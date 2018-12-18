Compared: 2019 Audi e-tron vs Tesla Model X vs Jaguar I-Pace: Video
While some may continue to say OEMs’ crossovers offer no rival to Tesla, let’s take a close look.
Let’s just start ahead with a feeble attempt to kill the haters. We know full well that there are very few all-electric crossovers on the market. Still, many continue to assert that the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron are not Tesla Model X rivals, and we agree on many levels. However, these OEM crossovers are finally attempting to offer some healthy competition with the Model X. While they may not compete on available seating capacity or overall volume, they still may rival on other specs. In the end, it all comes down to your needs and priorities.
Whether Tesla fans support it and/or like it or not, there are now a few new entrants when it comes to family hauling battery-electric options. And, we at InsideEVs continue to assert that fans of EV adoption should work to support and promote these vehicles, despite the fact that they’re not manufactured by Tesla. Otherwise, we continue to have a huge wave of followers that aren’t really true EV advocates, but rather Tesla fans.
Yes, if you need third-row seating, the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace aren’t the case. Let’s remember, however, that while the Tesla Model X was launched with three rows of seats as standard, that is no longer the case. To get extra seating in the current Model X, you must upgrade.
At any rate, we’re incredibly happy to report that a few OEMs are actually moving forward — not as a never ending barrage of press releases, but actually in real life — with EVs. The fact that they’re focusing on the crossover market ups the ante considerably.
Video Description via TFL Car on YouTube:
Mike tells you everything you need to know about the 2019 Audi e-tron. Plus, we compare the e-tron to its closest competition, the Tesla Model X and the Jaguar I-Pace.
Well the fly in the ointment is that Tesla owns the premium ev domain. Only they have OTA, a well developed SC network, and the best evs currently on the market. I don’t disrespect other vehicles only speak my mind concerning their short-comings and since Tesla is the gold standard they have to measure up to their products to be considered as an alternative to them.
Now if your specific circumstances relegate you to chose a less capable vehicle, such as the Bolt, or almost any other ev, since they cost less, or you can get one right now, or you just don’t require all the features Tesla offers, then get something else.
Not to say that some of the up and coming vehicles just taken as vehicles will be close to Tesla’s offerings. So if don’t care about SC, OTA. or other aspects of the Tesla domain, then get something else..
Tesla has indeed some features others don’t have. But here in Europe there are quite a few company’s that install and manage fast chargers. CCS chargers are going to be the standart here, even Tesla is going to make that shift with Model 3 when released here. CCS could go far past the 120(?) KWh those Super chargers from Tesla give. Over the air updates are really nice, Volkswagen said they are thinking about doing that. What I find more usable however is the navigation that in real time figures out how much percentage you have left and how far you are from destination. That is for me the selling point for now that Tesla offers.
We will see how “less capable” Audi and VW will be when they release their cars. For us in Europe I would lean towards the Neo I.D. Because it is more suitable for our roads and City centres than a Tesla is. Model 3 is quite okay though.
SC network?
EA has that covered within 12 months (same for IONITY in Europe by 2020):
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/locate-charger
Not that these go up to 350kW, unlike Tesla which kept talking about SC 3.0 with no installations so farz
Same for OTA updates, most new EVs will have that feature.
In terms of efficiency, performance, autopilot. and supercharger network, Tesla is the best on the market. However, I’m sure these will sell well. The clear advantage that VW group has is the ability to charge much faster with their 800V architecture… which isn’t an advantage now, but will be, once there is a robust network of chargers that can deliver those charge rates.
If we were looking at only paper specs, German cars would sell close to zero, because they are normally a good bit more expensive.
Cars are much more than just raw specs and as we know German cars are normally sold at a premium and people don’t mind paying it.
EVs have historical problems regarding range, so some specs scream “look at me”, but we should start to look behind that, mainly Tesla fans and Tesla itself or they will be asking in a decade “what happened to us, why aren’t we selling half of the world cars?”
I stopped watching as soon as this guy said e-tron tops the I-Pace and Model X in range because of 248 miles using WLTP. Didn’t even bother to differentiate between WLTP and EPA tests.
Yeah, that’s really idiotic.
You missed out on an otherwise really good video. They also acknowledged their mistake.
An interesting point is to compare the charge graphs. Here it is for the e-tron, S 100D and the I-Pace:
https://youtu.be/eb33D2aPNVs?t=564
Does someone have it for the X 70D?