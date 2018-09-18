Compared: Mercedes EQC, I-Pace, Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, BMW iX3
3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 10
The Germans are coming for Tesla, and it may not be long before a hard-fought battle begins.
The Mercedes-Benz EQ line is finally brought to life thanks to the reveal of the fully-electric EQC crossover. The segment, although in its early stages of life, promises big things for every car maker. Some of the competitors for the EQC are the newly revealed Jaguar I-Pace, the Audi e-tron and the upcoming BMW iX3. Certainly, none other than the Jaguar have actually been released to the customers, but all of these vehicles are supposed to enter production and arrive on the market in the next 24 months or less.
Even though it’s a bigger car and might not strictly fall under it, the segment is currently controlled by the impressive Tesla Model X. However, with the advent of some new competition from some old carmakers, it makes sense to do a short comparison between these. After all, they are all similarly high priced exert high levels of performance and fall into the luxury utility category.
Below, you will find a chart showcasing all the specifications for these direct competitors. Mind you, the Audi e-tron data is collected from the bits and pieces revealed either through official company statements or simply by quoting the upper echelon people from the German car maker. You’ll also notice the absence of the BMW iX3 in the specifications sheet. That we understand and we will update the chart with the BMW iX3 data once it becomes available.
|Mercedes-Benz EQC 400
|Jaguar I-Pace
|Tesla Model X 75D
|Audi e-tron
|MSRP
|$TBA
|$70,495
|$79,500
|$95,000 (German Pricing)
|Motor
|Dual motors
|Dual motors
|Dual motors
|Dual Motors
|Battery capacity
|80 kWh
|90 kWh
|75 kWh
|95 kWh
|All-electric range
|279 miles (NEDC cycle)
|240 miles – EPA Est
|247 miles
|249 miles (WLTP)
|Length
|187.4”
|184.3”
|198.3”
|192.1″
|Width
|82.5”
|84.2”
|81.5”
|76″
|Height
|63.9”
|61.3”
|66”
|60.6″
|Wheelbase
|113.1”
|117.7”
|116.7”
|114.6″
|Curb weight (lbs)
|TBA
|4,784 lbs.
|5,307 lbs.
|TBA
|Drive configuration
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|Performance
|402 hp, 564 lb-ft
|394 hp, 512 lb-ft
|328 hp, 387 lb-ft
|355 hp, 414 lb-ft
|0-60 mph
|4.9 sec. (est.)
|4.5 sec.
|4.9 sec.
|5.9 seconds
|Top speed (mph)
|112 mph
|124 mph
|130 mph
|124.3
With similar power, performance and range, these present a rather interesting dilemma for most would-be electric SUV/Crossover buyers. All of these come with dual motors. In several categories, you’ll note that the differences are so close it’s like splitting hairs. And, of course, if you’ve got the extra cash and want to spring for a higher level Model X, then that vehicle will outperform all of the others listed, but it’s unfair to include the far more expensive versions of the X here.
Count in the vast Supercharger network and the advanced Autopilot, and it’s hard to beat all the positive aspects of the Tesla Model X, but perhaps it’s styling isn’t to your liking. That’s fine, as there will soon be lots of other highly capable options in the luxury utility segment. And choices are always a welcome addition to the world of electric cars.
It may not be long before some different or more powerful and range-happy versions of these three (four if you include the BMW iX3) competitors, take the Model X down from the throne. Clearly, the German onslaught is brewing and we wouldn’t be surprised if some of the upcoming models from the Big German Three actually shuffle things around fully. It’s bound to happen, the only question is when?
Tesla Model X
Jaguar I-Pace
Audi e-Tron
BMW iX3
Mercedes EQC
Categories: BMW, Comparison, Jaguar, Mercedes, Tesla
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Compared: Mercedes EQC, I-Pace, Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, BMW iX3"
I like the Model X, but one big strike against it is the falcon wing rear doors. Even if I could afford the car, I couldn’t park it in my garage due to the low ceiling height.
Have you not seen the videos showing falcon doors in tight spaces?? They have sensors that determine how far they can open, and open them to the maximum extent possible.
Tesla’s would-be competitors would like nothing more than their customers thinking a car they cannot get is better.
Note that the German pricing for Model X 75D is $105 k, and German pricing for the I-pace is $90 k.
Tesla Model X 75D is 518 hp, 328 hp is the rear motor alone. It can also tow, and be configured to seat 7. Why does every publication leave these line items out when comparing it to other EV SUVs?
thx for putting that table together Vanja!!
A critically missed line item is the charging options. The Model X has access to the Supercharging network AND any other that comes out (like the Electrify America network). The rest don’t. As much as I’m painted as a (gag) “fanboi/boy,” I’m just the messenger. And charging is a big deal.
It doesn’t have any access to CCS networks. Nobody even promised it for the future. People may dream about it, but it is just dream, until Tesla does it, assuming it can do it at all technically and practically, as it isn’t so simple as dumb low power adapter.
Electrify America may have only single Chademo plug per staion for “brand neutral” checkbox compliance, as far as I understand. It would be crowded and of little use in practice. Neither Tesla Chademo adapter supports anything more than 50 kW. Again, people may dream that Tesla will make new adapter, but nobody ever promised it despite higher power Chademo available for years.
The only place where Tesla has access to other charging networks is China, where government forced single standard. But new tariffs make Tesla cars pricing exorbitant there now.
The Germans are coming…. Obviously, someone doesn’t know how to count. Perhaps the better question is how many EVs can these competitors supply? Given that we know that Jaguar’s I-Pace isn’t going to exceed 40,000 units worldwide, if that, how is the competition going to build the EVs to compete against Tesla?
Each of these forthcoming models are going to be production constrained simply because the automakers don’t have the battery pack capability. Until these automakers come up with a real firm number of batteries they have contracted from third parties, we can all question the committment of these companies. It is true that VW supposedly has firm contracts, but for some odd reason, I don’t really trust the word of VW.