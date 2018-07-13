This Company Plans To Slow Down EV Uptake And Battle Tesla
Big Oil isn’t ready to cede the automotive market to companies like Tesla. After all, vehicle electrification poses a potential threat to their business. Just how serious is that threat? Wood Mackenzie, one of the world’s most influential oil consultancies, forecasts (via Financial Times) that oil demand will peak within 20 years due to a “tectonic” shift in the transport sector as electric vehicles gain traction.
Above: A Tesla parked in front of oil wells (Image: Tesla Owner)
Some oil companies, like Shell and BP, have started to pivot in order to address these changes. They’ve begun to embrace an “energy transition” and, in some cases, even bet on electric vehicle charging. However, the Financial Times notes that others, like Saudi Aramco, have grown “more hesitant… [and] have pushed back against the idea that demand for their primary products could stop growing.”
Furthermore, according to the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Aramco is “trying to protect its market share by slowing a potential exodus to electric vehicles.” How? It’s reported that “the world’s largest oil company has 30 engineers working away in [a] Detroit suburb on a project that sounds counterintuitive: an engine that burns less oil.”
Above: At this year’s Detroit Auto Show, CNET reported on a prototype Achates engine that Aramco plans to test in a fleet of its vehicles (Youtube: Roadshow)
It turns out that Saudi Aramco is working to “build better combustion engines as electric cars threaten market share of vehicles running on gas [and] diesel.” To that end, “David Cleary, head of Saudi Aramco’s Detroit Research Center, said the company’s goal with its research is to preserve the market for fuel.”
Mr. Cleary says, “We are trying to get technology into production, and we want to be very fast.” In response to Saudi Aramco’s efforts, oil economist Phil Verleger notes, “If they can make engines more efficient, they can slow the loss of market share.”
Above: A look at the internal combustion engine (Image: Wikipedia Commons)
“Why is this the right thing to do?” asked Mr. Cleary rhetorically. “We are going to be using internal combustion engines. Let’s make them better.”
30 Comments on "This Company Plans To Slow Down EV Uptake And Battle Tesla"
Funny.
Indeed.
As if the world’s leading automotive engineers haven’t been working on this problem for over a century. If efficient ICE was anywhere near the top of ICE world’s priorities, all ICE engines would have been hybrid already. After all, hybrid technology has been viable for two decades. They scarcely need some secret team of Aramco engineers for this.
Besides, policymakers and big fleet managers around the world are already looking beyond ICE for reasons that won’t be affected by a few percent efficiency improvement.
This type of article calls for some editorial skepticism or even humor in the presentation. Some people may miss the irony.
If anyone in the auto industry were really working on efficiency, the F150 wouldn’t have become the gargantuan monster truck it’s become.
They don’t sell efficiency.
They sell ridiculous corner-case power requirements, so the suckers buy.
Almost as if the CEO’s were bribed.
This is going nowhere unless Aramco also buys Ford.
I would counter that Ford wants Ford dealers, who want cars they can sell AND service (for profit, like any company). There isn’t much profit in selling cars, but in servicing them. There is so much more money in servicing ICE, training service departments, selling service departments parts and tools, and then Tesla goes and claims to NOT make service a P/L.
Service and used cars, bring in a healthy profit for dealers.
Right on target.
actually, a number of highly efficient engines have turned up recently.
My favorite is Liquid Piston.
There is a place for efficient ICE.
Of course, not on general purpose vehicles.
they are right that economics will drive large scale ev adoption. once the enthusiast and environmentally conscious buy them which is maybe 5% of the market, it will be cost and economics after that.
If a side effect of the threat of EVs is ever more efficient ICEs, that sounds ok to me.
It would be a perfect engine for a BMW REX type solution across the industry.
Soon the REx will be dead.
BMW i3 is going see a big battery upgrade and then there will be little reason to buy the i3 REx vs the 100% Electric i3.
This mostly already happened with the last battery upgrade, shifting sales from predominantly REx to predominantly battery-only.
I’m still hoping someone will make a combined-cycle gas turbine range extender 😉
I would just add, someone at Aramco better test drive a Tesla first.
This is Hilarious BS …..lmao……….I’ll take an EV anytime! Too many moving Parts on ICE …This Heater is Old Tec.. It’s Past Due Time, To move Forward ! ..The ICE was man’s worst invention , It caused more HARM THAN GOOD for the general public ., As the manipulating Few GOT FILTHY RICH By it…
It fueled most of the technology growth through the last century. Including Li-ion and Solar.
There is also inertia. The public generally know about ICE and accepts them. Inertia is powerful, look at the 3k oil change, ‘tune-ups’, and NOT following the manufacturers maintenance schedule over what Uncle Joe says…
OK, I’m going to hawk this thread until Mister G responds.
“If they can make engines more efficient, they can slow the loss of market share”
That’s so confidence-building. Heck, Cummins has an EV program now. Harley-Davidson has a BEV motorcycle on the horizon. If Saudi Arabia isn’t about oil anymore, what relevance do they have in the global economy, if any? At least Dubai has jumped on the financial services and investments market.
I don’t know…I think it would be more effective to hire trolls to work internet forums specifically targeting Tesla. They could split the bill with shorters doing the same thing, ROFLOL!
Someone else is already doing that so no need.
I will no longer suck OPEC junk!
Connect the Dots…….or something like what Mr. G always posts……..LMAO
What are u talking about?! Aren’t you on ICE still?
“the world’s largest oil company has 30 engineers working away in [a] Detroit suburb on a project that sounds counterintuitive: an engine that burns less oil.”
Um, I understand that there have been a good many engineers working in Downtown Detroit for several decades already, working on this very problem. In fact, the most radical designs have been showing up at the Shell Eco Challenge for nigh on 50 years now. Too bad they’re not remotely what the public is willing to pay for.
But good luck with that.
Morons.
In other news, horse breeders team up to create a new breed that eat less, plans to battle ICE cars. /s
I wish insideevs limited responses to 240 characters. Nobody wants to read essay-length responses in the comment section.
“Let’s make the internal combustion engine more efficient.” Wow. I’ll bet you’re the first person to think of that.
I like the final sentence of the video. It’s the right question to ask. Any efficiency improvement is welcome — but will it make much of a difference, at this point? By the time the new technology comes to market, EVs will have outgrown compliance car status, and fuel economy standards will have become obsolete as a driver for further EV adoption. Car maker will build EVs, and people will buy them, regardless whether combustion engines become a little more efficient or not.
Put it in a hybrid, or as a Rex, and it will be good for 5-10 years for larger vehicles.