of combustion engine (kW/hp at rpm) 143/194 at 3800 155/211 at 5500 143/194 at 3800 270/367 at 5500-6000 Rated torque of combustion engine (Nm at rpm) 400 at 1600-2800 350 at 1200-4000 400 at 1600-2800 500 at 1800-4500 Rated output of electric motor (kW) 90 90 90 90 System output (kW/hp) 225/306 235/320 225/306 350/476 System torque (Nm) 700 700 700 700 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 5.6 (5.7) 5.7 5.9 5.0 Top speed (km/h) 250 250 250 250 Top speed, electric (km/h) over 130 over 130 over 130 over 130 Combined fuel consumption from (l/100 km) 1.6-1.4 (1.6-1.5) 2.0 1.6 2.6-2.5 Combined CO2 emissions from (g/km) 42-38 (42-39) 45 44-41 59-57 Total battery capacity (kWh) 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5 Combined electrical consumption (kWh/100 km) 18.7 (19.1) 14.5 18.7 (19.7) 20.2-20.0 Electric range (km) up to 57 (56) 50 up to 54 (52) up to 50
Figures in brackets: Estate
1 Figures for electrical consumption and CO2 emissions are provisional and were determined by the Technical Service. The range figures are also provisional. The EC type approval and a certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.
2 The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO2 figures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.
3 Figures for fuel consumption, electrical consumption and CO2 emissions are provisional and were determined by the technical service for the certification process in accordance with the WLTP test method and correlated into NEDC figures. The EC type approval and a certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.
These combined fuel consumption numbers are not providing any useful information. They should state all electric range, consumption during all electric driving, hybrid mode during city driving (depleted battery), and diesel/gasoline consumption for outer city/highway (depleted battery). Those are the numbers to understand what consumptionto expect.
I am not really seeing how this helps MB create a compelling car. A 110hp electric motor moving that car around will be pretty anemic. Yes it will get much better mileage and that is probably a selling point outside the US where gas is expensive, but I don’t see anyone getting really excited about any on these cars.
Contrast that with the Model 3. I went to an event this week and a guy was giving rides in his new M3. People who weren’t EV owners were totally amazed and thought it was a completely new experience (much like the video of the guy Ubering in his M3). None of these PHEVs seem to have what it takes to generate much enthusiasm, though the i8 might be the exception.