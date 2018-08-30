Comparison: All Versions Of Tesla Model 3 Available or Not

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 is to eventually include three battery options

If you remember how many times Tesla did some reshuffle in Model S and Model X offer, you can be sure that in case of Model 3 it will be more of the same with constant adjustment every couple months.

Tesla began with Model 3 Long Range rear-wheel drive, and the add all-wheel drive version and all-wheel drive Performance version. As the Model 3 Mid Range comes in, Model 3 Long Range RWD was dropped. The long-awaited Model 3 Standard is still 4-6 months from now.

Here we gathered some basic data (some estimated/preliminary ) for a quick comparison, deducting $3,750 federal tax credit for new orders (and sales from January 1, 2019):

Model 3 Standard (2019) expected from February-April

MSRP: $35,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $32,450

220 miles (354 km) of range or more

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds

rear-wheel drive

Model 3 Mid Range (2018)

MSRP: $45,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $42,450

260 miles (418 km) of range

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.6 seconds

rear-wheel drive

Model 3 Long Range (2018) – discontinued

MSRP: $49,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $46,450

310 miles (499 km) of range

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.1 seconds

rear-wheel drive

Model 3 Long Range AWD (2018)

MSRP: $54,000 + $1,200 (D&H) – $3,750 federal tax credit = $51,450

310 miles (499 km) of range

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds

all-wheel drive

Model 3 Long RangeAWD Performance (2018)