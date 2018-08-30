Comparison: All Versions Of Tesla Model 3 Available or Not
Tesla Model 3 is to eventually include three battery options
If you remember how many times Tesla did some reshuffle in Model S and Model X offer, you can be sure that in case of Model 3 it will be more of the same with constant adjustment every couple months.
Tesla began with Model 3 Long Range rear-wheel drive, and the add all-wheel drive version and all-wheel drive Performance version. As the Model 3 Mid Range comes in, Model 3 Long Range RWD was dropped. The long-awaited Model 3 Standard is still 4-6 months from now.
Here we gathered some basic data (some estimated/preliminary ) for a quick comparison, deducting $3,750 federal tax credit for new orders (and sales from January 1, 2019):
Model 3 Standard (2019) expected from February-April
- MSRP: $35,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $32,450
- 220 miles (354 km) of range or more
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds
- rear-wheel drive
Model 3 Mid Range (2018)
- MSRP: $45,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $42,450
- 260 miles (418 km) of range
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.6 seconds
- rear-wheel drive
Model 3 Long Range (2018) – discontinued
- MSRP: $49,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $46,450
- 310 miles (499 km) of range
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.1 seconds
- rear-wheel drive
Model 3 Long Range AWD (2018)
- MSRP: $54,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $51,450
- 310 miles (499 km) of range
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds
- all-wheel drive
Model 3 Long RangeAWD Performance (2018)
- MSRP: $64,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $61,450
- 310 miles (499 km) of range
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.3 seconds
- all-wheel drive
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Comparison: All Versions Of Tesla Model 3 Available or Not"
You should add clarifications for which of the configs contain (or are expected to contain) the “Premium Interior” option — otherwise the comparison is a bit confusing. This is esp. needed since so far all configs include it as mandatory, but that will hopefully change in the future. Some people are hoping/assuming the short-range battery version won’t require it (including this article).
The “Compare Model 3” chart at the bottom of the article seems to indicate that both LR AWD and MR RWD come standard with 19” Sport Wheels. That is not the case. I just checked the Tesla website to verify, and both still come standard with 18” Aeros and offer the 19” wheels as an upgrade for (I believe) $1500.
Not complaining, just informing. Overall very informative article.