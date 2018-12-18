High-Volume Compact Electric Audi SUV To Launch In 2020

1 H BY MARK KANE

The all-electric SUV will sit between the Q2 and Q3

Audi hints at another all-electric model, which should enter the market around two years from now. It will be a compact SUV (sized between the Q2 and Q3), based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

Using the MEB should enable Audi to significantly lower the costs and make the SUV the highest volume electric vehicle for the brand.

The concept version is expected in 2019, while market launch is scheduled for late 2020 with volume deliveries in 2021.

Pricing of the small electric SUV for Audi could be at around £30,000 ($38,000) in the UK, according to Autocar.

The design will include some cues from the Audi e-tron GT concept:

“Some of the design cues of the E-tron GT, such as the shoulder line, inverted grille and air intakes, are the same for the as-yet-unnamed model, Audi design boss Marc Lichte confirmed to Autocar.”

Audi BEV models:

General plans:

By 2025: 12 BEV models and roughly one-third of its sales with electrified models

The range will cover every relevant market segment from the compact to the full-size class. A series of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback will also be available

range of plug-in hybrid automobiles to greatly expanded to virtually every market segment

Platforms:

Audi’s modified platform for first BEVs: for Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback

“The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback use components from Audi’s modular longitudinal platform. This and numerous innovative technologies primarily in the area of drive systems are giving rise to a separate product family of e-SUVs with electric quattro all-wheel drive. Fast charging with up to 150 kW and ample range suitable for long-distance journeys are benchmarks in this class.” Second e-platform: for Audi e-tron GT concept

“Audi will present the first member of another e-platform by the end of 2018: The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupe with a flat floor assembly, is debuting at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche; the design and character of the e-tron GT concept are packed full of unmistakable Audi DNA.” Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed by Audi and Porsche: multiple models in high-volume B through D segments

“Another joint project of the development departments at Audi and Porsche is the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). It will be the basis for multiple Audi model families with all-electric drive covering the high-volume B through D segments of the market.

Both SUVs and classic body concepts are planned here. A major strength of the PPE is that it was developed exclusively for electric drive. This offers advantages with respect to weight, the package and the proportions of the body.” Volkswagen modular electrification platform (MEB): for high-volume A segment

“Several Volkswagen Group brands are collaborating on the development of the modular electrification platform (MEB), which serves as the basis for a series of Audi e-models, particularly in the high-volume A segment. One of these is being developed specifically for the requirements of China, the single most important market.”

Source: Autocar