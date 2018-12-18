Compared: 2019 Audi e-tron vs Tesla Model X vs Jaguar I-Pace: Video

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

While some may continue to say OEMs’ crossovers offer no rival to Tesla, let’s take a close look.

Let’s just start ahead with a feeble attempt to kill the haters. We know full well that there are very few all-electric crossovers on the market. Still, many continue to assert that the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron are not Tesla Model X rivals, and we agree on many levels. However, these OEM crossovers are finally attempting to offer some healthy competition with the Model X. While they may not compete on available seating capacity or overall volume, they still may rival on other specs. In the end, it all comes down to your needs and priorities.

Whether Tesla fans support it and/or like it or not, there are now a few new entrants when it comes to family hauling battery-electric options. And, we at InsideEVs continue to assert that fans of EV adoption should work to support and promote these vehicles, despite the fact that they’re not manufactured by Tesla. Otherwise, we continue to have a huge wave of followers that aren’t really true EV advocates, but rather Tesla fans.

Yes, if you need third-row seating, the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace aren’t the case. Let’s remember, however, that while the Tesla Model X was launched with three rows of seats as standard, that is no longer the case. To get extra seating in the current Model X, you must upgrade.

At any rate, we’re incredibly happy to report that a few OEMs are actually moving forward — not as a never ending barrage of press releases, but actually in real life — with EVs. The fact that they’re focusing on the crossover market ups the ante considerably.

Check out this latest video and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via TFL Car on YouTube:

Compared: 2019 Audi e-tron vs Tesla Model X vs Jaguar I-Pace!

Mike tells you everything you need to know about the 2019 Audi e-tron. Plus, we compare the e-tron to its closest competition, the Tesla Model X and the Jaguar I-Pace.